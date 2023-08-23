Devastating losses: Economic toll from fires in Maui at least $4B, according to Moody's

The wildfires in Maui are thought to have caused at least $4 billion in economic losses, according to a recent report from Moody’s RMS.

The risk modeling agency estimates that the wildfires, which destroyed more than 2,000 structures, caused anywhere from $4 to $6 billion in losses from property damage and business interruption, with the town of Lahaina taking the brunt of the damage.

Gross Domestic Product loss, government payments and additional social costs from the wildfires were not included in the estimate, meaning the total cost of the wildfire is likely higher. At least 75% of the damage is thought to be covered by insurance.

Another estimate from commercial forecaster AccuWeather estimates the total damage and economic loss from the Hawaii wildfires to be anywhere from $14 to $16 billion ‒ or about 15% of the state's GDP.

Rebuilding is expected to be costly, according to Moody's. Labor costs and other expenses are already elevated on the island, and inflation will likely continue to drive up costs throughout the “expected long” recovery time.

At least 114 people died in the Aug. 8 disaster, and Hawaii officials on Monday said some 850 people were still missing.

A general view shows the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, as a Coast Guard vessel sails through the ocean past the devastated community.

