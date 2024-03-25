Developer of Sanctuary Camelback resort buys $11M Paradise Valley home

More than $46 million in cash was spent on the five priciest metro Phoenix homes to sell during the first week of March. A founder of resort developer Westroc Hospitality, Scott Lyon, paid $11 million for a Paradise Valley house with a “spa-like” primary suite.

$11,650,000

The Phoenix Legacy Trust of California purchased a 6,714-square-foot modern Paradise Valley home with four bedrooms and 4 ½ bathrooms. The house is perched on top of a hill and has no stairs. It comes with an office, an outdoor shower and a vanishing-edge pool. Delaware LLC Chap Holdings sold it.

$11,000,000

Scott and Paula Lyon bought a 6,691-square-foot Paradise Valley home. Scott is a founder of Westroc Hospitality in Scottsdale, which developed the resorts Sanctuary Camelback Mountain and Scottsdale's Hotel Valley Ho. The home has four bedrooms and 4 ½ bathrooms, views of Camelback and Mummy mountains, retractable glass walls, a negative-edge pool and a two-room guest house. Casa Blanca Retreat was the seller.

“We are thrilled and honored to have had the privilege of selling and representing this true architectural masterpiece,” said Tracy Fitzgerald of the Fitzgerald Luxury Group at The Noble Agency. She had the listing with Tim Fitzgerald of The Noble Agency.

$9,650,000

John and Julie Halata bought a new 8,033-square-foot Paradise Valley mansion with five bedrooms and five ½ bathrooms. The home has a large kitchen with an oversized island, two dishwashers, a steam oven and a professional coffee system. There’s a 300-bottle wine room and a primary suite with a steam shower, a laundry room, two bathrooms and a beverage bar. Outside, there’s a putting green, cascading water features and a fire pit next to the pool. Valley Vista Homes was the seller.

$7,626,000

The Delaware LLC Sweet Acres bought a 7,610-square-foot home in Phoenix’s Biltmore area. The house has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a putting green, a sports court and an outside living room with a fireplace. Stacey and Christopher Burbach sold it.

$6,600,000

Robert and Charlotte Otto bought a 9,414-square-foot mansion in north Scottsdale’s Desert Mountain community. Robert was a manufacturing manager for General Electric, and Charlotte was an executive with Proctor & Gamble. The house with five bedrooms and seven bathrooms comes with an office, a fitness room, an elevator and a 900-bottle wine cellar. Outside, there’s a putting green and pool with a swim-up bar. David Resnick and Nancy Geltman sold it.

