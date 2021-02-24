U.S. markets open in 4 hours

  • S&P Futures

    3,884.00
    +6.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,523.00
    +31.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,216.75
    +24.75 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,245.70
    +14.50 (+0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.02
    +0.35 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.70
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    27.77
    +0.09 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2155
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3620
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.10
    -0.35 (-1.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4149
    +0.0035 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.7700
    +0.5330 (+0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,456.65
    +2,502.48 (+5.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,015.38
    +23.03 (+2.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,631.14
    +5.20 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,671.70
    -484.33 (-1.61%)
     

Deutsche Bank upgrades U.S. GDP forecast on stimulus push

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: A shopper is seen wearing a mask while shopping at a Walmart store in Bradford, Pennsylvania

(Reuters) - Deutsche Bank economists have upgraded their 2021/2022 forecasts for U.S. GDP growth on expectations of a bigger stimulus package in the world's largest economy, a strategist at the German bank said on Wednesday.

"They've revised their baseline expectations for the next fiscal plan up from nearly $1 trillion to $1.6-1.7 trillion, with their 2021 growth forecast upgraded by 1.2 percentage points to 7.5% (Q4/Q4) and their inflation numbers pushed a bit higher too with risks on the upside," Jim Reid added in a note.

He also said Deutsche Bank economists expect the Federal Reserve to announce a tapering of its bond buying programme at the December meeting with a clear signal of the timeline in August.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni in Milan; editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan)

Recommended Stories

  • Quant Funds Are Adding to the Selloff in Global Bond Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- The three-week selloff in global bonds looks to be attracting the attention of quant funds that follow market trends -- and they have been adding fuel to fire.Funds that follow price momentum are actively building short positions in Treasuries as yields rise, according to at least one metric. The rolling 30-day correlation between the Treasury 10-year yield and Hedge Fund Research Inc.’s Macro/CTA Index reached its highest since March this week.A JPMorgan Chase & Co. model that follows a trend-following strategy also backs the case that quant funds -- also known as commodity trading advisors -- have been exacerbating the slide in global debt markets.The model turned short 10-year German bunds on Feb. 12 and Treasuries on Feb. 16, and is now the most bearish on both in at least two years, JPMorgan strategists led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou in London wrote in a research note published Tuesday.“This suggests that CTAs have served to amplify the bond market sell-off in recent weeks,” they said.It’s easy to see why quant funds are being drawn to sell. Treasuries have racked up three straight weeks of losses, with benchmark 10-year yields climbing almost 30 basis points over the period to be at 1.35% on Wednesday. JPMorgan strategists note their model is still some way from the extreme levels that would indicate profit taking will begin.(Updates to add new chart, current Treasury yield in last paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden rushes to address global computer chip shortage via latest executive order

    President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on Wednesday aimed at addressing a global semiconductor chip shortage that has forced U.S. automakers and other manufacturers to cut production and alarmed the White House and members of Congress, administration officials said. The scarcity, exacerbated by the pandemic, will be the subject when Biden meets a bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday to discuss the issue. Administration officials said Biden's executive order, to be signed at 4:45 p.m. EST Wednesday, will launch an immediate 100-day review of supply chains for four critical products: semiconductor chips, large-capacity batteries for electric vehicles, rare earth minerals and pharmaceuticals.

