Developer launches 247-unit rental community in Hutto near future Samsung chip plant

Amid ongoing demand for housing across Central Texas, an Arizona developer focused on the build-to-rent trend has kicked off a project that will bring 247 rental units to Hutto.

Named the Village at Hutto Station, the development is expected to take two years to complete.

The project comes as the Austin-Round Rock region extending from Georgetown to San Marcos continues to see what housing market experts say is more demand for homes than there is supply. Areas north and east of Austin are no exception, with growth in those areas propelled by factors including the $17 billion Samsung chip plant under construction in Taylor.

In recent years, the gap between housing demand and supply across the Central Texas region has spurred sharply rising prices, experts say. However, median home-sales prices in the Austin region have been declining for more than a year now as mortgage interest rates have spiked.

Who is developing the Hutto project?

The Empire Group of Companies, based on Scottsdale, Ariz. Empire Group is one of the major developers in the Southwest.

“Empire is one of the industry leaders in the build-to-rent space and the Village at Hutto Station brings our visionary product to Texas,” Bryan Freel, Empire Group's managing director of development, said in a statement.

What's the location?

The project will be built on 30.6 acres on the north side of Gattis School Road, about a half mile east of the Texas 130 toll road. The Village at Hutto Station will be about an eight minute drive to the Hutto Megasite Industrial Park, and about 10 minutes from the Samsung plant underway in Taylor.

What are the rents and size ranges?

The Village at Hutto Station will have homes with one, two and three bedrooms ranging in size from 680 square feet to 1,300 square feet.

Empire hasn't shared monthly rent prices with the Statesman at this time.

Cost/financing details

On Aug. 18, Empire closed on a $62.4 million loan from Arbor Realty SR Inc., and construction began on Aug. 28.

The project is Empire Group’s first Texas community, and its fifth single-family build-to-rent project financed in partnership with Arbor.

What about amenities?

The homes will have backyards and smart home technology packages. The community also will have a resort-style pool and jacuzzi, barbecue and fire pits, a fitness center, a clubhouse, walking paths and a dog park.

What's the market demand for the project?

“The expansion of the Village brand into Hutto will provide needed housing...for the rapidly expanding north Austin area," Freel said.

He said the new Samsung plant and the Hutto Mega Tech Center "will add a substantial number of jobs to this submarket, dramatically outpacing the supply of new housing units.

"The number of new employers moving to this area is staggering, and will require a large amount of new housing options to accommodate all of the jobs that have been created," Freel said.

What road improvements are underway?

Bordering the northwest side of the Village at Hutto Station is the first phase of the new Williams County Southeast Loop, which is nearing completion. Once open, it will provide access for residents in communities along Texas 130 to and from both the future Samsung Semiconductor plant and the Hutto Mega Tech Center industrial park to the northeast.

Freel said the loop is designed to move traffic more quickly from Texas 130 to "the massive jobs being created via the Hutto Mega Tech Center (on the east site of Hutto) and new Samsung plant on the west side of Taylor."

Where are other Empire projects?

Empire currently has 22 single-family build-to-rent projects in various stages of development. Most of Empire’s build-to-rent projects are in the Phoenix metro and major markets in Texas.

The other four projects Empire has funded with Arbor are the Village at Pioneer Park (Peoria, AZ); Village at Carver Mountain (Tolleson, AZ); Village at Sonoran Vista (Phoenix, AZ); and the Village at Golden Triangle (Fort Worth, TX).

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Empire Group launches a build-to-rent community at Hutto Station