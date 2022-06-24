U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,911.74
    +116.01 (+3.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,500.68
    +823.32 (+2.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,607.62
    +375.43 (+3.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,765.74
    +54.06 (+3.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.15
    +2.88 (+2.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.20
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    21.14
    +0.09 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0559
    +0.0034 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1250
    +0.0570 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2270
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1700
    +0.2370 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,195.27
    +373.31 (+1.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    462.12
    +8.22 (+1.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,208.81
    +188.36 (+2.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,491.97
    +320.72 (+1.23%)
     

Development of Application-Specific Grades of 3D Printing Plastics to Drive the Market

·6 min read

DUBLIN, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Printing Plastics Market by Type (Photopolymer, ABS, PLA, Polyamide), Form (Powder, Liquid, Filament), Application, End-User Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Automotive, Electronics & Consumer Goods) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The 3D printing plastics market is estimated to be USD 721 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1,907 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 21.5% between 2022 and 2027. The supportive initiatives undertaken by governments of different countries to support the adoption of 3D printing technologies in various industries is one of the most significant factors projected to drive the growth of the 3D printing plastics market.

Increased supply of of 3D printing plastics due to forward integration of major polymer companies and mass customization are also contributing to the growth of the 3D printing plastics market. However, skepticism regarding acceptance of new technologies in emerging economies has affected the 3D printing plastics market adversely.

Key Players

  • 3D Systems Corporation

  • Arkema S.A.

  • BASF SE

  • Covestro Ag

  • CRP Technology S.R.L

  • E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Company

  • Envisiontec GmbH

  • Eos GmbH Electro Optical Systems

  • Evonik Industries Ag

  • Formlabs, Inc.

  • Henkel Ag

  • Huntsman Corporation

  • Lehman & Voss & Co.Kg

  • Oxford Performance Materials, Inc

  • Sabic

  • Shenzhen Esun Industrial Co., Ltd.

  • Solvay S.A.

  • Stratasys, Ltd.

  • Ultimaker B.V.

  • Zortrax

Report Highlights

Initiatives are undertaken by governments of different countries to support the adoption of 3D printing technologies in various industries.

3D printing is being used in a wide range of industries around the world because it reduces operating time and costs while enabling mass production of goods. Governments from around the globe are taking steps to encourage the adoption of 3D printing plastics in a variety of industries. For instance, the Government of India's Ministry of Electronics and Information developed a 3D printing policy in December 2020 to create a favorable environment for local firms.

Skepticism regarding the acceptance of new technologies in emerging economies.

The rate of adoption of new technologies varies from one country to another depending on various macroeconomic factors such as GDP and the growth of industries contributing to the GDP of a country. activities for the development of new and innovative technologies. The lack of adoption of new technologies in emerging economies can be attributed to the dependence of industries defining GDP of these economies on the traditional occupations such as agriculture and raw material manufacturing. As such, technological trends such as 3D printing technology do not prevail in these regions.

Growing demand for composite grades of 3D printing plastics in various industrial applications.

The growing adoption of 3D printing technology in commercial applications has led to the increased demand for composite grades of 3D printing plastics in various industrial applications across the globe. These grades offer optimum performance in extreme conditions such as corrosive and high temperature/pressure environments.

The major challenge for the 3D printing plastics market is the establishment of a particular structure for the mass production of specific commercial grades of 3D printing plastics. Manufacturers of these plastics require agile manufacturing systems for producing new grades of plastics using similar base materials to cater to the requirements of the changing 3D printing technologies.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for 3D printing plastics globally. The region is projected to become a major supplier base for 3D printing plastics in the coming years. The 3D printing industry in Asia Pacific is largely concentrated in the Southeast Asian region, which is one of the leading markets for 3D printing in terms of industrial application.

