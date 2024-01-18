Developer proposes 59 units in Federal Hill. Here's where and what they look like.

PROVIDENCE − A city developer received the first green light required to add a proposed 59 housing units spread across three buildings in the Federal Hill neighborhood.

Kevin Diamond, principal with Providence Architecture and Building Co., presented requests that the lots at 20 America St., 64 America St. and 125 Tobey St. be rezoned from the R-3 to R-4 zones.

The Providence City Plan Commission on Tuesday sent the rezoning requests to the Providence City Council, the body with the power to change zoning, with its recommendation to approve with one caveat: that short-term rentals not be allowed.

The City Plan Commission recommendation marks the first step toward developing the three lots into dense infill housing. If the City Council approves the zoning changes, the three projects would then go to the city's Planning Department for review and approval, and not come before the appointed City Plan Commission for approval and a public hearing. That's because the projects would be considered "minor land use developments" and, after changes to state law, would be reviewed internally by the Planning Department, Deputy Planning Director Bob Azar said in an interview.

Before the state law change, "minor land development" projects would be reviewed by the City Plan Commission, a process that included public comment.

Why is the rezone needed?

The R-3 zone allows a maximum density of three units per building, while the R-4 zone has no hard cap on the number of units in a strictly residential building.

The R-4 zone also allows buildings to go up to 4 stories (R-3 has a three-story maximum), although the top building height is the same in both zones, 45 feet. The buildings would range from 14 units to 26 units.

The R-4 zone also allows for two buildings to occupy the same lot. The oversized lot on Tobey Street, under its current zoning, does not allow anything else to be built.

While all three projects are owned and being applied for by different limited liability companies, they are all being developed by Providence Architecture and Building Co., run by Diamond and developer Dustin Dezube.

"This is a missing-middle style of development that isn't new, but for a long period of time, we stopped seeing it," Dezube said.

That middle is the space between small multi-family buildings and giant, institutional apartment buildings, a scale that is "approachable" but with much higher density than is allowed in much of the city.

"Building these buildings chips away at the scarcity of units a lot quicker than building a three-family," Dezube said.

In all, their firm has 750 units of housing in the pipeline, he said.

20 America St. would go from a parking lot to an apartment building

In a 17-space parking lot on America Street, just a few lots down from Atwells Avenue, Diamond is proposing a modern-looking 4-story apartment building with big windows on the first three floors and a recessed fourth floor, reminiscent of mansard roads. The building would have 19 units.

The building would have a cellar and the design is "more urban" because of the surrounding neighborhood, mainly Atwells Avenue, Diamond said during the meeting.

While the main staircase in the building would be inside the building, a second staircase in the rear would be covered but unenclosed. Currently, the two lots on either side are parking lots.

The building footprint would be 2,864 square feet. There would be no parking.

The current proposed unit mix would be:

3 studios (300 square feet average)

20 one-bedroom apartments (476 square feet average)

One two-bedroom apartment (842 square feet)

Diamond said, in an interview, he is hopeful that if and when the apartments are built, it helps to "activate" the area.

"I'm hoping this will be a catalyst," he said. "We're trying to do it with style."

Renderings show plans for a modern building at 20 America Street, 100 feet from Atwells Avenue, during a Providence City Plan Commission meeting on Jan. 17, 2024.

64 America St. would go from a vacant lot to 26 units

At 64 America Street, a vacant lot fronted by tall trees blocking the view from the street, Diamond is proposing to build a 26-unit 4-story apartment building. Another apartment is already on the lot, but changing it to the R-4 zone would allow two buildings to occupy the space.

Renderings show bay windows on either side of the building. Diamond said the design is "in real dialogue" with the other architecture styles in the neighborhood: classic triple deckers, the Queen Anne style and the Second Empire style.

The Israel B. Mason House at 571 Broad Street is a residential example of the Queen Anne style while Providence City Hall is a large, municipal example of the Second Empire style.

The fourth floor would have a mansard roof, which makes the building seem "approachable." Like the building proposed at 20 America St., it would have a covered but not enclosed rear stairway.

"We want to put our best foot forward, for them to feel at home in the area, but be honest they are built in the 21st century," Diamond said.

The 26 units would include:

16 studio apartments (241 square feet on average)

8 one-bedroom apartments (516 square feet on average)

2 two-bedroom apartments (748 square feet on average)

The buildings footprint would be 2,854 square feet. It would share an eight-spot parking lot in the rear with the existing house. Two of the spaces would be double parked.

Renderings for 64 America St. show a 26-unit apartment building at a Providence City Plan Commission meeting on Jan. 16, 2024. The developer was asking for the lot to be rezoned to the city's densest residential district.

125 Tobey St. would go from grassy lot to 3-story apartment building

At 125 Tobey Street, Diamond proposed the smallest of the three buildings, a low-slung three-story apartment building with 14 units. It should share a lot with a modern three-story duplex.

The building would have cellar apartments and a recessed third floor with access to a balcony. The building footprint would be 2,695 square feet.

The unit mix would be:

Three studios (384 square feet average)

Four one-bedroom apartments (549 square feet average)

Two two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartments (699 square feet average)

Four two-bedroom two-bathroom apartments (851 square feet average)

One three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment (1,149 square feet)

Diamond said the building was kept low to "complement" the existing neighborhood, and the third floor was "stepped back."

"We needed to elevate the unit count, but did not want it to be tall or look massive, to have small-scale urban infill," Diamond said.

The complex would share six parking spaces in the rear with the next-door duplex.

"I don't think you could interchange any of the three buildings with the neighborhoods they're in," Diamond said.

These renderings show a low-slung building proposed at an empty lot at 125 Tobey Street in Providence during a Providence City Plan Commission meeting on Jan. 16, 2024. The developer was asking for the lot to be rezoned to the city's densest residential district.

No parking required

All of the proposed projects would not require any parking because they are less than 10,000 square feet. Two of the three proposals would have parking, which would be shared with buildings on the existing lots.

For all of the projects, Diamond designed the apartments in concert with the building façade, looking for ways things like a recessed space, a nook, a cranny, could be used by the person living there, what the right size kitchen is, the small details that go into a living space.

What is the project timeline?

The next step for the project is for the new zoning to be approved by the City Council.

If and when the zone changes are approved, plans would take another six to eight months, followed by another six to eight weeks for building permits and another nine to 10 months to build them.

"It's probably two years to delivery from whenever we get the zone change," Dezube said.

Short-term rentals use?

One concern among the commissioners was that the buildings could be used as short-term rentals, something that Diamond said there were no plans for.

Chairman Michael Gazdacko said he wanted the City Plan Commission's recommendation to be that the City Council add a condition to the R-4 zone for the three lots that short-term rentals be banned.

Under the city's current zoning rules, short-term rentals are limited to owner-occupied units in all the residentials zones except R-4, which allows the highest level of density outside of the commercial zones.

