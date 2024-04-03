Deutsche Bank to roll out ‘reset and recovery pods’ for menopausal women

menopausal woman

Deutsche Bank is preparing to roll out “reset and recovery pods” for menopausal women at its new London office.

The German investment bank is building private booths specifically designed to support employees going through menopause.

Each pod features reclinable chairs, plus cooling and lighting controls designed to support individuals struggling with menopause or perimenopause symptoms, such as hot flushes and migraines.

The pods are part of Deutsche Bank’s new wellness suite, which once finished in July this year will include physiotherapy facilities, GP clinics, a mindfulness space and a multifaith prayer room.

The facilities were also designed to support workers with neurological conditions, such as ADHD and autism.

Deutsche Bank is currently in the process of moving employees to its new London headquarters in 21 Moorfields, a newly constructed building located above Moorgate tube station.

The 65,500 sq metre office will also feature large trading floors, office space, restaurants, six roof terraces and a multi-level fitness centre.

The move will see Deutsche Bank abandon its main office at 75 London Wall, better known as Winchester House, where it has been based since 1998.

It comes as City law firm Shoosmiths is also preparing to roll out similar “wellness rooms” to provide quiet and comfortable spaces for menopausal women.

The rooms were first introduced in Shoosmiths’ Birmingham office last year when the firm relocated to 103 Colmore Row, the city’s tallest office building.

The rooms feature temperature controls, light boxes and beds for employees to lie down.

Alex Bishop, partner and head of Shoosmiths’ Birmingham office, said: “We particularly had some menopausal women saying, ‘I’d really like a space that I could have a lie down after lunch because I tend to get a headache, I tend to get really light sensitive’.

“That got us thinking in a completely different way from perhaps the more obvious diversity and inclusion needs.”

Story continues

Shoosmiths is now seeking to introduce these so-called wellness rooms across its offices as part of planned refurbishments.

The firm has 1,500 employees across 14 offices and is known for advising Mercedes-Benz, Marston’s and Travelodge, plus a number of FTSE 250 companies.

It follows new guidance from the Equality and Human Rights Commission that said that menopause symptoms can be considered a disability in the workplace and employers could be sued if they do not make reasonable adjustments.

The watchdog also warned companies in February that they risk breaking discrimination laws if they do not allow menopausal women to wear cooler clothes in the office and work from home on hot days.

It added that women experiencing hot flushes should be given access to fans on their desks and allowed to start work late if they have slept badly.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.