  • Horta-Osorio Caps Lloyds Tenure With Profit Beat, Dividends

    (Bloomberg) -- Lloyds Banking Group Plc beat forecasts with a pretax profit of 792 million pounds ($1.1 billion) in its fourth quarter, helped by a buoyant housing market and government support for its borrowers.Britain’s biggest mortgage lender also announced a dividend 0.57 pence per share, marking the end of a year without payouts to protect lending during the pandemic. In a sign that Covid-19 continues to ravage the economy, Lloyds set aside 4.2 billion pounds over the year for loans that could default, although this is below its previous forecast.“Significant uncertainties remain, specifically relating to the coronavirus pandemic and the speed and efficacy of the vaccination programme in the U.K. and around the world,” Chief Executive Officer Antonio Horta-Osorio said on Wednesday, in his final months at the bank before he joins Credit Suisse Group AG as chairman.London-listed shares rose as much as 4.5% in early trading and were 2% higher at 9:48 a.m.Analysts at Citigroup Inc. said the bank had produced “very good results and the 2021 outcome statement is also slightly better than anticipated.”Loans PlansLloyds has lent 12 billion pounds to businesses through state-backed support programs during the pandemic. The bank is in talks with the government and other lenders to set common standards for collecting these debts once repayments come due later this year, Horta-Osorio said on a call with reporters.The bank joins rivals NatWest Group Plc and Barclays Plc in setting aside less than forecast for souring loans in the final three months of the year, while cautioning that the outlook was uncertain for the recovering British economy, which has suffered its worst recession in three centuries. U.K. mortgages, which represent two-thirds of Lloyds’ lending, continued to grow as customers reassessed their homes in the pandemic and the government offered tax breaks on sales.The pace of vaccinations is faster than the bank initially expected, Chief Financial Officer William Chalmers told reporters. Chalmers will step up to be interim CEO until Horta-Osorio’s permanent replacement, HSBC Holdings Plc’s wealth head Charlie Nunn, takes the role on Aug. 16.Horta-Osorio is departing after a decade in charge, having pushed Lloyds into wealth management and insurance to diversify revenue. The overhaul during his tenure enabled the U.K. government to exit its holding in the bank, which it bailed out in the 2008 crisis.“We are leaving a much better bank than I joined,” he said. In the past year, Horta-Osorio has overseen a better-than-expected 4% reduction in costs after scrapping bonuses, restarting layoffs and reducing real estate spending. His own pay was 22% lower than a year ago at 3.4 million pounds.Lloyds plans to cut its office space by about a fifth by 2023, after making similar reductions over the past three years, since most staff wish to work from home at least some of the time in future.The bank also set out targets for 2021, including:Net interest margin to be in excess of 240 basis pointsOperating costs to reduce further to about 7.5 billion poundsStatutory return on tangible equity of between 5% and 7%Risk-weighted assets to be broadly stableIntention to resume “progressive and sustainable” ordinary dividend policy(Updates with executive comments, share price, analyst reaction from fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Spirit Aero revenue halves, flies into loss as Boeing troubles weigh

    Spirit gets a big chunk of its revenue from Boeing Co, which was forced to cut back production due to the grounding of its 737 MAX jet and a slump in air travel due to the pandemic. The MAX was finally cleared late last year to fly after being grounded for nearly two years and Spirit hopes to benefit from a ramp-up in production at the planemaker. Boeing 737 MAX deliveries fell to 19 shipsets from 153 a year earlier.

  • Bitcoin: Elon Musk loses world's richest title as Tesla falters

    The Tesla chief's wealth has taken a hit as investors sour on Bitcoin and the electric carmaker.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open flat after choppy session

    Stock futures opened little changed Tuesday evening, as investors paused following another day of heavy tech selling.

  • Exclusive: 'Perfect trips' - Venezuela ships jet fuel to Iran in exchange for gasoline - sources

    Venezuela is shipping jet fuel to Iran in return for vital gasoline imports for the South American nation as part of a swap deal agreed by the two state-run oil firms, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Iran has ramped up assistance to Venezuela since last year as the United States tightened sanctions on both countries, hitting oil exports by state-run firms Petroleos de Venezuela and National Iranian oil Company (NIOC). Iran has sent flotillas of state-operated tankers carrying gasoline and feedstock for motor fuel to Venezuela, as well as equipment and spare parts to help the once-prosperous OPEC nation restart its dilapidated refineries.

  • Lucid Motors confirms SPAC deal: CCIV stock down 25%

    Lucid Motors and blank check company Churchill Capital IV (CCIV) confirmed a merger deal to take the California-based EV company public. Shares of Churchill Capital were down around 25% at 10:45 A.M Eastern time.

  • Bitcoin Poised for Further Losses After Two-Day Plunge Wipes Out More Than $100B

    Even after a price plunge of more than $10,000 over the past couple days, analysts see further selling ahead.

  • Lucid Motors' SPAC skids as $56 billion valuation sparks bubble concerns

    Shares of Churchill Capital IV Corp fell more than 40% on Tuesday, as its merger with electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors sparked concerns about the real worth of the company which has yet to start regular production. The share slump followed weeks of speculation about the deal that had pushed the stock of Churchill Capital IV, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), up more than 500%. Still, even after the slide, Churchill Capital IV's stock price implied a $56 billion market capitalization for Lucid once the deal closes, making it one of the highest valued vehicle makers in the world, and marking a hefty premium to the price at which the Lucid agreed to merge with Churchill Capital IV.

  • China's central bank joins cross-border digital currency pilot

    China's central bank will join a project looking at using central bank digital currencies (CBDC) for cross-border payments, the Bank of International Settlements said on Tuesday. CBDCs are like banknotes or coins, and give holders a direct claim on the central bank, potentially leapfrogging commercial banks. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has its own domestic CBDC project, the e-CNY, one of the most advanced initiatives of its kind in the world, in which real-life trials took place in several major cities.

