Developing Elite Executive Teams With Dwaine Canova

·5 min read

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2021 / It is time for a web-based suite of tools expressly designed to elevate executive leadership performance. Zynity Leadership™ is for executive leadership teams, what a CRM is for sales teams, and an ERP is for operations. The use of technology always increases productivity, performance, and outcomes.

The executive leadership team drives an organization's strength. Dwaine Canova invested many years creating and leading successful companies and their executive teams. These experiences inspired him to develop Zynity Leadership™, a revolutionary executive leadership system. The Zynity system consists of a proprietary methodology, a web-based suite of tools, and certified coaches to empower good executive teams to become elite executive teams.

Canova says, "Leading and managing an organization is difficult and complex. Using a system brings order and structure to the complexity without becoming a bureaucracy. The promise is: as executive teams improve using their executive leadership system, they accelerate the performance and outcomes of their management and operating systems."

The Zynity system enhances performance for two groups: executive teams and executive coaches. Executive coaches need a methodology and web-based tools to improve their process of developing individuals and their teams. The tools guide collecting, presenting and sharing the organization's leadership information. Coaches engage individuals and facilitate team interactions a few times each month (virtually).

Coaches are essential to get the full benefit of the system. "How you work as part of a team is more important than how you work as an individual, especially for leaders. Organizations are learning a lesson from the sports world. Executive teams that engage a knowledgeable coach with a proven system raise their level of performance and outperform their competition," says Canova.

Executive teams use the Zynity solution to overcome the negatives of siloes, busyness for busy's sake, and avoid getting bound up in the details. The solution guides keeping clarity about the big picture and connecting the executive team at their thinking level. Once connected and aligned at the thinking level, it is easier to collaborate with different viewpoints, ideas, and opinions: An elite executive team gets ignited.

Founder and CEO, Dwaine Canova, began his career teaching computer programming at the US Military Academy at West Point and the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania while completing his MBA. He has designed and developed software, web-based tools, and processes to lead and grow companies throughout his career. His largest company grew from napkin drawings to 3,000 employees in five countries. He has helped organizations of all sizes distinguish themselves with exceptional technology, processes, reporting, and leadership. Time and time again, he recognized the significant lack of a systematic approach to executive leadership within companies. His executive leadership system evolved from these experiences.

The spark of creating the executive leadership system grew from the need for a structured process to engage, guide, and develop executive teams. Canova and his team dedicated many years to create and provide this proprietary system as a web-based suite of tools that companies can access in real-time worldwide. The use of the Zynity Leadership™ solution becomes an organization's foundation for its executive leadership system.

Canova says, "The system doesn't teach new leadership concepts and principles. It provides the structure and discipline for leaders to apply their leadership concepts and principles with more discipline. It also makes it easier to adopt the new and great leadership concepts and principles available in the market today. The system helps leadership keep the big picture in mind in all of their thinking and decisions. The framework and processes accelerate scalability and extend the life of organizations."

Many great leadership principles inspire Canova. They include those that promote servant leadership, vulnerability, compassion, empathy, respect, empowerment, and other essential values. The Zynity Leadership™ system (methodology - technology - coach) unites the heart, structure, discipline, and guidance. Executive teams need only add their passion, commitment, and diligence.

"Zynity's interactive real-time tools enhance how individuals in executive teams engage, collaborate, and perform. Elite executive teams create exceptional performance through their ongoing ability to connect and align their thinking, attitudes, and motives. The outcome includes accelerated growth, increased performance, and value creation. Elites create an environment supporting lives in a collaborative community while guiding operational excellence," says Canova.

According to Canova, "Individuals in executive leadership roles must be deliberate at making time for essential leadership activities. The amount of time required for leadership increases as the organization grows and as individuals assume responsibility for more people and processes. A company's success is dependent on the executive team's leadership capabilities, capacities, and character. Setting goals and pressing daily to exceed them is an important management function. However, elite executive teams also innovate, create a positive community and an inspiring culture in which all individuals are encouraged and treated with compassion, empathy, and respect. Elite is really about creating a company environment and community where everyone's hearts, minds, and lives are the executive teams' premier leadership issue. They attract, retain, inspire, and accelerate the performance and contributions of talented individuals."

To reach an even broader audience, Canova's latest book, Elite Executive Teams, aims to help executive teams achieve growth, performance, and value through structure, discipline, and guidance. The book can help implement the Zynity system or stand on its own to educate and equip leaders worldwide.

To learn more about Zynity's innovative executive leadership system, or to purchase Canova's book, visit www.zynity.com.

