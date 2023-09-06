Developers look to turn historic Dermon Building into Holiday Inn Express

One of Downtown’s oldest buildings may soon become part of the Holiday Inn franchise.

The owners of the historic Dermon Building, located at 46 B.B. King Blvd., submitted an application for a 12-year payment-in-lieu-taxes (PILOT) with the Center City Revenue Finance Corp., an affiliate board of the Downtown Memphis Commission (DMC). The owners are looking to convert the 10-story building into a 150-room Holiday Inn Express.

In a letter of intent filed with the application, Nick Patel of Dermon Building OZ LLC said the building will help contribute to Downtown revitalization and added the redevelopment will extend to an adjacent vacant lot near the property.

A rendering of the historic Dermon Building in Downtown Memphis after being converted into a 150-room Holiday Inn Express.

“By renovating a National Register-listed historic building, the project rejuvenates an overlooked downtown sector while stimulating economic activity through job creation and increased support for local businesses," Patel wrote. "The unique architectural elements and historical relevance of the Dermon Building make it a compelling destination for both tourists and business travelers, thus aligning with the city’s long-term objectives for growth and urban renewal."

Patel and Sam Patel are the developers behind the Dermon renovation. In August 2022, the pair previously were awarded a 12-year PILOT for a proposed $17 million renovation of the site that would’ve converted the Dermon Building into a 103-unit apartment building with 2,000 square feet of flexible space.

With the new application, the previously awarded incentive will be void. PILOTs are only feasible if the approved project is completed.

In comparison, the Holiday Inn Express project is expected to cost $22,342,100, according to the application. Construction would begin in early 2024 with a proposed opening in 2025.

Once opened, the hotel is expected to generate over $5 million in revenue annually by its third year of operation with a gross operating profit over $2.2 million annually, according to the application.

In September 2022, Dermon Building OZ LLC bought the historic Dermon Building property for $1.5 million. The firm also purchased the adjacent parking lots, listed at 0 Court Ave., for $1.75 million, according to the Shelby County Register of Deeds.

According to the PILOT application, a 25-vehicle parking lot will be built at the existing lots behind the building. All other parking for hotel guests will be allocated to the 156 Court Ave. parking garage.

Memphis-based CNCT design is the architect for the project. Sam Patel’s Cordova-based Hospitality Builders of America is the general contractor for the project.

The Dermon Building was built in 1925 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The new 10-year PILOT application will be discussed at the upcoming Center City Revenue Finance Corp. meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12.

