U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,965.25
    +3.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,884.00
    +27.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,531.00
    +6.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,839.70
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.99
    +0.79 (+1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,765.20
    +1.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    21.41
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0353
    +0.0018 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7480
    +0.0450 (+1.22%)
     

  • Vix

    21.89
    -0.32 (-1.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1982
    +0.0032 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.6330
    -0.0010 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,984.20
    +718.48 (+4.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    403.12
    +14.40 (+3.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.00
    +37.98 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,858.16
    -169.68 (-0.61%)
     

DevDays Asia 2022 Empowers Asia's Developers and Fosters Local Innovation with Global Impact from Taiwan

·4 min read

TAIPEI, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DevDays Asia 2022, Microsoft's largest developer conference in Asia, returned with in-person format in Taiwan after a two-year hiatus.  Sponsored by the Ministry of Digital Affairs (moda) and organized by the Administration for Digital Industries (ADI), Microsoft Taiwan, and DIGITIMES, this year's event was held in both north and south Taiwan— with sessions at the HNBK International Convention Center from November 15 to 17, and the Kaohsiung Exhibition Center on November 22.  Under the theme of "A Driver of Resilient Future and Beyond", DevDays Asia, offered sessions in 14 emerging tech trends including cloud, data, AI, metaverse, sustainability, cybersecurity, and interoperability. At the opening press conference on Tuesday Nov. 15th 2022, Microsoft reiterated the importance of building digital resilience by empowering developers and upskilling Taiwan and Asia's talents. They also shared the latest update on the skilling commitment the company made two years ago.

This is the 7th year that DevDays Asia was held in Taiwan. Huai-Jen Lee, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Digital Affairs, said at the opening press conference that DevDays Asia 2022 has brought together industry leaders from around the world for a convergence of advanced technologies. "Tech talents with cross-disciplinary expertise are key to driving and strengthening digital resilience, and moda is playing the role of 'motor' in Taiwan's digital development, integrating critical AI technologies with industry momentum in both software and hardware. By matching Taiwanese companies with resources of advanced technologies from here and abroad, we provide them with the digital tools they need to build resilience and efficiency for collaboration and greater innovation."

Microsoft is deeply committed to skilling talents. At DevDays Asia 2022, Sean Pien, General Manager at Microsoft Taiwan, revealed the results of its skilling commitment announced in 2020. "Since our skilling commitment announcement two years ago, we have already trained over 140,000 tech talents in Taiwan to date. Microsoft will continue to channel global resources like DevDays Asia into Taiwan, and foster diverse, cross-disciplinary talents to drive more innovation locally and deliver impact globally."

Tech talents, innovative technologies, and industrial ecosystems are key to digital resilience.

Landing Microsoft's vision for building "digital imperative" in Taiwan, this year's DevDays Asia focused on sharing the latest cutting-edge technologies that industries will need to accelerate transformation and build digital resilience. For the first time ever, sessions were held in both Taipei and Kaohsiung to connect tech communities in northern and southern Taiwan. Flora Chen, Marketing and Operations Director at Microsoft Taiwan, said, "Empowering talents, fostering innovations, and strengthening ecosystems are the keys to building organizations or industries' digital resilience. It is DevDays Asia's goal to provide best-in-class platform, industry insight and latest tech trends with developers to generate more innovation locally. By bringing DevDays Asia to Kaohsiung, we hope to ignite more innovation from local industries and raise overall competitiveness of Southern Taiwan industries."

Taiwan's innovative partner solutions displayed at DevDays 2022

DevDays Asia 2022 also brought Microsoft talents from around the world to Taiwan and offered developers a deep dive into cloud-native applications, open-source technologies, big data, and AI. This year's event featured industry solutions from Taiwan partners including iAmbition Technology, MAYO Human Capital, AccuHit, Canner, MoBagel, IXT, WiAdvance, Advantech, 3drens, LnData, Chimes AI, and U-Office Force. National Sun Yat-sen University's Southern Taiwan Industry Promotion Center also exhibited its innovative solutions in Taipei and Kaohsiung.

The moda also works with Microsoft on a global AI marketing program, AI Infinity, to find the next startup unicorn out of Taiwan. Participants of the program get the opportunity to demonstrate their solutions at DevDays Asia 2022 in Taipei and Kaohsiung and showcase their innovation.

Through AI Infinity, pitching, matchmaking sessions and additional marketing campaigns over the last two years, Taiwan startups have secured funding and strategic partnerships generating over NT$1 billion in revenue from overseas markets. The program has also resulted in the successful placement of over 300 solutions on Microsoft Azure. Microsoft and the moda will continue their partnership to channel international investment and resources to help grow Taiwan's startup communities, offer more AI solutions in industries, and realize the vision of smart industries in Taiwan.

