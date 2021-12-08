U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,701.21
    +14.46 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,754.75
    +35.32 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,786.99
    +100.07 (+0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,271.71
    +17.92 (+0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.65
    +0.60 (+0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.70
    -1.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.43
    -0.09 (-0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1346
    +0.0073 (+0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5090
    +0.0290 (+1.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3206
    -0.0036 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6730
    +0.1330 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,645.25
    +181.25 (+0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,320.56
    +15.44 (+1.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,337.05
    -2.85 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,860.62
    +405.02 (+1.42%)
     

Developer productivity startup Gadget raises $8.5M led by Sequoia and Bessemer

Aisha Malik
·2 min read

Ottawa-based Gadget, a developer productivity company founded by two former Shopify employees, has raised $8.5 million in seed funding. The funding round was led by Sequoia Capital and Bessemer Venture Partners, with participation from Greg Brockman, the co-founder and CTO of OpenAI, Koen Koppen, the CTO of Klarna, Solmaz Shahalizadeh, the head of data science and engineering at Shopify and more.

Founded in 2020 by Harry Brundage and Mohammad Hashemi, Gadget aims to offer ecommerce app developers a way to cut down on the time they spend writing code. The platform allows developers to build and scale apps more efficiently by allowing them to skip the busywork associated with their tasks.

"We started Gadget because we were trying to build a bunch of different things ourselves and got frustrated with how long it took to get anything off the ground," CEO Brundage told TechCrunch in an interview. "It's frustrating to spend weeks and weeks pre-launching and preparing these things. We figured that lots of other people have the same problem and we wanted to build something that solves it."

Gadget bundles the tools, libraries, APIs and best practices needed by developers into a single experience. It allows developers to define their data models and write code while accessing a set of advanced primitives, such as built-in state machines, automated access control, instant API generation and integrations to other SaaS platforms.

Image Credits: Gadget

In terms of the recent funding, Gadget plans to use it to publicly launch its serverless stack and build out connections to third-party APIs, beginning with Shopify. Brundage and Hashemi plan to initially focus on the ecommerce giant in order to leverage their product and engineering expertise with the company.

"We're going to put the money to use in hiring an even more amazing and bigger team and then just delivering as many features as we can," Brundage said.

Regarding the future, Brundage and Hashemi hope to build a long-lasting enduring company that makes it easier for important software to be developed. Brundage noted that there are many possible useful tools that haven't been built yet and the company hopes Gadget can make those tools come to life.

“Software development is reaching a tipping point,” said Mike Vernal, a partner at Sequoia, in a statement. “As we expect more from the software we use, developers need more from the tools they build with in order to keep pace with demands. Gadget's platform delivers on the promise of helping ecommerce developers build scalable software, incredibly fast."

Recommended Stories

  • Why Investors Are Stacking Up Apple Stock Today

    Tech investors are picking Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares Wednesday morning, and as of 11:40 a.m. ET the stock is up a solid 2%. For that, you can thank Apple fanboy site MacRumors -- and its latest report that Apple is making more progress in augmented reality than had previously even been guessed at. Why is there a picture of stacked baseball caps in an article on Apple?

  • YouTube stays on Roku devices as companies strike multi-year deal

    YouTube and Roku Inc announced on Wednesday a multi-year pact to end a battle that dragged for months over accusations of anti-competitive conduct and threatened to strip the internet's biggest video streaming service from tens of millions of TV devices. "Roku and Google have agreed to a multi-year extension for both YouTube and YouTube TV," the companies said on Twitter. "This agreement represents a positive development for our shared customers, making both YouTube and YouTube TV available for all streamers on the Roku platform."

  • Apple might be the only company that can take VR and AR headsets mainstream

    Apple's plans to produce a VR and AR headset could finally bring the category to the mainstream.

  • Quantum Computing Sets Stage For Significant Scientific Breakthroughs

    Quantum computing is on target to be among the greatest scientific and technology breakthroughs of the 21st century.

  • What caused Amazon’s outage? Will there be more?

    A major outage in Amazon's cloud computing network Tuesday severely disrupted services at a wide range of U.S. companies for hours, raising questions about the vulnerability of the internet and its concentration in the hands of a few firms.

  • The Metaverse Is Going to Be Bigger Than You Think

    Bernstein internet analyst Mark Shmulik sees the metaverse playing a rapidly growing role in our lives in the coming years.

