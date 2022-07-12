U.S. markets open in 2 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,836.75
    -20.00 (-0.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,957.00
    -183.00 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,840.00
    -44.25 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,723.50
    -9.30 (-0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.47
    -2.62 (-2.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.00
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    18.76
    -0.37 (-1.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0012
    -0.0029 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.91
    +2.27 (+9.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1832
    -0.0060 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.9720
    -0.4480 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,680.89
    -894.32 (-4.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    420.24
    -22.72 (-5.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,173.77
    -22.82 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,336.66
    -475.64 (-1.77%)
     

Deutsche Telekom and Google Cloud Sign Partnership Agreement Focused on Network Transformation

·3 min read

Europe's biggest communication service provider chooses Google Cloud for first cloud-native trials in network and data analytics

BONN, Germany and SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deutsche Telekom and Google Cloud today announced a new expanded partnership to define a joint roadmap for the telecommunications industry by bringing the power of the cloud closer to mobile and connected devices at the edge of Deutsche Telekom's network.

Deutsche Telekom and Google Cloud
Deutsche Telekom and Google Cloud

Communication service providers are reimagining their network infrastructures with companies like Google Cloud to develop new network deployment models. By creating more secure, reliable, and scalable cloud-native networks, companies like Deutsche Telekom are better positioned to deliver elastic, high-capacity, high-bandwidth, and low-latency connectivity and value added services to their customers.

The first step of this expanded partnership between Deutsche Telekom and Google Cloud will focus on the following areas:

  • Core Network Services: Deutsche Telekom and Google Cloud will jointly pilot several network services such as 5G Standalone in Austria, as well as remote packet gateway functions, leveraging Google Cloud and Google Distributed Cloud Edge, a fully managed product that brings Google Cloud's infrastructure and services closer to where data is being generated and consumed.

  • Network Analytics: Through Google Cloud's extensive expertise in data analytics, Deutsche Telekom will gain an even-deeper understanding of its networks to achieve accurate planning, optimized operations, and better customer experience management. Deutsche Telekom will pilot several use cases regarding anomaly detection, performance counter, and trace data in a first step in utilizing data-driven operations and automated workflows with open, Kubernetes-based solutions offered by Google Cloud.

  • Customer Experience Analytics: Deutsche Telekom will trial Google Cloud's data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) solutions in a joint proof of concept in order to improve actionable insights and better understanding of customer needs and optimize offerings.

"At Deutsche Telekom we are implementing our Leading Digital Telco strategy by investing in best-in-class network infrastructure and by establishing cloud-based service platforms," said Claudia Nemat, board member of Deutsche Telekom. "We are excited to expand our partnership with Google Cloud by conducting trials in key areas that will allow us to more rapidly innovate and launch new services and customer experiences."

"Communication service providers are increasingly looking for cloud-native solutions to advance the deployment of network functions and drive automation, elasticity, and scalability," said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud. "We believe our partnership with Deutsche Telekom will deliver significantly improved experiences for end users that will ultimately raise the standard for the telecommunications industry."

Deutsche Telekom has been working with Google for many years. In autumn 2021, Deutsche Telekom's T-Systems teamed up with Google Cloud to build and deliver sovereign cloud services to German public sector, enterprises, and healthcare firms. The first joint solution is already available to T-Systems customers.

About Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom is one of the world's leading integrated telecommunications companies, with some 248 million mobile customers, 26 million fixed-network lines, and 22 million broadband lines. We provide fixed-network/broadband, mobile communications, Internet, and IPTV products and services for consumers, and information and communication technology (ICT) solutions for business and corporate customers. Deutsche Telekom is present in more than 50 countries. With a staff of some 216,500 employees throughout the world, we generated revenue of 108,8 billion Euros in the 2021 financial year. (All figures taken from the 2021 Annual Report)

About Google Cloud
Google Cloud accelerates every organization's ability to digitally transform its business. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology – all on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deutsche-telekom-and-google-cloud-sign-partnership-agreement-focused-on-network-transformation-301584020.html

SOURCE Google Cloud

Recommended Stories

  • Subway can be sued over its tuna, U.S. judge rules

    (Reuters) -A federal judge said Subway can be sued for allegedly deceiving customers about its tuna products, including a claim it uses other fish species, chicken, pork and cattle instead of the advertised "100% tuna." U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar in San Francisco called it premature to accept Subway's argument that any presence of non-tuna DNA might result from eggs in mayonnaise, or cross-contact with other ingredients that its restaurants' employees handle. "Although it is possible that Subway's explanations are the correct ones, it is also possible that these allegations refer to ingredients that a reasonable consumer would not reasonably expect to find in a tuna product," Tigar ruled on July 7.

  • GameStop launches NFT platform amid broader company shakeup

    GameStop launched its NFT marketplace on Monday, the latest announcement in what's been a busy month of July for the company.

  • Microsoft Cuts Jobs in Structural Adjustment, Plans More Hiring

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. cut some jobs on Monday as it realigned business groups and roles after the close of its fiscal year on June 30. It said it plans to keep hiring for other roles and finish the current fiscal year with increased headcount.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealWall Street Sours on Stocks in Anemic Trading Day: Markets WrapBiden Administration to Again Extend the Covid Public-Health Emergency Rivian Plans Hundreds of

  • Walmart to expand its delivery fleet with EVs from Canoo

    Walmart will buy 4,500 EVs from Canoo with the option to purchase up to 10,000 units to boost its online business, the companies said in a statement on Tuesday. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. In June, Walmart said it was expanding transportation pilots with the manufacturers of electric, hydrogen and natural gas-powered vehicles, including Cummins Inc and Daimler Truck's Freightliner.

