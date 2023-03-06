U.S. markets close in 2 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,054.27
    +8.63 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,427.69
    +36.72 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,716.82
    +27.81 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,902.54
    -25.73 (-1.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.20
    +0.52 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.70
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    21.11
    -0.13 (-0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0678
    +0.0043 (+0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9750
    +0.0110 (+0.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2025
    -0.0021 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9800
    +0.1490 (+0.11%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,525.27
    +79.65 (+0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    511.66
    +268.98 (+110.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,929.79
    -17.32 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,237.78
    +310.31 (+1.11%)
     

Developing Lens: U.N. and Canon Europe amplify Youth Delegates from Least Developed Countries

·5 min read

NEW YORK, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attendees of the Fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5) taking place from 5th to 9th March will focus on the Doha Programme of Action: an ambitious 10-year action plan to get the world's most vulnerable countries back on track after the most recent devastating events and ongoing global challenges, and accelerating towards realizing the global vision for sustainable development expressed by the Sustainable Development Goals.

Canon X LDC5
Canon X LDC5

In a bid to ensure that young people are represented in this important conference, Youth delegates from across the world's Least Developed Countries are capturing images of their lives and communities to raise awareness of World Leaders joining the Conference on what it is like to be young in the world's LDCs.

This comes as part of the collaboration between Canon Europe and the UN Office of the High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States (UN-OHRLLS) to ensure that a selection of youth delegates from across the 46 LDCs are present in the ten-year action plan.

Canon will run a special edition of the Canon Young People Programme (YPP) at the LDC5 conference. YPP has seen Canon teach over 6,750  participants from 27 different countries about the importance of communicating around the SDGs. In the lead up to the three part workshop, Canon has sent Canon EOS 4000D cameras and lenses to over thirty Youth Delegates ahead of LDC5 in Doha in March to help them document their lives and the situation in their local communities. The young delegates' stories and films will be featured in the UN HQ exhibition as well as promotional material for the conference.

"We all see the world through a unique lens based on our lived experiences—similarly, youth see the future through lenses less inhibited by past outcomes. Their perspectives are important to ground our current reality, to understand their potential and goals for their communities." said Rabab Fatima, UN High Representative for the Least Developed Countries.

Canon representatives will also be present at LDC5 to provide a series of educational storytelling workshops and discuss the important role of imaging in advocacy. The LDC5 edition of the YPP will feature Canon Ambassador Jérôme Gence and Michel Lunanga, Youth Representative from the Democratic Republic of Congo, and mentor and teacher for the YPP, who advocates for social justice in DRC by developing and promoting a more representative range of voices and perspectives in photography.

Michel explains, "Art and technology are powerful tools that can promote solutions to global challenges such as human rights protections, gender equality, education, and supporting disadvantaged and marginalized groups, which can lead to sustainable and critically endogenous development."

The workshops will highlight the importance of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and how visual storytelling can be used to inspire action toward fulfilling them. The Youth Delegates in attendance will develop their visual storytelling skills and create narratives around their images demonstrating the changes they would like to see in the world. Following the workshops delegates will share photographs with accompanying messages to express the changes they want to see happen in the world over the next ten years based on what they learn about communication.

'During LDC5, Canon will also collaborate with the UN SDG Action Campaign team on a number of side events, with speakers including Jeanine El Moughrabi, Canon Sustainability Manager Middle East and Africa, who will join UN Secretary General's Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change Nisreen Abdelrahman Hassan Elsaim and Marina Ponti, Director of the UN SDG Action Campaign, in coming together to discuss key priorities and creative ways to inspire and mobilize action for the SDGs.'

Adam Pensotti, Head of Canon Young People Programme and EMEA Social initiatives, said "Inspired by of our corporate philosophy of kyosei – living and working together for the common good – we're working to support young people across the world to tell stories they think will support the UN ambition of achieving Sustainable Development. Through LDC5 and our support of the Youth Delegates from around the world, we are helping  to make their voices heard with 1:1 tuition and creative storytelling workshops."

You can follow #LDC5 on social media to view and share the developing lenses of LDC5 youth delegates, while full details on the event can be found here.