  • Bond Traders Go All-In on U.S. Treasury Market’s Big Short Bet

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s not just in meme stocks that the fate of short sellers is a key theme. Short bets are increasingly in vogue in the $21 trillion Treasuries market, with crucial implications across asset classes.The benchmark 10-year yield reached 1.62% Friday -- the highest since February 2020 -- before dip buying from foreign investors emerged. Stronger-than-expected job creation and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s seeming lack of concern, for now, with leaping long-term borrowing costs have emboldened traders. In one telltale sign of which way they’re leaning, demand to borrow 10-year notes in the repurchase-agreement market is so great that rates have gone negative, likely part of a move to short the maturity.The trifecta of more fiscal stimulus ahead, ultra-easy monetary policy and an accelerating vaccination campaign is helping bring a post-pandemic reality into view. There are of course risks to the bearish bond scenario. Most prominently, yields could rise to the point that they spook stocks, and tighten financial conditions generally -- a key metric the Fed is focused on for guiding policy. Even so, Wall Street analysts can’t seem to lift year-end yield forecasts fast enough.“There’s a lot of tinder being put now on this fire for higher yields,” said Margaret Kerins, global head of fixed-income strategy at BMO Capital Markets. “The question is what is the point that higher yields are too high and really put pressure on risk assets and push Powell into action” to try and tamp them down.Share prices have already shown signs of vulnerability to increasing yields, especially tech-heavy stocks. Another area at risk is the housing market -- a bright spot for the economy -- with mortgage rates jumping.The surge in yields and growing confidence in the economic recovery prompted a slew of analysts to recalibrate expectations for 10-year rates this past week. For example, TD Securities and Societe Generale lifted their year-end forecasts to 2% from 1.45% and 1.50%, respectively.Asset managers, for their part, flipped to most net short on 10-year notes since 2016, the latest Commodity Futures Trading Commission data show.Auction PressureIn the days ahead, however, BMO is eyeing 1.75% as the next key mark, a level last seen in January 2020, weeks before the pandemic sent markets into a chaotic frenzy.A fresh dose of long-end supply next week may make short positions even more attractive, especially after record-low demand for last month’s 7-year auction served as a trigger to push 10-year yields above 1.6%. The Treasury will sell a total of $62 billion in 10- and 30-year debt.With expectations for inflation and growth taking flight, traders are signaling that they anticipate the Fed may have to respond more quickly than it’s indicated. Eurodollar futures now reflect a quarter-point hike in the first quarter of 2023, but they’re starting to suggest that it could come in late 2022. Fed officials have projected they’d keep rates near zero until at least the end of 2023.So while the market is leaning toward loftier yields, the interplay between bonds and stocks is bound to be a huge focus going forward.“There’s definitely that momentum, but the question is how well risky assets adjust to the new paradigm,” said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale. “We’ll be watching next week, when the dust settles after the payrolls data, how Treasuries react and how risky assets react to the rise in yields.”What to WatchThe economic calendarMarch 8: Wholesale trade sales/inventoriesMarch 9: NFIB small business optimismMarch 10: MBA mortgage applications; CPI; average weekly earnings; monthly budget statementMarch 11: Jobless claims; Langer consumer comfort; JOLTS job openings: household change in net worthMarch 12: PPI; University of Michigan sentimentThe Fed calendar is empty before the March 17 policy decisionThe auction calendar:March 8: 13-, 26-week billsMarch 9: 42-day cash-management bills; 3-year notesMarch 10: 10-year notesMarch 11: 4-, 8-week bills; 30-year bondsFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Elon Musk Loses $27 Billion as Historic Wealth Gains Unravel

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk set records last year for one of the fastest streaks of wealth accumulation in history. The reversal is underway, and it’s steep.The Tesla Inc. chief executive officer lost $27 billion since Monday as shares of the automaker tumbled in the selloff of tech stocks. His $156.9 billion net worth still places him No. 2 on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, but he’s now almost $20 billion behind Jeff Bezos, who he topped just last week as world’s richest person.Musk’s tumble only underscores the hard-to-fathom velocity of his ascent. Tesla shares soared 743% in 2020, boosting the value of his stake and unlocking billions of dollars in options through his historic “moonshot” compensation package.His gains accelerated into the new year. In January, he unseated Bezos as the world’s richest person. Musk’s fortune peaked later that month at $210 billion, according to the index, a ranking of the world’s 500 wealthiest people.Consistent quarterly profits, the election of President Joe Biden with his embrace of clean technologies and enthusiasm from retail investors fueled the company’s rise, but for some, its swelling valuation was emblematic of an unsustainable frothiness in tech. The Nasdaq 100 Index fell for the third straight week on Friday, its longest streak of declines since September.Bitcoin InvestmentMusk’s fortune hasn’t been solely subject to the forces buffeting the tech industry. His net worth has risen and slumped recently in tandem with the price of Bitcoin. Tesla disclosed last month it had added $1.5 billion of the cryptocurrency to its balance sheet. Musk’s fortune took a $15 billion hit two weeks later after he mused on twitter that the prices of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies “do seem high.”Extreme volatility has roiled many of the world’s biggest fortunes this year. Asia’s once-richest person, Chinese bottled-water tycoon Zhong Shanshan, relinquished the title to Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani last month after losing more than $22 billion in a matter of days.Read more: Ambani Again Richest Asian as China’s Zhong Down $22 BillionQuicken Loans Inc. Chairman Dan Gilbert’s net worth surged by $25 billion on Monday after his mortgage lender Rocket Cos. was said to be the next target of Reddit day traders. His fortune has since fallen by almost $24 billion. Alphabet Inc. co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page are among the biggest gainers on the index this year. They’ve each added more than $13 billion to their fortunes since Jan. 1.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks resurge, ending a three-session losing streak after strong jobs report