  • Analysis-Oil majors face output slump, deep losses if Russia stops Kazakh pipeline

    LONDON (Reuters) -Western energy majors will cut output and lose billions of dollars if Russia, as is feared, suspends a pipeline that is almost the only export route for oil from land-locked Kazakhstan, company sources, traders and analysts say. The closure of the CPC pipeline that carries oil from Kazakhstan to the Black Sea Russian export terminal in the port of Novorossiisk would shut in more than 1% of global oil supply, exacerbating what is already the most severe energy crunch since the Arab oil embargo in the 1970s. The pipeline, which runs through Russian territory and is owned by a consortium of Western, Asian, Russian and Kazakh companies, has been in the spotlight since Russia on Feb. 24 invaded Ukraine in what Moscow calls a "special military operation".

  • Bitcoin and ETH Price Prediction: Risk of Downside Break, UNI Could Surge To $8

    Bitcoin price is struggling below $21,000, Ethereum’s ether declined below $1,160, and UNI could rally further towards the $8.00 resistance.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy, Sell And Watch Amid Bear Market

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • California has the most remote job openings in the U.S.—but another state is on its tail

    Not every state is embracing virtual work as a new normal. These are the 10 best states to find a remote job.

  • Singapore's crypto aspirations shaken by Three Arrows collapse

    Singapore's ambitious cryptocurrency sector, by some measures Asia-Pacific's largest, faces an uncertain future after the recent collapse of crypto fund Three Arrows Capital, a high-profile casualty of the global digital currency downturn. Crypto players in Southeast Asia's financial hub are bracing for further bankruptcies and legal tussles, and expect that regulators at the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), whose welcoming approach helped to attract firms from China, India and elsewhere, may become less accommodating. "After recent events it appears likely that the MAS will get tougher on crypto and digital assets," said Hoi Tak Leung, a senior technology sector lawyer at Ashurst.

  • Europe’s best defense against Russia’s gas squeeze is looking vulnerable

    Summer months are, of course, the slow season for natural gas demand in Europe, so when Russia shut down Nord Stream 1, the continent’s biggest gas pipeline, for scheduled maintenance today (July 11), it seemed like welcome timing. Europe’s gas outlook got another boost when Canada said it could return a key part for Nord Stream 1 that had been held up due to sanctions on Russia, so when the pipeline is reopened, it should be able to carry more gas than before.

  • Should You Throw In The Towel On These Once-Prized Stocks?

    If you're like most S&P 500 investors, just the words "tech stocks" now trigger a gag reflex. But is that an opportunity?

  • Big U.S. banks' second quarter profits to tumble on higher bad loan reserves

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Second quarter profits at big U.S. banks are expected to fall sharply from a year earlier on increased loan loss reserves, as the pandemic recovery gives way to a possible recession. Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co will report a 25% drop in profit on Thursday, while Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co will show 38% and 42% profit declines, respectively on Friday, according to Refinitiv I/B/E/S data. Bank of America Corp, which like its peers has big consumer and business lending franchises, is expected to show a 29% drop in profit when it reports on July 18.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Wireless Firms Move Beyond Smartphones

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • First look: Amazon’s official Prime Day 2022 deals list with all the best deals

    Prime Day 2022 has officially started now that it is July 12th! Amazon turned up the heat on its early Prime Day sales offering great prices even earlier this year. This is our first look at Amazon’s official Prime Day deals list. Our expert commerce team already showed you so many of the best Prime … The post First look: Amazon’s official Prime Day 2022 deals list with all the best deals appeared first on BGR.

  • The Best Amazon Prime Day Apple Deals of 2022

    If you're after a deal on an Apple Watch, a Mac, or even AirPods, Amazon is offering a bevy of deals on Apple products this Prime Day.

  • Grab Singapore slashes waiting period, cancellation time from 5 to 3 min

    That means you'll have to pay fee if you keep your driver waiting for more than 3 minutes at the pick-up point. What else?

  • Early Prime Day Deal Alert: Sony’s Waterproof Extra Bass Speakers Are Up To 36% Off Today

    Prime Day is officially underway.

  • PC industry suffered worst decline in years, but how bad it is depends on Apple

    Personal-computer shipments suffered their sharpest year-over-year decline in years last quarter, but how many years depends on the performance of Apple Inc.

  • Gas prices: The ‘biggest factor' is Vladimir Putin, says analyst

    Gas prices have come off their highs, but relief at the pump may be short-lived, says one analyst.

  • CrossTower in pact with Ripple to offer NFTs on XRP Ledger

    Crypto trading platform CrossTower has partnered with Ripple to add non-fungible tokens (NFTs) minted on the XRP Ledger (XRPL) to its marketplace. See related article: China’s ‘Instagram’ gets into virtual fashion with users strutting NFT clothes Fast facts The partnership will significantly lower the costs and entry barrier for creators who want to mint their […]