  • Beaten-Up Bulls Point to Rates Rising for ‘Right Reasons’

    (Bloomberg) -- With Tesla Inc. leading another selloff in momentum darlings amid rising bond yields, some investors are fearful that this means the 11-month bull market is in trouble.The spike in yields in the past week has certainly rattled nerves across assets. At the stock market’s fringe, where signs of excess have become obvious, investors are bailing. Tesla was down more than 10% as of 10 a.m. in New York after an 8.6% drop Monday. Bitcoin tumbled as much as 18%.Viewed more broadly, though, rates remain relatively low. When compared to measures of earnings yields, equities still offer a premium almost four times bigger than the historic average. If anything, earnings may be set to explode as economists up and down Wall Street boost their economic growth forecasts to heights not seen in decades. That would justify stock valuations that by some traditional measures look stretched.The bulls’ case for stocks in a period of rising rates is that the bond selloff is caused by signals emanating from commodities markets and economic data like retail sales. The Biden administration is poised to pass a massive spending bill and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who testifies before Congress Tuesday, is committed to keeping short-term rates pinned near zero.“When we look at the landscape today, rates are going up for the right reasons,” said Peter Mallouk, chief executive officer of Creative Planning. Though some think that the market has to come down since it’s trading at the upper end of valuations, he said, “the reality is, it can stay high while earnings grow into it.”The stocks under the most pressure this week own sky-high valuations that become harder to justify as Treasury yields surge. And a valuation methodology sometimes called the Fed model that compares corporate profits to bond rates has started to move against bulls. Right now, the S&P 500’s earnings yield -- how much profits you get relative to share prices -- is about 1.79 percentage points above the yield on 10-year Treasuries, the smallest advantage since September 2018.But any warning flashing from that metric is dim. The current premium is still way above the average of 48 basis points in Bloomberg data going back to 1962. That means, all else equal, that equities can still be framed as being attractive relative to history when 10-year yields stay below 2.67%. Yields recently sat near 1.36%.In a note published earlier this month, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists including Ryan Hammond and David Kostin said that equities are usually able to digest gradual increases in interest rates, especially when driven by growth rather than Fed policy. What tends to cause equity turmoil are sharp increases. Stocks typically fall on average in a given month when rates increase by two or more standard deviations, which is 36 basis points in today’s terms. Yields have gone up 30 basis points this month, reaching a 12-month high.Katie Nixon, chief investment officer at Northern Trust Wealth Management, agrees.“While interest rates may have risen under the tailwind of upward revisions to both growth and inflation, both of these variables tend to also be positive for equities -- to a point,” Nixon said. “It is only when rates rise in a disorderly fashion that risk-asset markets react negatively.”Still, anyone who’s nervous that stocks have gone ahead of fundamentals can take comfort in the latest run-up in yields. In August, when the S&P 500 fully recovered from the losses during the 2020 bear market, 10-year yields were sending an ominous signal with a drop to record lows. In a way, the catch-up in yields indicates that the bond market is finally endorsing the bullish economic message that stocks have been flashing since last March.Another way to look at it: Stocks do look extremely stretched based on reported earnings for the past 12 months that included the pandemic recession. On that metric, the S&P 500’s price-earnings multiple sat at 32, eclipsing the peak level seen during the dot-com era.The value case gets a bit more encouraging when measured against this year’s earnings. With analysts expecting profits to jump 23% to $171 a share, the P/E ratio comes down to 23.Should companies continue to beat estimates by a big margin, the picture would get even better. Fourth-quarter profits came in 16% higher than expected, a pace of positive surprises that if sustained would push 2021 earnings to $198 a share. That’d yield a multiple of 20.“What seem like very lofty U.S. stock valuations are defensible if (and only if) earnings bounce back strongly in the second half of the year,” Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research, wrote in a recent note. “There are certainly micro-bubbles (some SPACs, IPOs), but there’s also a good case that stocks as a whole can and will earn their way into lofty valuations.”That’s not to say yields don’t matter for stocks right now. Money quickly moved out of highly-valued stocks such as Tesla, with the Nasdaq 100 falling for a sixth day, the longest losing streak since August 2019. At the same time, companies seen benefiting from an economic recovery delivered gains fared better.“Investors are not positioning in areas like financials and energy that are really the beneficiaries of things like rising yields, rising commodity prices. I think there is a little scramble,” Lori Calvasina, head of U.S. equity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, said in an interview on Bloomberg Television. “It’s more of a story of repositioning within U.S. equities, as opposed to getting out of U.S. equities.”(Updates with Tuesday prices in the second and penultimate paragraphs)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil prices slip on surprise build in U.S. crude stocks

