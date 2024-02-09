Developer of 'condo space' for RVs and exotic cars brings project to Leesburg

Rendering of the planned Apex Auto & RV Vault scheduled to be completed later this year in Leesburg.

LEESBURG — A new condo project is planned in Leesburg, but you it won't be for single adults, nor for families or wintering snowbirds.

Apex Auto and RV Vault will house tenants of the vehicular kind.

Located at County Road 468 and Main Street, the upcoming facilitywill offer classic car owners what they describe as "a luxury home for their prized two-, three- and four-wheel vehicles and RVs," according to Orlando businessman Michael “Mickey” Blackton in a recent press release.

Blackton, the CEO of a family owned building supply company, said ground will be broken for the project after 50 percent of the condos are sold, which he expects will be during the second quarter of 2024.

“We’re building 17 premium garage condo units that measure 50 by 25 feet with climate controlled, customizable motor garages that are being designed to hold motor homes or up to five cars,” Blackton said. “A lot of people have or would like to have exotic cars and motorhomes, but have no safe place to keep them.”

The Apex Auto and RV Vaultventure is designed with those owners in mind, he added. Each of the 1,200-square-foot units will be 20 feet tall with roll-up doors on one side of the building. The other side, designed for large motor homes, will have bigger roll-up doors.

The units, which will be built to withstand Category 4 storms, will include a restroom with shower, and an optional mezzanine.

The facility will also have a clubhouse designed for use by the Vault’s private owners club and monthly events, he said.

Matthews Hanna Construction of Leesburg has been hired as the project's general contractor.

Mickey Blackton

The Daily Commercial caught up with Blackton for a couple of follow-up questions, such as, how many jobs might need to be filled in Leesburg once construction of new facilities is completed?

“We moved the same staff we had at the first location on Park Center Street and added several more to the new location so the total employed now is 20," he responded. "We don’t anticipate adding any more to the staff for the foreseeable future due to the building’s design that provides customers with drive-thru access to the materials.”

Were there any specific projects in the villages or other new developments in our region that prompted the decision to set up in Leesburg?

“The first driving force for our expanding with a Leesburg operation was the work we were doing in The Villages and we continue to work for seven builders in The Villages," Blackton said.

"We currently do 75 percent of the new home construction roofing in The Villages and 50 percent of the flooring," the Apex CEO said.

"We also continue to serve the national builders we’ve been working with for decades out of Orlando who are now building in developments in the Ocala-Gainesville area, such as DR Horton and Maronda Homes."