    Stocks turned negative after the Labor Department's February jobs report handily exceeded expectations, reaffirming the building momentum in the economic recovery, but also stoking a rise in Treasury yields and concerns over an economic overheating.

  • China Unveils Roadmap to Ensure Food for 1.4 Billion People

    (Bloomberg) -- China rolled out a roadmap to boost crop production in the world’s most populous nation, highlighting concerns over food security after the country imported record amounts of meat, corn and soybeans last year.Measures include creating agricultural belts devoted to large-scale farming and providing sufficient subsidies to motivate grain farmers, according to the latest five-year plan that sets out key economic and political goals through 2025.Food security is moving to the top of the government’s agenda after the coronavirus pandemic and outbreaks of African swine fever raised concerns over whether China could guarantee food supplies for its 1.4 billion people. Imports of meat and grains surged last year, driving global prices higher and stoking worries over food inflation.“Ensuring that our people have enough food remains a top priority for our government,” Premier Li Keqiang said in his work report to the National People’s Congress on Friday. “Seeds and cropland are crucial for safeguarding China’s food security.”The nation will maintain grains output at more than 650 million tons annually, a target it has exceeded in the past six years. The goal takes into account domestic demand, production capacity and changes in the international market. It will also develop “high-quality” farmland that provides consistent yields regardless of drought or excessive rains.Among other priorities from the five-year plan:Implement the “strictest possible system” to protect farmland, support crop production on idle land, keep total acreage stable, and increase yield per unit areaRaise the minimum purchase prices for wheat and rice, while fine-tuning policies on subsides for corn and soybean producersIncrease land area for corn cultivation, keep production of soybeans stable, support production of canola, peanut and other oil crops, and ensure the amount of land devoted to growing cotton and sugar crops remains stableContinue to boost the recovery of hog production, while also increasing beef and mutton outputDiversify imports of major agricultural products, accelerate development of multinational agricultural businesses and develop overseas supply chains for grains and other productsIntensify research on core agricultural technologies, including seeds, to boost yields amid limited farmlandEnsure absolute security of staple food supplies and basic self-sufficiency in cerealsFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The electric vehicle Gold Rush: A look at EV startups going public

    A wave of electric vehicle related companies are flooding the public markets this year. This follows a slew of companies which went public last year.

  • Oil guzzler India says OPEC+ decision to hit economic recovery

    India, the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer, on Friday said the decision by major producers to extend output cuts as prices move higher could threaten the consumption led-recovery in some countries. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, agreed on Thursday not to increase supply in April as they await a more substantial recovery in demand amid the coronavirus pandemic. Oil prices jumped more than 2% on Friday, hitting their highest in nearly 14 months in reaction to the decision.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Rate of Decline Slowing; Could Be Ripe for Counter-Trend Move

    Gold starts the session on the bearish side of the 50% to 61.8% retracement zone of last year’s trading range.

  • Gold holds near 9-month low as yields, dollar gain further

    Gold fell to its lowest in nine months on Friday after better-than-expected U.S. employment data bolstered the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields, putting bullion on course for its third straight weekly decline. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,695.22 by 11:50 a.m. ET (1650 GMT), after falling to its lowest since June 8 at $1,686.40 in the session. "This optimism in regards to the economy moving forward continues to drive bond yields higher and that certainly has been taking the wind out of the sails of many commodity markets, including gold," said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

  • Goldman poised to make $100 million profit off Texas deep freeze - Bloomberg News

    The Wall Street bank's earnings from the physical sale of power and natural gas and financial hedges after spot prices jumped, could top $200 million on paper, but they will likely take a significant write down, Bloomberg reported. Texas's energy market saw extreme volatility in mid-February when a deep freeze reduced supplies, sending the cost of emergency fuel and power sky high. "The polar vortex drove volatility in energy markets, and, as a market-maker and liquidity provider, we were positioned to help our clients manage their risks in that challenging environment," said a Goldman Sachs spokeswoman in an emailed statement.

