U.S. markets open in 5 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,610.50
    -40.50 (-0.87%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,661.00
    -416.00 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,336.00
    -54.75 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,205.70
    -34.50 (-1.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.72
    -1.23 (-1.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.20
    +11.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    22.97
    +0.11 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1343
    +0.0050 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5300
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.24
    -2.38 (-8.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3337
    +0.0025 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.9240
    -0.6840 (-0.60%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,672.26
    -726.42 (-1.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,431.46
    +2.53 (+0.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,036.66
    -73.29 (-1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,821.76
    -462.16 (-1.63%)
     

Developer productivity tools startup Raycast raises $15M from Accel and Coatue

Aisha Malik
·4 min read

Developer-focused productivity tool Raycast has raised $15 million in Series A funding, led by Accel and Coatue. Also participating in the round were angel investors Johnny Boufarhat, the CEO and founder of Hopin; Jeff Weinstein, the head of product at Stripe; Jason Warner, the former CTO of GitHub and Ott Kaukver, the CTO of Checkout.com, among others.

Raycast was founded in 2020 by former Facebook software engineers, Thomas Paul Mann and Petr Nikolaev, who sought out to create a way to recover the time developers lose every day due to continuous context-switching between different SaaS tools.

“We started the company because we wanted to improve how we work with computers,” Raycast CEO Thomas Paul Mann told TechCrunch in an interview. “As developers ourselves, we find ourselves spending a lot of time on busywork that doesn’t bring that much value. We’d rather spend our time on the work that actually matters. This is the premise of Raycast, we bring you a tool that helps you get work done faster.”

Raycast aims to make it easier for developers to find and update information with its command-line-inspired interface. The platform enables the automation of day-to-day processes and tasks and allows developers to focus on important tasks. The desktop software takes a note from peers like Superhuman and Command E, allowing users to quickly pull up and modify data with keyboard shortcuts. Users can easily create and re-modify issues in Jira, merge pull requests in GitHub and find documents. The software is essentially a developer-focused version of Apple’s Spotlight search, which aims to help software engineers navigate all the parts of their job that aren’t development work using a single tool.

In terms of growth, Raycast says that in just 12 months, it has increased its daily active user base from 130 in October 2020 to over 11,000 to date, with more than 20 million actions performed on the platform in that time. The team currently consists of 12 members, with more people expected to join by the end of the year as the company looks to hire more employees.

Raycast has also released its Extensions API and Store in public beta, giving developers the ability to build custom extensions and share them with their team or community. The company says that in one month, the community built more than 100 extensions on the beta, connecting to services like Figma, GitHub, Chrome, Notion, YouTube, Twitter and more. Raycast is now publicly launching the Extensions API and Store, opening it up to developers around the world.

Image Credits: Raycast

As for the new funding, Mann says Raycast wants to become the leader in developer productivity. "That’s our goal with the funding. We will use the funding to scale our team further up. We want to make this platform universally accessible to everyone so that they can build the tools they want to have," he said.

Raycast plans to use the funding to focus on building its community of developers and tools, accelerate growth on the platform and also bring Raycast to teams. Although the company will remain heavily focused on individual developers, Raycast sees potential in making it easy to share productivity tools and workflows with others. Starting today, companies will be able to sign up for an early access program to get access to new team features. Users will be able to create their own internal store, where they can build and distribute custom extensions and links specific to the needs of their teams.

"Teams can now build extensions and share them privately with their team members," Mann stated. "If they have an internal tool that makes themselves more productive with the custom setup they have, they can share that with their team members so they can benefit from it as well. This helps them stay productive as a team and saves them time on the busywork they usually have."

Raycast's Series A funding follows the company's $2.7 million seed round from October 2020. The round was led by Accel, with participation from YC, Jeff Morris Jr.’s Chapter One fund, as well as angel investors Charlie Cheever, Calvin French-Owen and Manik Gupta.

"Since leading Raycast’s seed investment, we’ve been impressed with the growth and traction Raycast has seen in the developer community." said Andrei Brasoveanu, a partner at Accel, in a statement. “This backs up our initial belief that Raycast has the potential to become an indispensable tool for developers, and we’re excited to see the team go even further with the launch of the API and Store and expansion to teams. We’re delighted to continue supporting Thomas and Petr on their ambitious journey."

Recommended Stories

  • Zscaler Looks Weak Ahead of Tuesday's Earnings

    Zscaler is set to report their latest quarter numbers after the close of trading on Tuesday. In this updated daily bar chart of ZS, below, we can see that prices surged still higher in November but made a recent pullback. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has started to show some weakness and the 12-day price momentum study is showing lower highs as prices have made higher highs.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – November 30th, 2021

    Following a bullish start to the week, avoiding the day’s pivot levels would support another breakout day ahead.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    When analyzing a stock, it can be helpful to consider many different variables, but one of the most important is the company's competitive position. By definition, a market leader holds the largest fraction of total sales in a given industry -- that's good for the top line.