Canon Europe is the EMEA strategic headquarters of Canon Inc., a global provider of imaging technologies and services. Canon Europe has operations in roughly 120 countries, with approximately 13,500 employees and contributes to approximately a quarter of Canon's global revenues annually.

Founded in 1937, the desire to continuously innovate has kept Canon at the forefront of imaging excellence throughout its 80 plus year history and has commitments to invest in the right areas and capture growth opportunities, from cameras to commercial printers, and industrial equipment to healthcare technologies.

Canon's corporate philosophy is Kyosei – 'living and working together for the common good'. In EMEA, Canon Europe pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon's products, solutions and services.

Canon is constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through its technology and spirit of innovation, it pushes the bounds of what is possible – helping to see our world in ways we never have before.

Further information about Canon Europe is available at: www.canon-europe.com

CONTACT:
Aida Ines Orozco Jimenez,
+1(646) 702-2211

Canon Logo
Canon Logo
LDC5
LDC5
In certain areas of the province of Maniema, it is hard to access clean water. Some households dig deep holes to reach clean groundwater. While this requires a lot of effort, it reduces the time required to acquire water and the risks they may encounter on the road. Image by Michel Lunanga, Youth Representative from the Democratic Republic of Congo, and mentor and teacher for the Canon Young People Programme.
In certain areas of the province of Maniema, it is hard to access clean water. Some households dig deep holes to reach clean groundwater. While this requires a lot of effort, it reduces the time required to acquire water and the risks they may encounter on the road. Image by Michel Lunanga, Youth Representative from the Democratic Republic of Congo, and mentor and teacher for the Canon Young People Programme.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/developing-lens-un-and-canon-europe-amplify-youth-delegates-from-least-developed-countries-301763655.html

SOURCE Canon Inc.; UN Office of the High Representative for the Least Developed Countries

Recommended Stories

  • The 6% CD has arrived.  Should you bite?

    Thanks to rapidly rising interest rates, many reputable banks and credit unions are now offering certificates of deposit with impressive rates above 4%. Security Plus Federal Credit Union offers an 11-month, 6% APY CD with a minimum $1,000 deposit and maximum $50,000 deposit to Baltimore City residents. Meanwhile, Frontwave Credit Union offers 6% on an 18-month CD for residents of Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego Counties, California who can pony up a minimum deposit of $1,000.

  • Seeking 9% Dividend Yield? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks George Soros Is Holding for Income Growth

    While 2023 is still relatively young, the markets have already proved to be extremely difficult to navigate this year. Bullish in January, bearish in February and back to the bull again so far in March, the swings make it impossible to know what’s up next. One simple solution to help make sense of the confusion is to just take a leaf out of the “legendary investor” playbook. And hardly any come more legendary than George Soros. Some quarters might not be too keen on the “man who broke the bank o

  • JetBlue, Spirit Brace for Justice Department Lawsuit to Block Airlines’ Merger

    JetBlue Airways Corp. is bracing for the Justice Department to try to block the airline’s planned takeover of Spirit Airlines in the coming days, JetBlue’s chief executive said Monday. Robin Hayes, CEO of New York-based JetBlue, said the U.S. government’s antitrust regulators have seemed intent on stopping the merger from the outset, while the airlines’ arguments that merging will increase, rather than undermine, competition among the nation’s biggest airlines and reduce overall airfares. “My expectation is that we will get sued by the DOJ this week,” Mr. Hayes said in an interview Monday.

  • Esperion Long Term Data On Cholesterol Medication's Ability To Cut Cardiovascular Risk Fails To Impress Investors

    Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ESPR) announced the full results from the CLEAR Outcomes trial, a global study of nearly 14,000 patients with or at risk for cardiovascular disease who were unable to maximize or tolerate a statin. The study showed that Nexletol (Bempedoic acid) significantly reduced the risk of hard MACE-4 and MACE-3 by 13% and 15%, respectively, and significantly reduced the risk of heart attack and coronary revascularization by 23% and 19%, respectively, compared to placebo.

  • I'm 50. How Much Should I Have in My 401(k)?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • U.S. factory orders drop 1.6% on falloff in Boeing contracts

    U.S. factory orders dropped 1.6% in January mainly because of fewer contracts for large Boeing passenger planes. Most other manufacturers recorded somewhat higher bookings.