    Oil prices were lower on Wednesday after industry data showed a surprise build in U.S. crude stocks last week as a deep freeze in the southern states curbed demand from refineries that were forced to shut. Crude stockpiles rose by 1 million barrels in the week to Feb. 19, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported on Tuesday, against estimates for a draw of 5.2 million barrels in a Reuters poll. Brent crude futures slipped by 6 cents, or 0.1%, to $65.31 a barrel at 0748 GMT, but narrowed losses earlier in the session that sent it to as low as $64.80.

  • Huawei Debuts $2,800 Phone After Barely Growing Sales in 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co. took the wraps off a high-end foldable smartphone to try and stake out a place in the fast-expanding category, revealing that revenue and profit barely grew in 2020 at the height of Trump-era sanctions.China’s largest technology company is trying to keep its shrinking mobile gadgets business alive despite dwindling expectations that Washington will roll back its curbs anytime soon. On Monday, it introduced the 17,999-yuan ($2,800) Mate X2 that unfolds into an 8-inch (203mm) screen powered by Huawei’s own 5G Kirin 9000 chip.Once the world’s biggest smartphone maker, Huawei was forced to dig into a dwindling store of chips after Washington cut it off from American technology and key suppliers like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Yet billionaire founder Ren Zhengfei has vowed to keep its smartphone business, dismissing reports of a potential sale. The company is now focusing on serving enterprise clients to offset the lost business.“We managed marginal growth both in sales and profit,” Ken Hu, the company’s current rotating chairman, told the Mobile World Congress in Shanghai Tuesday. “We’ll work with partners on how to apply Huawei products in their businesses. Through these partnerships, we are not only hoping Huawei can develop a number of solutions from zero, but also duplicating these solutions in scale.”Read more: Huawei’s Quarterly Revenue Growth Slows, Hit by U.S. SanctionsHuawei has been running phone production at close to minimum capacity to preserve its existing cache of components and prolong the life-cycle of its devices, spurring product shortages at retailers across the country, according to people familiar with the matter.The Mate X2 will go on sale in China on Feb. 25, priced at 18,999 yuan for a beefier version with 512 gigabytes of storage. It’ll run a version of Google’s Android tailored for China, which lacks the U.S. company’s core apps and commercial features, but can be updated to Huawei’s own Harmony operating system in April.“We have prepared enough capacity for Mate X2, the capacity is growing on daily basis,” Richard Yu, chief executive of Huawei’s consumer electronics unit, said at a launch event in Shanghai on Monday.Yu said Monday that more of the company’s top-tier phones will be powered by its in-house software rather than Android in future.Read more: Huawei’s Founder Vows To Keep Making Smartphones in Biden EraHuawei found itself thrust into the heart of U.S.-Chinese tensions in 2019 after the White House labeled it a national security threat and later imposed a series of trading restrictions. Those curbs curtailed its growth and forced the company to sell off its low-end Honor devices arm last year.Ren has urged the new U.S. administration to adopt an “open policy” toward Huawei, which in turn would benefit its American suppliers. But Biden’s nominee for Commerce secretary, Gina Raimondo, said during her Senate confirmation process she knew of “no reason” why Trump-era curbs shouldn’t continue.Huawei’s smartphone shipments dived 42% in the last three months of 2020 while its biggest competitors Samsung Electronics Co., Apple Inc. and Xiaomi Corp. all gained market share, according to researcher IDC.Read more: Samsung’s $1,999 Fold 2 Rectifies Major Foldable Phone FoiblesFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tesla stock is getting drilled, falls below price it entered the S&P 500

    Tesla shares comes under severe selling pressure. Here's the latest.

  • Fed’s Powell Offers Bitcoin Bulls Glimmer of Hope as Price Drops to $45K

    Jerome Powell is likely to reiterate the Fed's pro-stimulus stance later today, possibly putting a floor under bitcoin and stocks.

  • Should You Follow Buffett Into Energy Stocks?

    Buffett has lately been doubling down on his energy investments while trimming his tech and banking holdings, and he's not the only billionaire making big moves in energy in 2021

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Weekly Forecast – RBNZ to Stress Need for Ongoing Monetary Support

    The RBNZ will leave the official cash rate at 0.25% on Wednesday and likely signal the OCR will be on hold well into 2022.

