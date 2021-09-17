U.S. markets open in 6 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,480.50
    +6.25 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,801.00
    +52.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,534.25
    +16.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,230.80
    +2.90 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.31
    -0.30 (-0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.90
    +7.20 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    22.95
    +0.16 (+0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1777
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3310
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.69
    +0.51 (+2.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3796
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8680
    +0.1500 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,891.81
    -496.43 (-1.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,224.94
    -8.35 (-0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.48
    +10.99 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.71 (+0.58%)
     

DEVC: Portfolio Update

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Draper Esprit VCT plc
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Draper Esprit VCT plc

LEI: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97

Portfolio Update

17 September 2021

Draper Esprit VCT plc (“DE VCT”) is pleased to announce that portfolio company, Back Office Technology Ltd trading as Form3 (“Form3”), has completed a $160m Series C funding, with Draper Esprit plc, Goldman Sachs, Lloyds Banking Group, Nationwide Building Society, Barclays, Mastercard and 83North all participating in the round. Form3 is a leading platform payment technology provider.

The funding round values DE VCT’s existing shareholding in Form3 at £8.0 million, an uplift of £5.6 million compared to the previous carrying value. This particular uplift equates to an increase in DE VCT’s Net Asset Value per share (“NAV”) of 3.8p per share. The valuation of all unquoted investments in the portfolio will be reviewed for the Half Yearly Report for the six months to 30 September 2021.

The audited NAV as at 31 March 2021 was 50.0p per share. Applying this uplift to the 31 March 2021 NAV gives an updated unaudited NAV of 53.8p per share.

Enquiries:

Grant Whitehouse - Company Secretary - 0207 630 4333


Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Bets Big on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    One strategy for selecting top stocks is to follow a known market guru, a high-profile, highly successful investor. These are the pros who have built multi-billion dollar portfolios, and manage the high-performing hedge funds. And ARK Investing’s Cathie Wood stands tall in their ranks. How successful? Well, last year, her $21.1 billion ARK Innovation fund led the way among the best-performing actively managed equity funds in the US. In recent days, Wood has been making some waves by noting that

  • Lucid is a combo of 'Tesla and Ferrari': BofA analyst

    Lucid Motors (LCID) shares rose 7% after a bullish Wall Street analyst note along with confirmation from the Environmental Protection Agency that the EV maker's premium tier car has a higher mile range than Tesla's model S (TSLA).

  • Jim Cramer's September stock market warning overlooks these 3 key sectors

    Investors in these areas don't share the same concerns as Cramer.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks in the Making

    When you buy a stock, the worst thing that can happen is that you lose 100% of your investment. Of course, that's not a great outcome, but the downside is smaller than the upside. In other words, when you buy a stock, the upside doesn't stop at 100%.

  • Why Palantir Shares Are Trading Higher Today

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) is trading higher Thursday morning on above-average volume amid increased retail investor interest in the stock on social media. The average session volume is about 42 million over a 100-day period. Palantir's daily trading volume was already approaching 30 million less than an hour into trading Thursday. Palantir was one the top two trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. The stock was among the top five most mentioned stocks on the subreddit r/wall

  • Dutch Bros Soars in Trading as Dairy Farmer Becomes Billionaire

    (Bloomberg) -- When third-generation dairy farmers Dane and Travis Boersma were looking for something to do outside the family business, they decided to try coffee. Not only could they make a little money, they’d be able to hang out with friends and listen to music. They pooled their savings to buy a coffee cart and an espresso machine and began selling in downtown Grants Pass, Oregon, in the early 1990s. Pretty soon they had five carts.After losing his older brother Dane in 2009 to amyotrophic

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Resilient, Tesla Strong Amid ARK Sales; 5 Stocks Flash Buy Signals

    The stock market rally closed strong for a second straight day, slashing or erasing early losses. Tesla is in buy range.

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Might Double Soon

    Read more to find out why we think Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE), and InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) will close out 2021 with a bang. Taylor Carmichael (Novavax): Novavax stock has already doubled this year, running from $112 back in January to $233 this week. Right now, Moderna enjoys a $169 billion market cap, and BioNTech sports a $79 billion valuation.

  • 2 No-Brainer Value Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

    Growth stocks have reigned supreme for much of the last decade, but there are signs the market is on the verge of rediscovering its love for value stocks. Now could be a good time to invest in companies that trade at low earnings and sales multiples and sport big dividends. While they tend to be less flashy in some respects, value stocks don't have to be boring, and they have the potential to put up market-crushing returns if purchased at opportune times.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest is adding to some of Cathie Wood's favorite positions even when they're falling out of favor.

  • Triple Witching to Hit Market Where Traders Pay Up for Hedges

    (Bloomberg) -- Like clockwork, the S&P 500 just endured another mid-month swoon before Friday’s options expiration. What’s less certain is whether the market can resume its record-setting rally at a time when traders are busy loading up on hedges. The expiry of stock and index options this time is part of a quarterly event known as “triple witching,” where futures on indexes also expire. Strategists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. estimated that roughly $3.4 trillion of equity options are set to mat

  • Microsoft Raised Its Dividend. Here’s How It Compares To The Biggest S&P 500 Firms.

    The software giant has a better dividend yield than any of the other companies with a recent market capitalization of more than $500 billion.

  • Why Berkeley Lights Fell Again Today, Despite Bullish New Analyst Notes

    A short seller's stinging Twitter diatribe against the company continues to affect investor sentiment.

  • Square Stock at $371 a Share? This Analyst Thinks It’s Possible

    It's been a month and a half now since Square (SQ) shocked the "buy now, pay later" (BNPL) market with its announcement that it would acquire Australian BNPL player Afterpay in a $29 billion deal. The deal hasn't closed yet -- and won't before perhaps Q1 2022. Nevertheless, in anticipation that the merger will clear regulatory hurdles and close as expected, Evercore ISI analyst David Togut took a closer look at the likely scenario that will emerge once Square gains control of Afterpay a few mont

  • Why Gold and Silver Stocks Got Butchered Thursday

    Gold and silver stocks got clobbered on Thursday as prices of precious metals tanked. It looks like just one of those bad days for gold and silver, but here's what you should really make of this drop. Because precious metals, particularly gold, are considered a safe haven asset against economic uncertainties, their prices are particularly vulnerable to economic data.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 With Strong Growth Prospects

    Essentially, investors are all after the same thing: strong returns. While you can’t argue with putting your cash to work behind the stock market’s stalwarts, which time and again has proven to be a successful investing strategy, if you’re after some serious upside, further down the stock food chain is where the real gains are made. Of course, the further afield you wander from the mainstream, the risker the investment becomes, but that is the nature of the beast. Playing it safe is one game pla

  • 2 Embarrassingly Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The market has written off these two high-quality stocks, but both could complement an income investor's portfolio.

  • 4 Small-Cap Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 707% to 9,406% by 2024

    These under-the-radar companies are expected to deliver jaw-dropping revenue growth over the next four years.

  • I’m a 75-year-old financially secure widow. Would it be a mistake to move in with my daughter and son-in-law?

    'My daughter wants to build a home with two master suites. I have more than enough money for a down payment.'