  • Seagen’s Cancer Therapy Is Making It a Takeover Target

    The unprofitable biotech that pioneered novel cancer agents has caught the attention of the world’s largest drugmakers.

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About DISH Network (DISH) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to DISH Network (DISH) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • US Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on Deposits

    (Bloomberg) -- US banks are being forced to do something they haven’t done for 15 years: fight for deposits.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearTesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech WatchWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieAfter years of earning next to nothing, depositors are discovering a t

  • McDonald's Quietly Adds One of Wendy's Most Popular Menu Items

    McDonald's the world's largest fast-food chain when it comes to sales, and holding that title is a big job. McDonald's arguably has the best fountain Coke you can find anywhere. McDonalds, also has what some would argue are the best french fries you can get from any fast-food chain.

  • Comedian Dax Shepard says you should ‘clean up’ this part of your finances. Pros say it’s an easy way to save thousands

    Actor and comedian Dax Shepard has a long list of accolades that include television shows, movies and his hit podcast Armchair Expert. That’s precisely why certified financial planner Akeiva Ellis recommends the simple and effective method of cutting more significant expenses.

  • Russia's deficit leaps to £29bn as Putin spends ferociously - live updates

    Russia's budget deficit jumped in the first two months of the year as Vladimir Putin suffered a slump in oil and gas takings amid sanctions triggered by his war in Ukraine.

  • 20 income-building stocks that the numbers say could become elite Dividend Aristocrats

    DEEP DIVE Back in January, we took a deep look into three groups of Dividend Aristocrat stocks to show which ones had increased their payouts most significantly over the past five years. Now it is time for a follow-up on other companies that have the potential to earn the Aristocrat distinction.

  • ‘I don’t think I can wait until 70’: I’m still working at 66. Should I wait or claim Social Security now?

    See: I’ll be 71 this year and my wife will be 63 – how should we claim our Social Security benefits? When to claim Social Security is one of the toughest decisions in the retirement planning world, because there’s really no one right answer — and there’s certainly no way for any of us to know for sure what the future will hold. Doing so would get you a bigger benefit check every month, but there are plenty of Americans who need to claim Social Security as soon as they become eligible for it, or who claim it at their full retirement age simply so they can start getting the checks they deserve after years of paying into the system.

  • Tesla Cuts Prices on Its Vehicles Again. Analyst Raises Target for the Stock.

    The electric-vehicle company lowers the price tags on the Model S and Model X. Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois is now looking for $230 a share from $180.

  • China's social media sounds the alarm bell about India's development as Apple's next hub for iPhone manufacturing supply chain

    The development of India into a major smartphone production base has sparked increased concerns across Chinese social media that mainland China is at risk of losing its primary role in Apple's manufacturing supply chain. That sentiment intensified last week on reports that Apple supplier Foxconn Technology Group plans to invest about US$700 million on a new plant in India to boost local production, signifying an accelerated shift of production away from China amid escalating tensions between Bei

  • I'm Retiring. Can I Live Off the Interest I Made Investing $2 Million?

    For older Americans, living off the interest and returns of your retirement account is how retirement is structured. The goal is that by the time you hit your late 60s you will ideally have enough saved up to coast indefinitely. … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Does $2 Million Pay Monthly? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Dexcom Pummeled On A New FDA Clearance For Key Rival Abbott Laboratories

    Dexcom stock toppled Monday after the FDA cleared Abbott Laboratories to pair its body-worn glucose monitors with automated insulin pumps.

  • Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Annaly Capital (NLY) Stock?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Annaly Capital (NLY) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Esperion Therapeutics stock slumps 22% premarket as data from study of cholesterol-lowering drug fail to impress investors

    The stock of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) slumped 22% in premarket trade Monday, as investors seemed to question whether data from a major study of its cholesterol-lowering drug Nexletol showing it reduced the  risk of heart attacks and some other cardiovascular problems in people who can’t tolerate statins would be enough to boost sales. Nexletol was granted approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in February of 2020, but sales have been less than stellar. The main finding: Nexletol-treated patients had a 13% lower risk of a group of major cardiac problems.