  • Dip Buyers Fuel Stock Rebound; Treasuries Steady: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Dip buyers drove a rebound in stocks after an earlier bout of selling pushed the Nasdaq 100 down 10% from a record.All major groups in the S&P 500 advanced, while the tech-heavy gauge climbed more than 1.5% as giants Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc. erased their losses. Robinhood Markets Inc., the trading platform behind the boom-and-bust swing in GameStop Corp.’s shares, has chosen the Nasdaq for its eventual initial public offering, according to a news report. Earlier Friday, equities retreated as U.S. jobs data topped estimates, fueling anxiety the economy could run too hot and kick up inflation. Benchmark 10-year yields stabilized after hitting 1.6%.Friday’s turnaround in financial markets wiped out the S&P 500’s drop for the week. The intense volatility of the past few days was a test to stock bulls who see the recent spike in Treasury yields as an indication of brighter prospects for the economy and corporate profits. While concern over equity valuations have emerged, several analysts say that as long as data continue to improve, any selloff would present dip-buying opportunities.“Many investors are going to be buying these dips here, capital continues to be pouring into equities,” said Tony Bedikian, head of global markets at Citizens Bank. Bond yields are still “incredibly low, so equity yields are still very attractive to investors,” he added.U.S. Treasury yields have been rising because of a much stronger economic outlook and are not a cause for worry -- or a call to policy action -- said Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard. His remarks follow Chairman Jerome Powell’s Thursday caution that rising yields had caught his eye and he would be “concerned by disorderly conditions in markets or persistent tightening in financial conditions.”“As a central banker I am always concerned if there is disorderly trading or something that looks panicky,” Bullard said Friday in an interview with Wharton Business Radio. “That would catch my attention. But I think we are not at that point.”These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 rose 1.9% at 4 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index slid 0.8%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.6%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index decreased 0.6%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index increased 0.4%.The euro dipped 0.4% to $1.1917.The Japanese yen depreciated 0.4% to 108.36 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries rose less than one basis point to 1.57%.Germany’s 10-year yield climbed one basis point to -0.30%.Britain’s 10-year yield increased three basis points to 0.756%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude climbed 3.9% to $66.29 a barrel.Gold rose 0.1% to $1,698.65 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Soars Above $66 With Saudi Supply Gamble Buoying Crude Bulls

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rallied to the highest in nearly two years in New York after OPEC+ shocked markets with a decision to keep supply limited as the global economy starts to recover from a pandemic-driven slump.U.S. benchmark crude futures topped $66 a barrel on Friday, while its global counterpart Brent neared the key $70 level. The producer alliance’s supply curbs and the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines have aided a stellar rebound for crude from the depths of the coronavirus-related fallout. OPEC+’s surprise decision on Thursday to keep output steady in April boosted prices further and led to strength in the market’s structure. Major banks upgraded price forecasts, with some calls for oil reaching north of $100 next year.“In some ways, even more important than the lack of oil was the message that came with it: They’re not really worried about price, not worried about tightening,” said Paul Horsnell, head of commodities research at Standard Chartered Plc. “The door is wide open to prices beyond $70.”Crude has soared more than 30% so far this year with OPEC+’s output restraint holding the market over until a full-fledged comeback in consumption. The group’s latest decision represents a victory for Riyadh, which has advocated for tight curbs to keep prices supported.“Overall, this was the most bullish outcome we could have expected,” JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts including Natasha Kaneva wrote in a note to clients.Saudi Arabia’s bold and unexpected gamble to restrain production is founded upon its view that this time around higher prices will not lead to a big increase in output by American shale drillers. Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said in an interview after the meeting that shale companies were now more focused on dividends.Oil’s rebound this year stands to intensify the debate about a potential resurgence in inflation, and complicate the task facing the Federal Reserve as it supports the U.S. recovery. The Treasury market is already looking for signs of faster price gains, with yields rising rapidly. Meanwhile, U.S. employers added more jobs than forecast in February.See also: Here’s What Top Banks Are Saying About the Saudi-Led Oil ShockGoldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its Brent forecasts by $5 a barrel and now sees the global crude benchmark at $80 in the third quarter. JPMorgan increased its Brent projection by $2 to $3 a barrel and Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. boosted its three-month target to $70. Citigroup Inc. said crude could top $70 before the end of this month.Change CourseOil rising to these levels will likely increase strains within OPEC+ as some members will want to pump more to relieve under-pressure economies, Citi said in a note. Top importers such as China and India would also not be happy and the alliance is likely to change course at its next meeting, it said.The lack of fresh supply was reflected in oil’s futures curve. Brent’s prompt timespread widened to 68 cents in backwardation -- a bullish structure where near-dated prices are higher than later-dated ones -- from 54 cents Thursday. Gauges further along the oil futures curve also surged.A closely watched measure in the oil-options market -- West Texas Intermediate’s skew on the nearest contract -- turned positive Friday for the first time in more than a year, signaling traders are willing to pay more for protection against rising crude prices.“We’ve whittled down inventories and the daily supply is significantly lower than before this agreement started,” said Michael Hiley, head of over-the-counter energy trading at New York-based LPS Futures. “Saudi has done what they said they were going to do and kept supply off the market.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here comes Kanye West's Yeezy line at Gap

