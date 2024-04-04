DEUTZ's (ETR:DEZ) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 14th of May to €0.17. The payment will take the dividend yield to 2.8%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

DEUTZ's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, DEUTZ's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 39.0%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 16% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from €0.07 total annually to €0.17. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 9.3% over that duration. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

DEUTZ Could Grow Its Dividend

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. DEUTZ has impressed us by growing EPS at 7.9% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

Our Thoughts On DEUTZ's Dividend

Overall, it's great to see the dividend being raised and that it is still in a sustainable range. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company's dividend track record isn't stellar. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for DEUTZ that investors should take into consideration. Is DEUTZ not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