  • HSBC to Prune Investment Bank to Fund Expansion in Asian Wealth

    (Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc will shift billions of dollars of investment to Asia’s faster growing economies as it looks to become the go-to bank for the region’s wealthy.The London-based bank said it would divert capital from its investment bank in Europe and the U.S. to fund the expansion of its Asian businesses. Europe’s largest lender said it would spend more than $6 billion over the next five years to expand its Asian operations, in particular its wealth management arm.“We are going to stop trying to be everything to everyone,” said Chief Executive Officer Noel Quinn, speaking on a call with analysts. “The new story here is Asia wealth.”The bank said it expected Asia’s share of group capital to rise from about 42% to more than half the total within the next years, a move that is likely to be accompanied by the relocation of several of the company’s top executives from London to Hong Kong.“It’s logical to have more of the management team down there,” Chief Financial Officer Ewen Stevenson said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “Fifty percent of our revenues, and the bulk of our profits, now come from Asia and certainly the thrust of our growth aspirations are in Asia.”While earnings beat consensus forecasts, adjusted pretax profit halved, the bank said. Despite the profit slump, HSBC said it would resume paying a dividend of $0.15 after British regulators relaxed a ban intended to preserve capital last year after the virus outbreak.The bank also said it was looking to reduce its “office footprint” by 40% over the next years as more of its staff move to hybrid working arrangements pioneereed during the pandemic.The bank said it was largely sticking to cost cutting plans that will reduce its workforce by about 35,000. HSBC said it shrank staff numbers by 11,000 in 2020 and that more shrinkage was inevitable.Analysts at Jefferies said the strategy looked “a bit dull in our view” and pointed to the lack of anything “concrete” in terms of the future of its retail businesses in France and the U.S.Shares were down 2% at 12:26 p.m. in London. Shares in HSBC had risen as much as 6% in Hong Kong on the back of the announcement before paring gains.The bank’s planned Asian investments include $3.5 billion earmarked for its wealth business, which is expected to hire more than 5,000 new wealth planners over the next three to five years. The investment comes at the expense of HSBC’s global banking and markets division, which houses its investment banking operations.Volatility in the markets brought on by the pandemic saw revenue from fixed income trading rise 33% over 2020 to $6.3 billion. But a 2% rise at the equities unit fell well short of its Wall Street rivals, and advisory fees fell 2% to $3.8 billion“We are essentially reducing the amount of capital we have invested in our global banking and markets business globally and reinvesting that capital into wealth and commercial banking,” said Quinn, speaking in a telephone interview with Bloomberg.“Much of our global banking and markets business in the U.S. and Europe were low-return businesses, so you could assume that that capital is coming out of global banking and markets, principally Continental Europe and the U.S., in order to fund the investment in capital we are making into wealth and commercial banking, primarily in Asia, but also in the Middle East.”The bank hopes commercial banking and markets will drive “double-digit growth in profit.” It singled out markets in southeast Asia such as Singapore, as well as China and Hong Kong.China’s crackdown on Hong Kong has increasingly forced HSBC to accept criticism from the U.S. and U.K. as a cost of doing business in the region. Quinn was summoned to testify to British lawmakers this month over the lender’s decision to close the accounts of an exiled Hong Kong democracy activist.Expected credit losses last year hit $8.8 billion, as expected at the low end of a previously announced range of $8 billion to $13 billion. HSBC expects them to be materially lower this year.The bank is targeting getting its cost base down to $31 billion or less in 2022 as well as a $100 billion reduction in gross risk-weighted assets. It doesn’t expect to reach a return on average tangible equity target of between 10% and 12% in 2022, but will now target a return of 10% or above in the medium term.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:HSBC’s updated guidance, with a more ambitious, $5-5.5 billion cost-savings target combined with robust across-the-board 4Q results are signs the lender has turned the corner, paving the way for what could be a number of significant analyst upgrades, even after its shares’ 50% rally from 2020’s lows.Jonathan Tyce, BI financials analystThe bank divulged little news on its plans for Europe and the U.S.HSBC said it’s in talks on selling its French retail bank and is likely to post a loss on any divestment. It’s exploring “strategic options” for its U.S. retail franchise and wants to focus on high-net worth clients.HSBC has one of the largest U.S. businesses of any non-American bank, partly a result of its ill-fated acquisition of Household International in 2003, the subprime lender that ended up costing the company billions of dollars in writedowns. Quinn said the U.S. retail bank “could be attractive to buyers.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lithium Prices Soar As Tesla, Apple And Google Fight For Supply

    Battery makers are desperate to bring new lithium sources on-line. Now one little-known company’s European discovery could prove to be the right asset...in the right place...at the right time