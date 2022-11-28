DEV3LOPCOM, LLC Launches the First Ever User-Friendly and Intuitive Canopys Task Scheduler Software

Canopys Was Designed So That Virtually Anyone Can Learn to Use it in a Short Amount of Time - No IT Experience Needed

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2022 / DEV3LOPCOM, LLC, an advanced analytics consulting services and software company based out of Austin, Texas, is pleased to announce that they are offering their user-friendly and intuitive Canopys scheduler software for free and to be released open source next year.

Dev3lop, Tuesday, November 29, 2022, Press release picture

To learn more about the free software and/or to download Canopys, please visit the task scheduler software webpage.

As a company spokesperson noted, DEV3LOPCOM, LLC understands that when a tool is not intuitive, ultimately no one will want to adopt the product, and the product is shelved next to the rest of the complex solutions. Additionally, if there is not adequate training or internal mentoring for automation software, or maybe IT is too busy to create how-to documents, and now engineering departments have to get involved in the process because skill gaps, governances, and risks.

"We created the first cross platform nodejs task scheduler because we feel there's a lot of people who want to automate, and if we lower the barrier with a user friendly and intuitive tool, more people will start to build the next generation of solutions; RPA, bots, scripts, workflows, macros, etcetera," the spokesperson noted.

"Senior engineers use task scheduling software to schedule scripts, workflows, and use task orchestration software to solve problems automatically. These engineers are utilizing task scheduling software that is complex enough that most technical analysts are unable to adopt the software or gain permission to use the software. This leads to senior engineers needing to support and remediate, gate keeping is established to automate common solutions, and analysts are left unable to deploy solutions to problems rapidly. Then engineers are left to manage task scheduling software, which is requires deep technical expertise to implement correctly, and it ends up never being passed to the business team for ad hoc problem solving capabilities."

To help lower burdens DEV3LOPCOM, LLC created Canopys Task Scheduler to remove additional burden on already busy IT professionals, and allow people of every technical background the chance of automating. Now, engineering and business analysts have access to simple and user friendly task scheduling tool that they can use on their own computer.

Canopys is revolutionary because it is the first genuinely user-friendly and intuitive task scheduler software.

In addition, Canopys can lower the amount of effort it takes to automate a task, when compared to a well-known similar software program. Canopys task scheduler also offers an alternative to similar tools in frameworks that allow DEV3LOPCOM, LLC to enable users across every device and operating system.

"Our team is proud to have built the task scheduler of the future to lower the amount of time to deploy solutions. With Canopys, everybody can begin task scheduling and automate solving problems today," the spokesperson noted.

About DEV3LOPCOM, LLC

DEV3LOPCOM, LLC is a consulting services and software company based out of Austin, Texas. They offer tailored consulting solutions to their clients across an array of services, with a major focus on data analytics and tableau consulting service engagements. They have also launched a new task scheduler software called Canopys, as well as a new advanced analytics consulting service. For more information, follow DEV3LOPCOM, LLC LinkedIn page or visit the DEV3LOPCOM, LLC company website.

