Developer withdraws disputed plans for north Fort Collins townhomes, apartments

Developers of a controversial housing project between Willox Lane and Spaulding Drive have withdrawn their preliminary plans to build 360 townhomes and apartments in north Fort Collins.

Thompson Thrift, a national development company, provided no explanation when withdrawing its plans but in a short email to city planner Clark Mapes, the company said: "Following up on this project; Thompson Thrift has decided to not move forward with the proposed project. Please consider this email as a formal withdrawal of the application."

The site at 423 and 501 Spaulding Lane, east of North College Marketplace and King Soopers, sits on a high spot in north Fort Collins with views of the foothills. Thompson combined two undeveloped parcels to create the 21-acre site. The smaller, a 3.74-acre tract, was annexed from Larimer County into Fort Collins to create the larger parcel.

The project never sat well with neighbors, who turned out by the dozens at neighborhood meetings in hopes of getting Thompson Thrift to change its mind. Many called on the city to buy the property for open space, permanently protecting the field from development.

Other than preserving open space, residents objected to the proposed buildings' three-story height, density of the project, parking and traffic. According to the preliminary plans, a bridge would have been built over the Larimer and Weld Canal, allowing Redwood Street to be extended across East Willox into the property.

Andy Pineda, agricultural engineer with Larimer & Weld Irrigation Co., said at a neighborhood meeting in June that the ditch company had no agreement with the developers for a bridge and was opposed to its construction. Ditch company officials and Thompson Thrift officials were unavailable to comment Tuesday.

The largest tract in the involved land is owned by Laporte Avenue Investments, LLC. Fort Collins Realtor Jim Scavo is listed as the registered agent.

The project, originally called Watermark on Willox, was renamed as The Collective. The company first proposed the project in 2021. A previous neighborhood meeting was held in March.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Developer withdraws disputed plans for north Fort Collins townhomes