    It's full steam ahead for Kanye West's apparel line at Gap.

  • Virgin Galactic Chairman Sells $213 Million Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. tumbled Friday after its billionaire Chairman Chamath Palihapitiya offloaded shares worth about $213 million in the space-tourism company founded by Richard Branson.Palihapitiya, who has helped drive the frenzied growth of blank-check companies, disposed of 6.2 million shares at an average price of $34.32 this week, based on a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. He still owns 15.8 million shares with his partner Ian Osborne through investment firm Social Capital Hedosophia, amounting to about a 6.5% stake. Palihapitiya previously sold shares worth almost $100 million in December, filings show.Palihapitiya said he sold the shares to fund an investment to help fight climate change.“The details of this investment will be made public in the next few months,” he said in a statement Friday. “I remain as dedicated as ever to Virgin Galactic’s team, mission and prospects.”Read more: The king of SPACs wants you to know he’s the next Warren BuffettVirgin Galactic’s shares fell 9.9% to $27.29 in New York on Friday and have slid more than 50% since their peak in mid-February.The Las Cruces, New Mexico-based company merged with Social Capital’s first SPAC in 2019. Palihapitiya has since launched blank-check companies that have merged with businesses across health insurance, financial services and real estate including Opendoor Technologies Inc. and Clover Health Investments Corp.Opendoor fell 9.8% on Friday, while Clover Health rose 7.5% after earlier sliding. Other Palihapitiya SPACs such as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp IV and V reversed midday losses to end up for the day.Palihapitiya, 44, has made a fortune for himself and his investors through SPACs. The former Facebook Inc. executive has raised more than $4 billion via blank-check firms, using social media to talk up the investments and becoming one of the most prominent figures in the phenomenon, which has everyone from Colin Kaepernick to former House Speaker Paul Ryan racing to market their own.He’s also a lightning rod for skeptics who dismiss his success as the product of self-promotion and see blank-check companies as proof of a bubble inflated by government money-printing.A month ago, Palihapitiya said it would only be under the rarest of circumstances that he’d reduce his holdings of any SPAC.“If I could really just go for it, I wouldn’t sell a share of anything I buy because I believe in it,” he said Feb. 8 in a interview on Bloomberg Television’s “Front Row.” “But every now and then, I run into liquidity constraints, like everybody else.”At the time, Palihapitiya had just recently sold 3.8 million Virgin Galactic shares. He said he did so because his family office called needing cash for other purposes.Shares DropSocial Capital’s merger with Virgin Galactic -- where Palihapitiya is chairman -- made the Branson startup the world’s first publicly traded space-travel venture. The transaction raised about $800 million, with Palihapitiya also directly contributing $100 million.While the shares surged in the wake of the listing, they have tumbled since a February decision to delay the next flight to space. The new schedule also pushed back plans to carry Branson, 70, on a separate mission before Virgin Galactic is expected to take its first flight with passengers paying for the trip.The company on Thursday announced the departure of its chief space officer, George Whitesides, saying he has decided to pursue potential opportunities in public service. Whitesides, who served as chief executive officer for a decade until July 2020, will remain chairman of a four-person Space Advisory Board. Swami Iyer is joining Virgin Galactic later this month as president of aerospace systems.Though Virgin Galactic has hundreds of clients lined up to pay at least $250,000 for a 90-minute flight to the edge of space, it has been a slow journey since the venture was founded in 2004. Plans were put on hold for four years in 2014 after a space plane broke up mid-flight, killing one pilot and injuring another.(Updates stock prices throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bank of Japan Shares End Their Puzzling Rally, Dropping by Limit

