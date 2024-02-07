Deutsche PBB Bonds Suffer Record Drop on US Property Fears

(Bloomberg) -- Bonds sold by Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG took a record beating as an analyst call highlighted concerns about the German lender’s exposure to the US commercial property market.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The bank’s €150 million ($161 million) tier 2 bond was indicated 17.4 cents lower at 52 cents on the euro on Tuesday, by far its biggest one-day drop, while its senior bonds followed suit. A more junior €300 million additional tier 1 note fell 9.5 cents, an even sharper drop than the loss it recorded in the aftermath of Credit Suisse’s $17 billion AT1 wipeout last year. The latter two of these slipped further on Wednesday.

The slide followed a call Morgan Stanley held with clients, in which it recommended selling senior bonds by the bank, according to people with knowledge of the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity. It has high exposure to the commercial real estate market in the US, which is making investors nervous since New York Community Bancorp reported a surprise loss last week and slashed its dividend.

“We see risks that PBB might have to further increase loan loss provisions and, thus, put pressure on its already subdued profitability,” wrote Marlene Eibensteiner, an analyst at Deutsche Bank AG, in a note distributed on Tuesday. She says this is mainly an issue of profitability and not solvency thanks to the bank’s capital buffers.

PBB spokesperson Grit Beecken said the firm’s earnings forecast given in third-quarter results took into account all known and relevant facts, including those relating to risk provisioning. “As things stand today, there is no reason to deviate from this,” Beecken said in emailed comments on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

Story continues

Some investors have been noticing attempts to sell PBB bonds in recent days without success, as buyers demanded a much lower price.

PBB’s bonds also took a hit last November after the lender missed earnings expectations and cut its full-year forecast. In an earnings call at the time, chief executive officer Andreas Arndt flagged a “sizable increase in risk provisions.”

Short interest in the lender stood at more than 17% last week, the highest level since at least 2015, according to data compiled by S&P Global. Short sellers borrow stock and sell it, betting they can profit by buying it back at a lower price later.

--With assistance from Neil Callanan.

(Updates bond moves in second paragraph, adds analyst comment in fourth.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.