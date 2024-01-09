Deutsche Telekom's (ETR:DTE) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Deutsche Telekom AG (ETR:DTE) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 15th of April to €0.77. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 3.4%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Deutsche Telekom's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Prior to this announcement, Deutsche Telekom's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 88.0%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 35% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

XTRA:DTE Historic Dividend January 9th 2024

Deutsche Telekom Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of €0.50 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of €0.77. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 4.4% over that duration. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

We Could See Deutsche Telekom's Dividend Growing

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Deutsche Telekom has impressed us by growing EPS at 7.8% per year over the past five years. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

Deutsche Telekom Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Deutsche Telekom that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