  • Wall Street Just Gave Investors a Buying Opportunity for This Stock

    Wall Street analysts set stock price targets and provide detailed insights on companies. This recently happened to Crowdstrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) after Morgan Stanley initiated coverage at underweight, sending shares tumbling more than 10%. Crowdstrike provides cloud-native endpoint security software.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – November 29th, 2021

    Following Sunday’s gains, avoiding the day’s pivot levels would support another bullish day ahead.

  • Facebook planted the idea of the metaverse but Apple can actually populate it

    Companies as varied as Disney, Bumble, Tencent, the Warner Music Group and others have followed Zuckerberg’s lead by using “metaverse” as a strategic talking point when discussing an internet based on virtual objects and avatars in the coming years. Between its various successful social networking platforms—Instagram, Whatsapp, and Facebook—it is Instagram that gets the majority of Meta’s AR focus. Of the 1.3 billion users on Instagram, roughly 400,000 are building AR effects for the platform using Meta’s Spark AR tool.

  • 8 of the best Apple deals we’re seeing now on Cyber Monday, from AirPods to the Apple Watch

    DEAL OF THE DAY MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.

  • Portugal's 'Predictive maintenance' startup Stratio pulls in a $12M Series A round led by Forestay

    The fleet management industry needs to be able to predict when a truck or a van is about to break down. 'Predictive maintenance' is one of those spaces in which you will find several incumbent companies, such as BOSCH, and WABCO which offerer existing, “legacy” solutions. In 2019 Stratio emerged from Portugal to tackle this issue with a combined hardware-under-thehood and AI approach to help OEMs, distributors and fleets.

  • Three Tests of Survival for a PNY PRO Elite Class Card

    This was a fun set of tests to do. More fun for me and less for the poor PNY PRO Elite Class 10 U3 V30 SD card. At The Phoblographer, we often test out weather sealing and weather-resistant claims by manufacturers. If you can stomach this, check out the video at the bottom of this page, where we did some major weather testing simulations. We're firmly of the belief that if a product is stated to have certain qualities, they need to be tested out to prove the same. We don't take anything for face

  • Do Bumble's Metaverse Ambitions Make Any Sense?

    Most of that decline occurred after Bumble released its third-quarter report on Nov. 10. Let's see if it actually makes sense for Bumble to focus on the metaverse, or if it's merely trying to generate some hype with this new buzzword. What did Bumble say about Web 3.0 and the metaverse?

  • Dogecoin (DOGE) Spikes Above $0.21 as Binance Resumes Withdrawals

    The crypto exchange resumed the withdrawals with DOGE following weeks of technical issues.

  • Robotics startup FJDynamics raises $70M to make manual labor easier

    FJDynamics, founded by DJI's former chief scientist Wu Di, just closed a Series B round of $70 million as it advances its goal to empower workers in the harshest environment with robotic technologies. When I asked Wu what's special about his company's farming robots, he gave an answer that would make any publicist sweat: "I don't think our technology is that special." The technologies that Wu worked on before FJDynamics were cutting-edge in every sense.

  • Cyber Monday: Costco’s Can’t Miss Deals

    If you have a Costco membership or have been thinking about getting one, you'll find plenty of Cyber Monday deals on everything from TVs and home security systems to laptops and vacuums. See: How To...

  • Apple’s new MacBook upgrade program makes pricey Macs more accessible

    One of the easiest ways to buy the latest iPhone every year with Apple’s iPhone Upgrade Program. You have to pay a monthly fee for the latest iPhone, and you also get AppleCare+ coverage. After 12 months, you can trade in the device for a brand new iPhone. If you were hoping that Apple would … The post Apple’s new MacBook upgrade program makes pricey Macs more accessible appeared first on BGR.

  • AirPods are so cheap right now on Amazon, it might be a mistake

    Can you imagine seeing discounts on brand new Apple products a few years ago? It never would have happened. But now that Apple works more closely with top retailers like Amazon, things have changed. We actually expect to see new Apple devices get discounts soon after release. What we never could have expected, however, is … The post AirPods are so cheap right now on Amazon, it might be a mistake appeared first on BGR.

  • Shop the best iPad Cyber Monday 2021 deals at Apple, Amazon and more

    We've rounded up the best iPad and iPad Pro deals you can shop during Cyber Monday 2021 at Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon and more.

  • The best Cyber Monday 2021 laptop deals you can get at Amazon, HP, Best Buy and more

    Need a laptop for yourself, a student or as a gift? We've found the best Cyber Monday laptop deals on Windows laptops, Chromebooks, MacBooks and more.

  • DVLA tells drivers to avoid costly third-party services for licence applications

    Many third-party websites appear high up in the results on Google search when looking for DVLA.

  • The Outside View: What Facebook’s Meta Rebrand Signals for E-commerce

    The metaverse is the new mall — and retail brands have an unprecedented opportunity to help create it.

  • Sony’s Extremely Popular Noise Cancelling Headphones Are Still $100 Off for Cyber Monday

    All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals cut a swath through every department but some of their best price-cuts this year […]