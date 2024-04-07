Developers call Columbus proposed zoning code good first step

Columbus' proposed new zoning code would make it easier to build taller buildings along the city's major corridors, such as this apartment building at North High Street and 8th Avenue, photographed in 2023.

Developers largely welcomed Columbus' proposed new zoning code, which allows them to build taller buildings with fewer obstacles, but cautioned that it could be years before the code has a real impact on the city's housing shortage.

The proposed code, unveiled Thursday and expected to be introduced at City Council on Monday night, replaces more than 40 zoning districts with six broad districts along some of the city's major corridors.

The changes, which the council could pass as early as July, impact about 12,300 of the city's 303,000 properties and encourage mixed-use developments along major transit corridors including High and Broad streets, Morse and Bethel roads, and Cleveland, Parsons and Sullivant avenues. The city's first zoning overhaul in decades, it would allow higher buildings and eliminate parking requirements, among other changes.

"Hats off to the city for taking this first step in updating an Eisenhower-era code," said Jon Melchi, executive director of the Building Industry Association of Central Ohio, which represents builders. "There's universal agreement that the old code is outdated and leads to bad processes and just makes it more difficult to create housing."

How would code impact developers?

The code eliminates much of the need for developers to present their plans to Columbus area neighborhood commissions, which developers say can add arbitrary and costly requirements to projects.

"There’s no development certainty based on the current code," said Tré Giller, president and CEO of Metro Development, one of the largest apartment builders in central Ohio.

Giller said an apartment proposal can now take 12 or 14 months to go through the process before construction can begin. The new code should shorten that period, though Giller said the main virtue of the code is eliminating the uncertainty.

"You really don’t know what you can and can’t construct in a certain area without going through the staff or the neighborhood analysis, and then through the development commissions. From a developer's perspective, you have a general idea what you want to do, but by the end of the process your project may look totally different from what you proposed."

New code won't lead to quick changes

Developments will still take time, which is why Giller doesn't expect the new code to produce a sudden development boom.

"We’re not going to see substantial development in the next 24 to 36 months, even with a streamlined process," he said.

Developers also note that the proposed code doesn't impact the high costs that are currently putting the brakes on development throughout central Ohio.

"We can modify the zoning code, but obviously that doesn't change construction prices and it doesn’t change financing costs, but it can make a difference," said Brian Higgins, owner of Arch City Development.

Will apartments now be built without parking?

Potentially one of the most significant changes in the proposed new code is eliminating the current requirement that one-and-a-half parking spaces be provided for each apartment. Developers dismiss fears, however, that apartments will be built without parking, pushing parking into adjacent neighborhoods.

"It's highly, highly unlikely that any developer would build anything of scale without parking," said Melchi. "This market is still a driving market and tenants would demand it and those financing the project would demand it."

As Giller put it, "We certainly would not build apartments without parking. You have to satisfy your customers."

But requiring fewer parking spaces could make a difference, Higgins noted. He said he and his partners originally planned a second, smaller building next to their company's Frisbie Apartments on East Broad Street, but instead had to use the space for surface parking.

Mark Wood, whose company, the Wood Companies, has developed multiple Short North mixed-use properties, expressed concern that the lack of a parking requirement could aggravate already challenging parking for first-floor retailers in areas such as the Short North.

"The current policy provides some protection as it relates to the programming of retail space," he said. "So I think there needs to be careful planning to maintain balances of uses on ground-floor spaces in districts like the Short North."

Areas that could see biggest impact

The densest proposed zoning district in the proposed code, called "urban core," would allow buildings up to 12 stories high, or up to 16 stories if affordable apartments are included. Several stretches of Columbus are in an urban core district, including parts of East and West Broad Street, Main Street at Nelson Road and much of the Brewery District.

But the biggest stretch by far is North High Street from Interstate 670 in the Short North to Lane Avenue, a strip that for years has been on the front lines in battles over proposed building heights.

"I think High Street to Lane Avenue, clearly they’ve had height battles over the years — this will eliminate those battles," Giller said. "I think in some of the other areas, you’ll more than likely see more mid-rise opportunities."

Given the high cost of High Street property, Higgins said he expects the new zoning code to have a greater impact on other strips.

"I think West Broad and the Hilltop area and Cleveland Avenue could see dramatic changes because of land values there," he said. "Parsons Avenue, too, will benefit from this."

While developers welcomed the zoning changes along the city's major corridors, they said more significant changes are likely in the next phase of the zoning code, which is expected to tackle the rest of the city.

"This is just the first step," said Melchi. "Clearly it’s important with the focus on corridors to move speedily, but we need to move just as speedily on further updates for the entirety of the city. That’s going to be crucial for the success of housing creation moving forward."

