The developer of a planned Milwaukee hotel could be getting a third city loan extension

The proposed Ikon Hotel, at West Fond du Lac and West North avenues, would redevelop a former Sears store.

The developer of a planned Milwaukee hotel would have the deadline for a city loan extended for a third time under a new proposal.

Kalan Haywood Sr. is facing a September deadline to begin repaying $3.79 million used to pursue the planned conversion of a historic former Sears store, 2100 W. North Ave., into the 80-room Ikon Hotel and conference center.

Haywood's investment group, HG Sears LLC, would have until September 2024 to begin those payments under a proposal to be reviewed Thursday by the city Redevelopment Authority's board.

That proposal, which also needs approval from the Common Council and Mayor Cavalier Johnson, marks the third time Haywood has asked to extend the loan's deadline. It previously was extended to September 2022 and again to September 2023.

Haywood couldn't be immediately reached for more information on the development's status.

A statement from Mayor Johnson's Department of City Development said the site's future is important to Milwaukee's "equitable growth."

The statement also said Haywood has made significant progress on the development plan.

"With this progress, the project needs additional time to finalize its financing package," it said.

The loan, to be paid off over 15 years, received approval from the Common Council and then-Mayor Tom Barrett in 2019.

The loan proceeds helped pay for buying the property, as well as interior demolition, asbestos removal, architectural fees, utilities, insurance and property taxes.

But other renovations were delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic's effects on the hotel industry, Haywood has said.

The council and Barrett also approved a second $5 million loan for the Ikon project, with council members saying the potential benefits outweigh the risk. Haywood cannot use that loan until the project's other financing sources have been tapped.

Story continues

Tom Daykin can be emailed at tdaykin@jrn.com and followed on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

THANK YOU: Subscribers' support makes this work possible. Help us share the knowledge by buying a gift subscription.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

Subscribe to get the BusinessWatch email newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Hotel developer seeks third extension for $3.79 million Milwaukee loan