  • Apple Gets Another Street-High Target on Virtual Reality Boost

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. got its second Street-high price target as Morgan Stanley sees it benefiting from new product categories in virtual reality and autonomous vehicles.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsEven in the Metaverse, Not All Identities Are Created EqualThe $300 Billion Plan to Bring Green Power to China’s MegacitiesMeet the New Climate Refugee in Town: CoyotesAnal

  • Why Apple will now let you fix your iPhone

    It was a David v Goliath fight. Apple, the iPhone giant, was suing a tiny repair store owned by Henrik Huseby in the Norwegian town of Ski. The case had gone all the way to Norway’s supreme court.

  • Woman uncovers alleged stalking tactic increasing in popularity: ‘Seems it’s happening to a lot of people’

    This is the latest development in what appears to be a disturbing trend.

  • Apple gets last-minute delay in complying with App Store changes after Epic lawsuit

    A judge previously ordered Apple to let developers direct users to alternative payment methods.

  • 2 Cryptocurrencies That Can Surpass Shiba Inu and Dogecoin in 2022

    From the pandemic low in March 2020 to Dec. 4, 2021, the aggregate value of digital currencies skyrocketed more than 15-fold to $2.3 trillion. Although the Big Two -- Bitcoin and Ethereum -- receive much of the credit for these nominal gains, it's meme coins Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) that have come out of nowhere to become fringe top-10 tokens, in terms of market cap. Shiba Inu is the unquestioned jaw-dropper in 2021.

  • How Stellantis plans to make $22.5B a year from software in its cars, trucks and SUVs

    Stellantis laid out Tuesday an ambitious plan to generate $22.5 billion annually from software in its vehicles that can sell passengers and drivers products and subscriptions. Stellantis, the global automaker that merged Fiat Chrsyler and French PSA Group, said it will invest more than $33.7 billion through 2025 into software and electrification. The end goal is to have 34 million connected cars on the road by 2030 that Stellantis can generate revenue from for years after they're sold to consumers.

  • U.S. says Nvidia-Arm deal harms market for networking, self-driving car chips

    The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on Monday argued that competition in the nascent markets for chips in self-driving cars and a new category of networking chips could be hurt if Nvidia Corp carries out its $80 billion purchase of Arm Ltd. Last week, the regulator said it was suing to stop the deal in which Nvidia, the world's most valuable publicly traded chip firm, is vying to buy U.K.-based Arm from current owner Softbank Group Corp. Arm licenses out its computing architecture to semiconductor firms, which use it to design chips for devices like mobile phones. It said it believes Nvidia's purchase of Arm would hurt competition because hundreds of chip companies that rely on Arm would be hesitant to keep working closely with the British firm for fear of Nvidia gaining access to their product plans.

  • What caused the Amazon web services outage and what does it mean?

    Amazon deliveries have been severely disrupted in some parts of the US, while some users have had trouble accessing websites and apps such as Netflix, Disney+, Tinder, Coinbase and RobinHood.

  • Polygon’s MATIC Token Up 40% Amid Crypto Rebound

    Speculation mounts over Polygon’s foray into zero-knowledge proofs.

  • YouTube to stay on Roku, ending feud

    One of the hottest fights over streaming may have settled into a cold truce. YouTube and Roku on Wednesday said they've reached a multi-year pact that will keep YouTube playing on Roku devices. Both players had accused the other of anti-competitive conduct. YouTube is a digital video behemoth, housed within Google parent Alphabet. Roku offers devices capable of streaming video to TVs around the world. The back-and-forth between them threatened to strip the internet’s biggest video streaming service from tens of millions of TV devices.At issue: technical and financial terms for distributing YouTube’s flagship app and its YouTube TV service.Roku opposed what it described as unfair terms, such as a requirement it prioritize YouTube in search results and updating its hardware. YouTube claimed its efforts were consumer-friendly and accused Roku of using its market power to squeeze out a better deal. As a result, Roku yanked the YouTube TV app from its channel store after its deal had ended. YouTube, which boasts more than 2 billion monthly users, threatened to remove its main app from Roku on Thursday at the end of that contract. Roku investors cheered the deal, sending its shares up over 12% in early trading Wednesday while shares of YouTube owner Alphabet fell slightly.

  • Amazon down - latest updates: Company says it does not have ‘ETA for full recovery’

    Follow the latest updates

  • Use the Verizon app? Check your settings to protect your privacy

    If you are a Verizon customer and use the wireless carrier's mobile app, you might want to give your privacy settings a close check.

  • The 8 best soundbars you need to turn your living room into a movie theater — Yamaha, Denon, VIZIO and more

    Looking for the best soundbar for your home theater setup? From the best surround sound pick to the most affordable, we've got your covered.

  • Biconomy launches cross-chain ‘super highway’ to improve bridging speeds

    Web3 infrastructure provider Biconomy has launched Hyphen – an instant cross-chain transaction infrastructure protocol – on Avalanche to enable faster transfer speeds when using cross-chain bridges.