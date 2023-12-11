Developer seeks rezoning to bring Chick-fil-A and Chipotle restaurants to Rib Mountain

A developer will ask the village of Rib Mountain Wednesday to rezone two properties along Rib Mountain Drive and Menton Lane to move forward with plans to bring Chick-fil-A and Chipotle restaurants to the village.

RIB MOUNTAIN − Discussion of potential Chick-fil-A and Chipotle restaurants will be back before the village’s Plan Commission Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the municipal center, 227800 Snowbird Ave.

A development group will ask the village to rezone two properties at 225421 Rib Mountain Drive, the site of the former Olson Carpet One Floor & Home building, and at 152531 Menton Lane, a single-family residence, and a portion of the Menton Lane right-of-way. The property is currently zoned as an urban commercial district, and the developer is seeking to rezone the area to a unified development district in order for plans to move forward for the restaurant development.

A Chick-fil-A restaurant was first proposed to the village in November 2022. Plans for that project changed in March and expanded to include a Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant and an additional building.

Plans submitted ahead of Wednesday’s meeting show two additional buildings as part of the project in addition to the two restaurants. Tenants for those buildings were not named.

Preliminary renderings for the Chick-fil-A restaurant included in the agenda packet show a 5,240-square-foot restaurant with 61 parking spots where the white house on Menton Lane now sits near Briq's Soft Serve.

Plans for the Chipotle restaurant show a 2,350-square-foot building with 63 parking spaces where Olson Carpet One Floor & Home had operated until it closed in January 2019. It also has been home to the seasonal Spirit Halloween shop for the past two years.

Plans for the additional buildings on the north side of the development, near Kwik Trip, show each being 3,500 square feet, with a combined 15 parking stalls.

Any action on the rezoning request would then move to the full Village Board.

The Plan Commission will also have a preapplication discussion at Wednesday’s meeting with a representative from Woodman’s Food Market about a proposed grocery store and convenience store for Rib Mountain. No action will be taken on the potential Woodman’s development.

Story continues

More business news: Streetwise: Jersey Mike's opening delayed and more Rib Mountain business news

Holiday shopping: Looking to shop local this holiday season? Take your gift list to these Wausau area stores.

Editor Jamie Rokus can be reached at jrokus@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jamie_Rokus.

This article originally appeared on Stevens Point Journal: Rezoning needed to bring Chick-fil-A and Chipotle to Rib Mountain