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan’s head-scratching surge this week came to a halt on Friday, as the stock erased intraday gains to fall by its limit.The shares sank 19%, the most since December 1991, after rising by the daily limit in each of the four previous sessions.The volatile moves in the shares, or subscription certificates as the BOJ refers to them, has baffled market participants. While the BOJ is unusual in being a listed central bank, the stock pays a tiny dividend and holds no voting rights. In fact, the central bank doesn’t even hold shareholders’ meetings. The stock traded at an all-time low just in January.Usually little noticed or commented on, the central bank’s stock became a topic of conversation in parliament on Friday, where BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda was delivering his semi-annual report on currency and monetary control.“The Bank of Japan’s subscription certificates are completely different from the normal shares of listed companies,” Kuroda said in response to a question about the long-term decline in the stock price during his time as governor. Unlike a normal stock, he said, the share price doesn’t reflect profits or the state of its balance sheet. “The price is not the responsibility of the bank.”Speculative MovesWhile technically a listed entity on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Jasdaq, the nature of the stock and its speculative moves are a long-standing mystery of Japan’s financial markets. A speculative surge was also witnessed in late 2012 and early 2013, when optimism over the Abenomics program of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was at its peak.“This isn’t a stock you can evaluate based on fundamentals,” Tomoichiro Kubota, a senior market analyst at Matsui Securities Co., said. “Seeing the BOJ stock dive like today, it looks like the upward climb is done for now.”The government holds a 55% stake, while individual investors have 40%. The subscription certificates can’t be bought at online securities firms, as they weren’t subject to the 2009 digitalization of traditional paper stock certificates. It’s the only issue for which Japan Securities Clearing Corp., the entity that clears transactions for all equities in the country, still requires physical delivery of paper certificates, which remain valid even now.This week’s short-lived rally comes after the Nikkei 225 Stock Average briefly touched its highest levels since the bubble era of the 1980s. In those days, when the benchmark traded at around 70 times earnings, some investors collected BOJ’s stock and framed their certificates as a collectible which were then worth 745,000 yen ($6,874) apiece.The moves have come ahead of a closely-watched policy review by the central bank on March 19, which may lead to changes in how it buys exchange-traded funds -- because as well as being listed, the BOJ is itself the largest single owner of Japanese shares.(Updates with closing price, quote in the seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Price Average Is the Line in the Sand for Bitcoin Bulls, Analyst Says

    Bitcoin's broader bias remains bullish with prices holding well above the 21-week SMA.