The cost of raw material plastics is less in Asia Pacific due to their easy availability, which promises a high potential for the market growth in the coming years. This easy availability of raw material will also help the region to emerge as a global supplier of 3D printing plastics.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in 3D Printing Plastics Market
Figure 11 High Demand from Aerospace & Defense Industry to Drive 3D Printing Plastics Market
4.2 3D Printing Plastics Market, by Type
Figure 12 Photopolymer Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2021
4.3 3D Printing Plastics Market, by Form
Figure 13 Filament Was Largest Form in 2021
4.4 3D Printing Plastics Market, by Application
Figure 14 Prototyping Was Largest Application in 2021
4.5 3D Printing Plastics Market, by End-Use Industry
Figure 15 Aerospace & Defense End-Use Industry Led 3D Printing Plastics Market in 2021
4.6 3D Printing Plastics Market, by Key Countries
Figure 16 Market in China to Witness Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
Figure 17 Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges in 3D Printing Plastics Market
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increased Supply of 3D Printing Plastics due to Forward Integration of Major Polymer Companies
5.2.1.2 Development of Application-Specific Grades of 3D Printing Plastics
5.2.1.3 Mass Customization
5.2.1.4 Initiatives Undertaken by Governments of Different Countries to Support Adoption of 3D Printing Technologies in Various Industries
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Environmental Concerns Regarding Disposal of 3D-Printed Plastic Products
5.2.2.2 Skepticism Regarding Acceptance of New Technologies in Emerging Economies
5.2.2.3 Required Certifications for the Use of Specific Grades of 3D Printing Plastics for Particular Applications in Critical Industries
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Bio-Based Grades of 3D Printing Plastics
5.2.3.2 Growing Demand for Composite Grades of 3D Printing Plastics in Various Industrial Applications
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Evolving 3D Printing Technologies
5.2.4.2 High Manufacturing Costs of Commercial Grades of 3D Printing Plastics

6 3D Printing Plastics Market, by Type

7 3D Printing Plastics Market, by Form

8 3D Printing Plastics Market, by Application

9 3D Printing Plastics Market, by End-Use Industry

10 3D Printing Plastics Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

 For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ctno2t

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/development-of-application-specific-grades-of-3d-printing-plastics-to-drive-the-market-301574884.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • BINOVI TECHNOLOGIES CORP HIRES NEW SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT TEAM TO FURTHER DEVELOP BINOVI PRO AND BINOVI COACH SOFTWARE

    Binovi Technologies Corp., (Binovi) (TSXV: VISN) (OTCQB: BNVIF), has hired a new development team to update, integrate and maintain its a best-in-class neuro-visual performance platform designed to test, analyze, track and report on individual cognitive performance. The company will focus on the redevelopment, update, and improvement to the Binovi Pro and Binovi Coach software and platform. With the increase in technology and breakthroughs occurring in vision therapy a new development team is ta

  • Almost $4 Billion in Bitcoin Miner Loans Are Coming Under Stress

    (Bloomberg) -- The prolonged slump in Bitcoin is making it more difficult for some miners to repay the up to $4 billion in loans they have backed by their equipment, posing a potential risk to major crypto lenders.Most Read from BloombergSupreme Court Overturns Roe, Transforming Abortion-Rights FightStocks Eye Best Week in a Month as Sentiment Calms: Markets WrapJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the US‘Coast to Coast’ Housing Correction Is Coming, Says Moody’s Chief EconomistT

  • ‘The whole market is in danger of collapsing’: Germany warns of a ‘Lehman moment’ if Russia cuts off natural gas to Europe

    Russia’s fiddling with gas flows to Europe could create an economic spillover effect, warns Germany’s top economy minister.

  • Mega fabs and mega cranes: A look at Intel's ambitious construction

    Georgian architecture is an impractical ask for Intel’s planned New Albany manufacturing facility — but it very likely will have plenty of white fencing.

  • Toyota, Subaru shares drop on "embarrassing" recalls of first EVs

    Toyota Motor shares slipped after it recalled some of its first mass-made all-electric cars, launched two months ago, because of a risk of wheels coming loose, a setback to its ambitions to electrify its model range. Toyota, the world's largest automaker by sales, said on Thursday it would recall 2,700 bZ4X SUVs globally. Subaru Corp, in which Toyota has a nearly 20% stake, also said it was recalling about 2,600 units of the Solterra, a related model.

  • Lori Augustine has United flying high at SFO

    Lori Augustine took a familiar path to the Bay Area, loading up a U-Haul and moving here from Missouri for better economic opportunities and the freedom to be herself as a gay woman. Finding a job was a secondary concern, joining United Airlines as a customer service agent shortly after arriving in the Bay Area 25 years ago. Today, after senior leadership roles for United in Los Angeles and its Chicago headquarters, she dubs herself the CEO of United’s hub at SFO, where she oversees much of the carrier’s operations.

  • Oil CEOs Get Olive Branch From Granholm in Gas-Price Huddle

    (Bloomberg) -- The US energy chief struck a conciliatory tone in a high-stakes meeting with top oil executives to discuss soaring gasoline prices on Thursday, though the huddle yielded little progress on a plan to address the supply crunch. Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsThese Are the World’s Most Liveable Cities in 2022Recession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Market

  • Remember All the Hype Around Palantir?

