DEUTZ (ETR:DEZ) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 14th of May to €0.17. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 3.0%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

DEUTZ's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Before making this announcement, DEUTZ was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 19.2% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 18%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from €0.07 total annually to €0.17. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 9.3% over that duration. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

DEUTZ Could Grow Its Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. DEUTZ has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 7.9% per annum. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

Our Thoughts On DEUTZ's Dividend

In summary, it's great to see that the company can raise the dividend and keep it in a sustainable range. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for DEUTZ that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

