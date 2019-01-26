Deutsche Bank Is Said to Get Qatari Commitment For More Funds

(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG has secured a commitment for additional investment from Qatar as the bank seeks to bolster its finances, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The investment is likely to be made through the Qatar Investment Authority, the country’s sovereign wealth fund, the people said, asking not to be identified because the talks are private. Two other Qatari investment vehicles, controlled by members of the royal family and other prominent politicians, already own a stake in the troubled German lender.

While the discussions are at an advanced stage, no final agreement has been reached, said the people. The timing and the size of the investment aren’t clear.

A Deutsche Bank spokesman declined to comment. Representatives for QIA didn’t immediately return messages outside of normal business hours.

The German government has been moving to fix Deutsche Bank as shares of the lender have slumped by almost half in the past year. The government is studying ways to make it easier for the bank to merge with Commerzbank AG, Bloomberg reported last month, while also considering other possibilities such as seeking fresh investment from existing or new shareholders.

QIA, which manages $320 billion, is known for its big-name investments and has purchased stakes in companies including Rosneft PJSC and Volkswagen AG. QIA chairman Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani suggested in an interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos that Deutsche Bank is among the major German companies the sovereign wealth fund is talking to about potential stake purchases.