    Palantir Technologies went public in late 2020 and got lots of attention from the wallstreetbets crowd for a while. The company sells software and services to corporations and governments seeking to solve problems using data analysis.

  • These dividend stocks yield at least 5% and have plenty of room to raise payouts

    DEEP DIVE This year’s stock price declines make for an increasing number of stocks with high dividend yields of at least 5%. Below is a screen that highlights 29 that appear to be able to raise their payouts considerably.

  • These 9 Warren Buffett Stocks Are Higher During the Nasdaq Bear Market

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a knack for making money. Despite navigating his way through more than a half-dozen bear markets since taking the reins in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has created more than $590 billion in shareholder value and overseen a better than 3,600,000% aggregate return for his company's Class A shares (BRK.A). Warren Buffett's success as an investor is the result of a long list of factors, including his love of dividend-paying stocks and time-tested businesses that can outperform in virtually any economic environment.

  • You're One Step Closer to Being Able to Delay Your RMDs in Retirement

    A bill is headed for consideration by the full Senate that would move the age at which you have to start drawing down your retirement plan savings to 75. The House of Representatives passed a similar measure, so sponsors are … Continue reading → The post You're One Step Closer to Being Able to Delay Your RMDs in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Analysis-Running short of gas: Russia's pipeline repair has Europe worried

    When Russia turns off the gas through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline for maintenance in July, Europe is starting to worry that it won't turn it back on again. This week, Russia cut gas flows to Europe to 40% of the pipeline's capacity, blaming delayed equipment repairs and leaving Germany and other European states racing to find alternative supplies to head off the risk of rationing when winter comes. Now, Europe fears President Vladimir Putin will use a scheduled maintenance programme on the pipeline from July 11 to 21 to turn the screws, putting a brake on efforts to refill inventories in retaliation for far-reaching sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

  • The pilot shortage is 'only going to get worse,' union president says

    Thousands of flights across the country have been canceled over the past week, largely due to the ongoing pilot shortage and severe weather.

  • Germany looking at repurposing unused Nord Stream 2 pipeline for LNG use -report

    The German government is considering converting parts of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline into a connection for a liquefied natural gas terminal on the Baltic Sea coast. Magazine Der Spiegel reported on Friday that the German economy ministry is considering expropriating the part of the pipeline system located on German territory and cutting it off from the rest of the pipeline. Russia said it would be a matter for lawyers if Germany took such steps.

  • Banks rally after stress test, Bank of America underperforms

    Shares in the biggest U.S. banks rallied on Friday after they passed the Federal Reserve's annual health check, but Bank of America underperformed with test results implying it needs a larger-than-expected capital buffer, which could limit share buybacks and dividends. While the broader equity market also rallied on Friday, Wells Fargo & Co, up 7.5%, was the biggest gainer among the 34 lenders that underwent the Fed's so-called stress test, which measures how they would fare in a hypothetical severe economic downturn. The group would have roughly twice the capital required under Fed rules in the downturn scenario, it said.

  • Imperial Oil to extract lithium from historic Alberta oil field

    The companies plan to draw lithium from under Imperial's Leduc oil field using E3's proprietary technology.

  • United Airlines Pilots Strike Tentative Contract Deal to Boost Pay

    Leaders of United Airlines’ pilots union signed off on a tentative contract agreement that would raise pilots’ pay by more than 14% within 18 months.

  • McDonald’s Tightens Restaurant Ownership Rules as It Looks for New Franchisees

    The burger giant is planning to make some of its biggest changes in decades and trying to reinvigorate its base of restaurant owners.

  • Denison Announces Execution of Agreements with Kineepik Métis Local #9

    Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Participation and Funding Agreement (the "Participation Agreement") with Kineepik Métis Local #9 ("KML"), which expresses Denison's and KML's mutual commitment to the co-development of an agreement supporting the advancement of the in-situ recovery ("ISR") uranium mining operation proposed at the Company's 95% owned Wheeler River Uranium Project ("Wheeler River Proje

  • New US Program Targets Rare Minerals Needs for EVs and Solar Panels

    (Bloomberg) -- When a top Biden administration official was in Cape Town for a mining conference last month, he heard from a number of African nations desperate for foreign investment to help dig up critical minerals like lithium, manganese and cobalt.Most Read from BloombergSupreme Court Overturns Roe, Transforming Abortion-Rights FightStocks Eye Best Week in a Month as Sentiment Calms: Markets WrapJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the US‘Coast to Coast’ Housing Correction Is