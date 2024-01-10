Developers envision wine bar, small grocer, apartments in renovated Chase Bank building in downtown Appleton

APPLETON — Before he committed to buying the Chase Bank property in downtown Appleton, David Baehr made a request: He needed to see inside the vaults.

Based on his research, Baehr knew there was a 1,000-square-foot cash vault and another 3,000-square-foot vault used for safe-deposit boxes inside the building at 200 W. College Ave.

When the 10-foot circular door swung open to reveal the larger vault, Baehr said he saw rows of metal boxes, which a bank manager assured him had been emptied and transferred to another location. Curious, Baehr selected a random box, slid it out and shook it, excited to hear something rumbling inside. It turned out to be an errant bolt.

The Chase building on College Avenue in downtown Appleton. Developer David Baehr, pictured, says the building will have commercial space, apartments, an entertainment venue and will continue to be the home of Chase Bank.

Still, Baehr has dreams for the downtown building, which his business, Oshkosh Investment, is redeveloping, along with Lofgren Properties 6. They bought the property in fall 2022 and have worked on demolition since. If all goes to plan, they're hoping to finish renovations by the end of 2024.

Earlier this month, Baehr gave The Post-Crescent a tour and shared developers' vision for the space.

The vault inside the Chase building on College Avenue in Appleton.

Wine bar, comedy club could go downstairs

Inside the building is a winding staircase that leads down to the safe-deposit vault in the lower level.

Baehr thinks it would be "super cool" to have a wine bar in there. He's had some initial discussions about this, he said, but nothing concrete yet.

A picture of that same vault was featured in a Nov. 18, 1964, article in The Post-Crescent, shortly after the building was constructed. The story says "a group of Fox Valley newsmen were taken on a tour" of First National Bank's new $1.5 million, 45,000-square-foot building.

A Post-Crescent photo from Nov. 18, 1964, shows the door to the vault in the lower level of the current Chase Bank building at 200 W. College Ave., in Appleton.

The vault door was 40 years old at that time, according to the article.

"They don't build doors like this anymore," said Harold C. Adams, the bank's president.

Baehr thinks another 5,000-square-foot area in the basement, with a low stage and a kitchen, would be good for a comedy club.

"I can see it, I just have to find the right tenant for it," he said.

The Chase building on College Avenue in Appleton.

Developer hopes small grocer will open on main level

In 2019, Chase Bank said it would downsize its downtown branch into the eastern portion of the building. The bank will stay there as a long-term tenant, according to Baehr.

Baehr plans to use the remaining 10,000 square feet on the main floor as commercial space, which could be subdivided. His ideal tenant, he said, is a small grocer, or even a pharmacy or restaurant.

"I think that would really fit the needs of the community of Appleton," Baehr said.

In addition to the apartments that Baehr has planned in this building, there are dozens more apartments and townhomes that are expected to open this year, within a few blocks.

The developer of the Chase building on College Avenue in Appleton says the building will have commercial space, apartments, an entertainment venue and will continue to be the home of Chase Bank.

The main level features 15-foot windows, and crews removed tile and carpet to reveal a terrazzo floor underneath, according to Baher.

Developers will keep parking spaces for residents, but Baehr said they're still figuring out what to do with the drive-thru and teller building on the north side of the property.

The Chase building on College Avenue in Appleton.

Upper levels will house apartments, including penthouse units

Baehr said developers are creating 21 market-rate apartments, ranging from one to three bedrooms, on the second and third floors. Penthouse apartments will include internal stairwells that lead up to the fourth level, with rooftop patios.

These upper floors have tall ceilings, and Baehr plans to keep the exposed steel and concrete where he can to create an “urban feel.”

Walk around those floors today, and you'll find a former bank executive's office, complete with a fireplace, tweed wallpaper and a bathroom that had a red phone by the toilet.

A former executive office in the Chase building on College Avenue in Appleton.

Baehr said they kept the office, boardroom and break room on the third level, which include mahogany doors, wainscoting, crown molding, built-in shelving and two fireplaces.

The second floor was previously used as office space, he said, while the fourth floor housed mechanical equipment.

The apartments will incorporate the large glass windows that overlook Houdini Plaza, at the corner of College Avenue and Appleton Street.

The iconic glass front of the Chase building in downtown Appleton.

Bank wanted building to have 'modern, contemporary design'

When First National Bank opened the building in the 1960s, The Post-Crescent noted how there were no pillars in the lobby.

"Heavy emphasis is placed on glass and steel," said Adams, the bank's president at the time, "and the top two floors are suspended from steel beams so that no pillars are evident at any place on the main banking floor."

A photo in the Nov. 9, 1964, edition of The Post-Crescent shows the First National Bank building on College Avenue.

The bank chose a "modern and contemporary design," Adams said, because "we wanted something solid to represent strength, yet homey so the customer will say, 'I want to stay a little while longer.'"

The exterior of the building is made up of four materials: stainless steel, marble chips, granite and glass. Baehr called the structure "beautiful" and "special."

Developer plan to turn the upper levels of the Chase Bank building at 200 W. College Ave., in downtown Appleton into apartments.

