Developer China South City Avoids Dollar Bond Default, SCMP Says

(Bloomberg) -- China South City Holdings Ltd., a state-backed property developer, avoided default on a dollar bond interest payment after creditors agreed to extend the note’s maturity and lower its coupon, the South China Morning Post reported Wednesday.

Holders of the 9% note due July 2024 issued by the firm, partially owned by the southern city of Shenzhen, agreed to push back its due date to August 2027 and halve the interest to 4.5%, the newspaper reported, citing a statement from the developer’s information agent D.F. King & Co.

The bond, with $235 million of principal outstanding, has a grace period for the interest payment that ends on Wednesday.

The outcome offers fresh relief to China’s beleaguered property sector, after the country’s former top builder Country Garden Holdings Co. paid off a bond ahead of schedule last week to prevent its own debt crisis from worsening. South City’s narrow escape from a debt blowup also comes after a senior Chinese housing official pledged to avoid a cascade of debt defaults by developers, among the strongest commitments yet to cushion an escalating liquidity crisis.

South City triggered worries about a default after saying in a Monday filing that it didn’t have enough resources to pay for the bond’s coupon.

The company, — partially owned by Shenzhen SEZ Construction and Development Group Co., a unit of the southern city’s local state asset regulator — was among the first in the country’s property sector to receive a state bailout.

