Deutsche Eigenheim Union (ETR:JZ6) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, Deutsche Eigenheim Union (ETR:JZ6) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Deutsche Eigenheim Union, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.078 = €3.0m ÷ (€52m - €14m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Deutsche Eigenheim Union has an ROCE of 7.8%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 6.3% generated by the Consumer Durables industry, it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Deutsche Eigenheim Union's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Deutsche Eigenheim Union's ROCE Trending?

We're delighted to see that Deutsche Eigenheim Union is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. The company was generating losses two years ago, but has managed to turn it around and as we saw earlier is now earning 7.8%, which is always encouraging. On top of that, what's interesting is that the amount of capital being employed has remained steady, so the business hasn't needed to put any additional money to work to generate these higher returns. That being said, while an increase in efficiency is no doubt appealing, it'd be helpful to know if the company does have any investment plans going forward. So if you're looking for high growth, you'll want to see a business's capital employed also increasing.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 27% of the business, which is more than it was two years ago. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

In Conclusion...

In summary, we're delighted to see that Deutsche Eigenheim Union has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And since the stock has fallen 65% over the last year, there might be an opportunity here. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

