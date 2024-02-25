Deutsche Telekom's (ETR:DTE) Dividend Will Be Increased To €0.77

Deutsche Telekom AG's (ETR:DTE) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to €0.77 on 15th of April. This takes the annual payment to 3.5% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Deutsche Telekom's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Prior to this announcement, Deutsche Telekom's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 5.2%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 62% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Deutsche Telekom Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of €0.50 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of €0.77. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 4.4% over that duration. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Deutsche Telekom has impressed us by growing EPS at 21% per year over the past five years. The company's earnings per share has grown rapidly in recent years, and it has a good balance between reinvesting and paying dividends to shareholders, so we think that Deutsche Telekom could prove to be a strong dividend payer.

Deutsche Telekom Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Deutsche Telekom is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Deutsche Telekom that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