  • Bond Traders Drive Up Yields After Lack of Powell Pushback

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders in the $21 trillion U.S. Treasury market are sending a clear signal that they intend to keep pushing yields higher until they upend financial conditions sufficiently to spark action from the Federal Reserve.Ten-year yields climbed again on Friday, heading toward last week’s one-year high and undermining stocks, after Fed Chair Jerome Powell gave just a minor nod to the recent, abrupt surge in long-term borrowing costs. He stressed that officials are focused on the long road ahead before they achieve their policy goals.Even before Powell spoke, some strategists were predicting the global borrowing benchmark rate was on course to reach 2%, a mere 40 basis points above last week’s peak. With yields on the rise again, it may not be long before mortgage-related hedging kicks in and brings that target closer. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its year-end forecast for 10-year Treasury yields on Thursday to 1.90% from 1.50%.Friday’s February payrolls report now looms as the next catalyst. Yields have already soared more than a half-point this year as a cheerier outlook for growth and inflation led traders to bring forward how soon they see the Fed lifting its policy rate. Many strategists had expected Powell to try to more forcefully tamp down yields before the Fed’s black-out period ahead of its March 17 policy decision. With no such effort emerging, market participants are left to ponder where policy makers’ pain threshold may be.“In this environment yields can certainly continue to test higher,” said Jonathan Cohn, a strategist at Credit Suisse. “How far the Fed is willing to allow stock markets to fall -- which is the poor man’s version of thinking about broad financial conditions -- is a key question.”During an appearance in a Wall Street Journal webinar Thursday, Powell said the recent bond-market swings “caught my attention.” He said he’s monitoring financial conditions and would be “concerned by disorderly conditions in markets.”Ten-year yields added 8 basis points on the day to 1.56%, and continued to creep higher in Asia hours touching 1.58%, bringing into view last week’s one-year high of 1.61%. With yields at current levels, there have been fresh concerns of convexity-related hedging flow which can undermine liquidity conditions and further roil riskier assets. Stocks slumped Thursday, with the S&P 500 Index briefly erasing its 2021 gains.Powell said he’d be concerned if there were a “persistent tightening in financial conditions that threatens the achievement of our goals.” But he didn’t mention any actions the Fed might take to curtail the climb in yields, which has lifted mortgage rates and risks dimming a bright spot in an economy still on the mend from the pandemic.Wall Street strategists have mulled options the Fed could take to push down long-term yields including: extending the duration of its bond purchases, or implementing a so-called “twist” operation -- involving selling part of the Fed’s shorter-dated holdings in favor of long-term Treasuries.“If yields continue higher too quickly, then that could be a problem for the Fed,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics. “It might undermine asset prices, possibly causing a major correction in stock prices and a freezing up of the housing market. This is not our base case, but it’s a concern and a risk.”Meanwhile, a market proxy for the anticipated annual inflation rate for the next half-decade exceeded 2.5% this week for the first time since 2008 -- aided by climbing oil prices.Traders are now pricing in a full quarter-point Fed rate boost in the first quarter of 2023. The Fed itself has signaled it intends to keep policy steady at least through the end of that year.”Market participants are putting the Fed to the test and saying, ‘OK, given this spike in inflation, if it’s not transient then you’re going to have to act sooner,”’ Scott Minerd, global chief investment officer of Guggenheim Partners, said in a Bloomberg Television interview.(Updates with Friday’s yield move)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Saudis Bet ‘Drill, Baby, Drill’ Over in Push for Pricier Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia just made a high-stakes wager that the glory days of U.S. shale, which transformed the global energy map in the last decade, are never coming back.By keeping a tight grip on supply at Thursday’s meeting of the OPEC+ alliance of oil producers, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman showed he’s focused on boosting prices -- and confident that this time around it won’t encourage American producers to surge back and steal market share.“‘Drill, baby, drill’ is gone for ever,” said Prince Abdulaziz, who’s orchestrated the revival of the oil market after last year’s catastrophic collapse.His swagger comes mixed with a good dose of diplomatic tension: Russia, Saudi Arabia’s most important OPEC+ partner, has tried to convince Riyadh for several months to increase output, fearing that rising oil prices would ultimately awaken rival shale producers. The Saudis are certain the American industry has reformed itself.If the prince is right, OPEC+ will be able to both push prices higher now and recover market share later without worrying that rivals in Texas, Oklahoma and North Dakota will flood the market. But if Riyadh has miscalculated -- and it’s got shale wrong before -- the danger will be lower prices and production down the line.The Saudis have so far convinced their allies the strategy will work. After a quick virtual meeting on Thursday, OPEC+ agreed to prolong its production cuts, defying expectations of an output hike. Russia, however, secured an exemption for itself and Kazakhstan, and will increase output marginally in April.Brent crude jumped 5% to a one-year high of almost $68 a barrel after the decision. Front-month futures extended gains on Friday and a raft of banks updated their price forecasts, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc., which increased its estimates by $5 -- to $75 next quarter and $80 in the following three months.“This is an incredibly bold move on the part of OPEC+ to extend the oil price rally,” said KPMG Global Energy Sector Leader Regina Mayor.If history is a guide, however, trouble may be brewing. The OPEC+ coalition, which groups Saudi Arabia, Russia and almost two dozen other oil producers, has in the past underestimated its American rivals, who year after year produced more than most expected. From a low point of less than 7 million barrels a day in 2007, the U.S.’s total petroleum output more than doubled to hit an all-time high of almost 18 million barrels a day by early 2020, forcing the cartel to cede market share.Risky Move“This is a risky take,” Amrita Sen, chief oil analyst at consultant Energy Aspects Ltd., said Friday in a Bloomberg Television interview. While U.S. oil companies probably won’t raise output this year, in 2022 “there’s nothing really stopping them, especially the small and mid-cap producers.”Sen sees prices hitting $70 a barrel as soon as next week, $80 by the end of the year and a possible climb to $100 in 2022.For now, U.S. total oil output remains constrained, hovering at 16 million barrels due to the impact of last year’s slump, which briefly saw benchmark prices trade below zero.Under pressure from shareholders, shale producers have promised restraint, putting profits before the growth they relentlessly pursued during the boom years. Although drilling has risen from the lows of 2020, it’s well below previous levels. In addition, President Joe Biden is trying to temper the worst excesses of the industry, including the indiscriminate natural gas flaring that’s a byproduct of shale’s success.Under a different oil minister, Saudi Arabia attacked shale producers in 2014 and 2015, flooding the market and forcing prices lower -- a strategy that ultimately failed. Prince Abdulaziz is doing the opposite, because oil higher prices will eventually benefit shale producers. Yet, he’s convinced the industry won’t repeat its past excesses.“Shale companies are now more focused on dividends,” Prince Abdulaziz told Bloomberg News in an interview after the OPEC+ meeting, saying that the kingdom wished the American industry well. “We’ve never had any issue with shale oil. It’s the shale companies which are themselves changing. They have had their fair share of adventure and now they are listening to the call of their shareholders.”Shale executives agree with him -- at least for now.“A couple years ago it was ‘drill, baby, drill,’” John Hess, the head of Hess Corp., said in Houston earlier this week. “Now, it’s ‘show me the money.’”Ryan Lance, the chief executive officer of ConocoPhillips, echoed the sentiment: “I hope there’s discipline in the system. The worst thing that can happen right now is U.S. producers start growing rapidly again.”As the industry cuts spending to pay shareholders fatter dividends, there’s not much left to finance increased production. Even Big Oil is scaling down its ambitions in shale. Exxon Mobil Corp. had been running 55 oil rigs in the Permian basin that straddles West Texas and southeast New Mexico, part of an effort to boost output to 1 million barrels a day by 2025. After tightening its belt, the U.S. oil giant is running just 10 rigs, and has cut its 2025 output target by nearly a third to 700,000 barrels a day.Yet, there are also signs that higher oil prices may ultimately reactivate the U.S. shale industry. With benchmark West Texas Intermediate now changing hands above $60 a barrel, some companies believe they may be able to both grow and keep shareholders happy. EOG Resources Inc., the largest producer in the Permian, has announced a big spending increase for next year. And others are following suit.But the reaction of the stock market made Prince Abdulaziz’s case: investors punished EOG for spending more on drilling, marking down its shares relative to more disciplined rivals.(Updates with comments from Energy Aspects in 10th, 11th paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Investors are having a 'crisis of confidence' in the Fed