SOURCE Microsoft Taiwan

Recommended Stories

  • TC Energy Dives as LNG Pipeline Is Hit With Higher Costs Again

    (Bloomberg) -- TC Energy Corp. warned of higher costs for its Coastal GasLink pipeline, adding another financial hurdle for a project that will supply Canada’s first major liquefied natural gas export plant.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InThis Is Where Luxury Property Prices May Rise and Fall the Most in 2023Apple to L

  • Why Apple Stock Fell Today

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) declined by 2.1% on Tuesday after TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo warned that the tech giant's smartphone shipments could come in far below investors' expectations. The worrisome combination of soaring coronavirus infections, stifling lockdowns, and intensifying civil unrest is weighing heavily on China's economy. It's also taking a heavy toll on Apple's ability to manufacture its products in the country.

  • There’s another reason Elon Musk is so obsessed with Tim Cook and Apple—and it’s not about advertising money

    “It’s a real problem,” Musk tweeted.

  • Amazon Web Services VP details ‘explosion in commercial space operations’

    Max Peterson, vice president of the Worldwide Public Sector at Amazon Web Services (AWS), joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how AWS is using the cloud to collect data in space and increase the speed of transmitting data from satellites back to earth.

  • Doge surges over speculation of Elon Musk and Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin working together

    Dogecoin surged over 27% in the past week amidst speculation that Elon Musk and Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin are working on an upgrade for the dog-faced memecoin.

  • Apple could have 2 non-China problems on its hands in 2023: Analyst

    Apple could have a few other problems on its hands in 2023 besides an uncertain manufacturing situation in China, acknowledges one Wall Street Apple bull.

  • Elon Musk says Apple threatened to remove Twitter from the App Store

    Twitter CEO Elon Musk claimed that Apple threatened to remove the app from its App Store.

  • Apple warned not to ‘nuke’ Twitter in free speech row with Musk

    Republican rising star Ron DeSantis has warned Apple that banning Twitter from the iPhone would be a “huge mistake” as a row rages over free speech on the social network.

  • 1 Magnificent Growth Stock Down 78% to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2023

    In fact, all three major U.S. indexes -- the broad-based S&P 500, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, and the blue-chip-packed Dow Jones Industrial Average -- have slipped into a bear market this year. Meanwhile, Block (NYSE: SQ) has seen its share price drop 78%, as traders have mulled concerns about its growth prospects in a weak economy. High inflation is temporary and Block is brimming with potential, and the stock is trading in the bargain bin.

  • Elon Musk goes to war with Apple over App Store fees, moderation

    Elon Musk has taken to Twitter to accuse Apple of suppressing free speech and criticize its 30% App Store fees.

  • Apple's iPhone Pro shipments may fall 20 million units short of estimates - analyst

    Apple Inc's iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max model shipments could miss market expectations by up to 20 million units in the holiday quarter due to labor unrest at a major Chinese factory, TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said. Kuo is the latest to flag a hit to the world's most valuable company from protests over pay and strict COVID-19 curbs at the world's biggest iPhone factory, the Foxconn-operated plant in the central city of Zhengzhou. He trimmed his estimate for quarterly iPhone shipments by about 20% to between 70 million and 75 million units, compared with the market consensus of 80 million to 85 million units.

  • Coinbase Wallet Delists XRP, Bitcoin Cash and Ethereum Classic

    America’s biggest crypto exchange has scrapped a number of assets from its self-custody mobile app citing waning customer interest.

  • Elon Musk’s battle with Apple puts Twitter at greater risk

    Elon Musk's latest brouhaha with Apple Inc. is a risky strategy that could potentially backfire and put Twitter even more imperiled of imploding.

  • Elon Musk gutted Twitter’s content moderation team—now he’s worried about ‘tyranny’ if Apple deplatforms him

    The Twitter CEO is ready to go to war with Apple over its App Store policies, but fellow billionaire Mark Cuban is not having Musk’s grandstanding.

  • iPad Minis are $100 off on Amazon for Cyber Monday and, yes, you need one

    Apple products rarely go on sale!

  • Apple Has No Easy Road Out of China

    Unrest in China has affected production of Apple’s devices, threatening the near-term sales mix that investors were counting on to help prop up iPhone revenue and highlighting long-term risks.

  • Amazon’s New Chip Moves AWS Into High-Performance Computing

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc.’s cloud-computing unit is rolling out new chips designed to power the highest-end of computing, supporting tasks such as weather forecasting and gene sequencing.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InThis Is Where Luxury Property Prices May Rise and Fall the Most in 2023Apple to Lose 6 Million i

  • 15 Most Valuable Telecom Companies In The World

    In this article, we will take a look at 15 most valuable telecom companies in the world. If you want to see more of the most valuable telecom companies in the world, go directly to 5 Most Valuable Telecom Companies In The World. Telecom companies, otherwise known as telecommunication companies, are companies that allow their […]

  • Top Tech Stocks

    Among top-performing tech stocks, Arrow Electronics Inc. provides the best value, Enphase Energy Inc. the fastest growth, and Fair Isaac Corp. the best momentum.

  • Should Tech Investors Be Worried About Apple?

    Today's video focuses on Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), how the events surrounding the company are impacting investor sentiments, and finally, my thought process on determining whether this is something I should be worried about as a long-term investor.