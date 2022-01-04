U.S. markets close in 5 hours 31 minutes

Developers can now remove cloud migration blockers right from Visual Studio Code

Developers can now remove cloud migration blockers right from Visual Studio Code

The CAST Highlight CloudReady Extension for the Visual Studio Code integrates directly into the developer's IDE, clearly identifies Cloud migration Blocker patterns with the line number, and provides guidance on how to remove the Blocker pattern from the code.
The CAST Highlight CloudReady Extension for the Visual Studio Code integrates directly into the developer's IDE, clearly identifies Cloud migration Blocker patterns with the line number, and provides guidance on how to remove the Blocker pattern from the code.
The CAST Highlight CloudReady Extension for the Visual Studio Code integrates directly into the developer's IDE, clearly identifies Cloud migration Blocker patterns with the line number, and provides guidance on how to remove the Blocker pattern from the code.

NEW YORK and PARIS, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Migrating business-critical applications to Cloud inevitably requires code changes as they are typically built for very different environments. CAST Highlight can analyze hundreds of applications in a week and automatically pinpoint where and what changes need to be made, what cloud native services to use, and estimate the required migration effort. The product is typically used by application owners and cloud migration experts to accelerate the assessment, planning, and execution of cloud migration programs.

Today, CAST is enhancing CAST Highlight to make it easier for individual developers to address the required changes faster.

The new CloudReady Extension for Visual Studio Code enables developers to see the code patterns that prevent or hinder migration to Cloud right in their integrated development environment. The extension shows the lines of code where these ‘cloud blockers’ are found and by clicking on each blocker they can see exactly the code affected as well as the suggested remediation. It arms developers with the intelligence they need to quickly remove existing blockers and avoid introducing new ones, without leaving their environment.

The new extension for Visual Studio Code is available to all CAST Highlight subscribers.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7c941002-b58a-4cc9-a541-707cadaf6377

About CAST

CAST is the pioneer and category leader in Software Intelligence, providing insight into the structural condition of software assets. CAST technology is renowned as the most accurate “MRI for Software”, which delivers actionable insights into software composition, architectures, database structures, critical flaws, quality grades, cloud readiness levels and work effort metrics. It is used globally by thousands of forward-looking digital leaders to make objective decisions, accelerate modernization, and raise the security and resiliency of mission critical software. Visit castsoftware.com. Contact Stephanie Watkins at s.watkins@castsoftware.com.



