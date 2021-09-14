U.S. markets closed

Through Development Agreement With Cascade Ventures, True Blue Car Wash Enters Texas Market

Cascade Ventures
·1 min read

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Through its exclusive partnership with local greenfield car wash development group Cascade Venture Partners, LLC ("Cascade"), True Blue Car Wash, LLC (the "Company" or "True Blue") is entering the Texas market. Through this relationship, True Blue (under its Clean Freak brand) will immediately gain access to one of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the country, with five sites expected to open in Dallas Fort Worth ("DFW") by mid-2022. True Blue intends to add up to 30 locations over the next several years in the Texas market, extending its commitment to convenient options for consumers to keep their vehicles sparkling clean.

The Company is in the process of adding a construction and real estate director to its team who will both help oversee the Texas expansion as well as other greenfield development opportunities in True Blue's existing markets. A greenfield strategy allows the Company to capitalize on lessons learned in site selection, design, and branding to deliver the optimal car wash experience to its new customers.

"We have been monitoring the Texas market and preparing for greenfield growth over the last couple years," said Stu Crum, CEO of True Blue. "We feel like we have now found the right partner in this market and we are prepared as an organization for this type of exciting growth," he added. This expansion will add a fourth key region to the Company's growing national footprint.

CONTACT: contact@cascadeventures.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