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell added more fuel to the fire for investors already spooked by the spectre of higher inflation and rising interest rates in the bond market.

  • Bundesbank Missed Chance to Push Back on Wirecard Short Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany’s central bank passed up a chance to push back forcefully against a 2019 ban on bets against Wirecard AG shares, after judging the matter not to be its responsibility.After Vice President Claudia Buch spoke to her counterpart at market regulator BaFin in February 2019, the Bundesbank opted not to share its own internal judgment on why a short sale prohibition wasn’t necessary, according to briefing documents for a parliamentary hearing on Wirecard seen by Bloomberg.Wirecard’s share price whipsawed in 2019 on media reports of accounting irregularities only to collapse the following year after saying that 1.9 billion euros ($2.3 billion) in cash probably never existed. BaFin’s controversial ban on bets against the stock in 2019 drew criticism that the German establishment appeared more keen to protect the company rather than rigorously investigate it, effectively prolonging the fraud.Bundesbank staff “took a skeptical view of the short-selling ban. I share the assessment,” Buch told the parliamentary investigation committee on Wirecard on Friday.However, in the call with BaFin Buch was told that public prosecutors were investigating a possible case of blackmail against Wirecard. The central banker then decided the case was not within her jurisdiction.“Bafin is in charge of the procedure, we would have been ready to provide an statement,” Buch said. “But Bafin didn’t ask for it.”Market IntegrityGermany’s Finance Ministry previously told lawmakers that the Bundesbank didn’t provide a formal statement because the question didn’t relate to financial stability, its specific area of responsibility. A Bundesbank spokeswoman referred Bloomberg to that communication.BaFin justified its ban citing the preservation of “market integrity,” which the regulator said is in it’s remit rather than the central bank’s.The German central bank needs to be consulted by law if BaFin plans to adopt measures which address financial stability or if the functioning of the market is under threat. These factors and the market integrity that is in BaFin’s remit rely on some common indicators and the broader differences are not clearly defined.Bundesbank internal communications show that officials there believed a blanket ban on short-selling Wirecard stock was not necessary and a case-by-case approach to perceived manipulation would be more appropriate.The briefing documents contain an email from one Bundesbank employee to another stating that it should provide such statements to BaFin under its internal guidelines.Read More: German Watchdog Had Plenty of Chances to Dig Into Wirecard FraudBaFin didn’t have a legal basis for its actions, according to Danyal Bayaz, a lawmaker from the Green party.“BaFin seemed to want the short sale ban above all else and essentially punched it through,” said Bayaz, who is a member of the parliamentary committee that is looking into the fraud scandal. “That put them on Wirecard’s side.”The temporary prohibition of bets that Wirecard shares would fall was not about protecting the payments company, a BaFin spokeswoman said. The decisive reason for enacting it was a notification from Munich prosecutors that there were specific indications of planned manipulative attacks on the share price through short sales, she said.(Updates with comments from Buch in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Getting A Third Covid-19 Stimulus Check Just Got Tougher — But You Might Still Influence How Big Yours Is

    Congress is nearing passage of the third economic stimulus check it will send out to you and other taxpayers as part of its Covid-19 relief bill.