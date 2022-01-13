U.S. markets open in 4 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,715.25
    -1.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,143.00
    -17.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,887.25
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,172.00
    -1.10 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.50
    -0.14 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.50
    -6.80 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    -0.03 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1472
    +0.0026 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.13
    -0.28 (-1.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3739
    +0.0034 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5680
    -0.0980 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,913.53
    +1,101.89 (+2.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,051.18
    +36.85 (+3.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.87
    -18.85 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,489.13
    -276.53 (-0.96%)
     

New Development Bank updates: NDB enters 2022 in expansion mode

·1 min read

Development bank established by BRICS approved the admission of Bangladesh, Egypt, UAE and Uruguay

SHANGHAI, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Development Bank (NDB) – established by BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) – is starting 2022 in expansion mode after welcoming four new members in the previous year.

NDB was created in 2015 with the aim of becoming a global development bank to mobilize resources for infrastructure and sustainable development. During its first years of operation, the Bank focused on building solid foundations to operate at scale. After the initial establishment phase, NDB has now started admitting new members.

NDB's Board of Governors authorized the Bank to conduct formal negotiations with prospective members in late 2020. After a round of successful negotiations, NDB has admitted four new members in 2021: Bangladesh, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Uruguay.

"We are delighted to welcome Bangladesh, Egypt, UAE and Uruguay to the NDB. They bring over 280 million people that can benefit from NDB's investments in infrastructure and sustainable development", said Mr. Marcos Troyjo, President of NDB. "We will continue to expand the Bank's membership in a gradual and balanced manner".

NDB's membership expansion is in line with the Bank's strategy to be positioned as the premier development institution for emerging economies and developing countries.

Since the beginning of its operations, NDB approved about 80 projects in all of its members, totaling a portfolio of US$ 30 billion. Projects in areas such as transport, water and sanitation, clean energy, digital infrastructure, social infrastructure and urban development are within the scope of the Bank.

Background information

NDB was established by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa to mobilize resources for infrastructure and sustainable development projects in BRICS and other emerging economies and developing countries, complementing the existing efforts of multilateral and regional financial institutions for global growth and development. NDB has an authorized capital of US$ 100 billion, which is open for subscription by members of the United Nations.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-development-bank-updates-ndb-enters-2022-in-expansion-mode-301460273.html

SOURCE NDB

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices at a 40-year high, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Cathie Wood is expecting a ‘bloodbath’ in this segment of the market: ‘autos are one example of…many disturbances out there in the world order’

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, in a Tuesday monthly market update says that the used car market is where she is expecting possible losses after a surge in values.

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Profit Boosted by High Demand, Tight Supply

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) Thursday reported a 16.4% jump in net profit for the last quarter of 2021, on sales jumping 21.2% compared with the same quarter of 2020. The company’s products are also in high demand for products transformed by technological innovation, such as 5G networks or electric vehicles. Fourth-quarter revenue in dollar terms jumped by 24.1% to $75.74 billion, the company said.

  • What It Takes to Be in the 1% By State

    If you’ve paid attention to politics in the past 10 years, you’ve likely heard a good deal of rhetoric about “the 1%” — those whose annual income puts them in the top 1% of earners. You’d be forgiven, though, for … Continue reading → The post What It Takes to Be in the 1% By State appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Nancy Pelosi Latest Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Watch

    In this article, we discuss the 5 stocks to consider in the latest portfolio of that Nancy Pelosi. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Nancy Pelosi Latest Portfolio: 2 Stocks to Watch. The stock trading activities of lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have come under […]

  • Four reasons why value stocks are poised to outperform growth in 2022 — and 14 stocks to consider

    Here’s one to be aware of for 2022: Value stocks will most likely beat their growth counterparts. * The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth Index exchange traded fund (VOOG) is down 5.6% year to date, while the Vanguard S&P 500 Value Index fund (VOOV) is flat. * Value groups including banks and energy stocks are crushing growth stocks like Ark Invest’s favorite names.

  • Why Shares of Royal Philips Got Crushed Today

    Increased provisions for a product recall and the pandemic's impact on the installation of its medical equipment hurt the company in the fourth quarter.

  • Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' rating on these 3 stocks yielding up to 9.1% — nail them down in case inflation soars even higher

    The Wall Street giant really likes these dividend stocks — for very good reasons.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Morgan Stanley Says ‘Buy’

    The start of a new year is always a convenient time to evaluate, or reevaluate, the stock portfolios. With a year’s worth of data behind us, and fresh forecasts ahead, investors can use the fresh start on the calendar to figure out if they need a rethink on their investment strategy. In a note from Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Mike Wilson defines the key question for investors now as a simple binary decision, between staying with relative winners or going ‘bottom fishing.’ Each has i

  • Top Pharmaceutical Stocks for Q1 2022

    These are the pharmaceutical stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q1 2022.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Consumer prices rose 7% in December, as compared to the same month in 2020, according to data from the Labor Department released in January. Now, U.S. inflation is at a nearly 40-year-high.

  • PayPal: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Earnings

    Early next month, PayPal (PYPL) will deliver 4Q21’s financials, and after lowering expectations last quarter, Deutsche Bank’s Bryan Keane expects the digital payments giant to deliver “steady growth.” Boosted by ~24% year-over-year TPV growth, the analyst anticipates PYPL will generate revenue growth of ~12.9% and EPS of $1.12. That said, Keane does not foresee any unexpected fireworks. “Given the latest quarterly trends in eComm, continued supply-chain issues, delta/omicron, and eBay headwinds,

  • Tesla stock is 'a confidence gauge' for markets: Strategist

    Tesla (TSLA) is a 'barometer' of market confidence, says TD Ameritrade chief market strategist JJ Kinahan. "This is a name that really is a confidence gauge in my opinion," Kinahan told Yahoo Finance Live.

  • 2 Growth Stocks I'm Buying Instead of Bitcoin in 2022

    Digital currencies have great potential in a world that is increasingly going digital. Growth stocks can be volatile, too, but at least when the share price of a good business plummets, I can look at the company's revenue and profit potential to get an idea where the stock is going over the long term. For 2022, I've identified two beaten-down growth stocks that I'm ready to buy.

  • XRP Rallies as the Ripple v. SEC Case Might Be Pushed Back a Month

    XRP has added more than 7% to its value in the last 24 hours as the US SEC vs. Ripple case is expected to be pushed back by a month.

  • Mark Cuban Doesn’t Believe in Bitcoin’s Role as a Hedge Against Inflation

    Billionaire investor Mark Cuban doesn’t believe the leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin is a hedge against inflation and doesn’t think it will ever be.

  • Lessons Learned From a Failed IBM Investment

    The company has been giving away too much money

  • Why Plug Stock Popped Today

    This morning, analysts at investment megabank Citigroup cut their price target on the fuel cell leader, but instead of falling, Plug Power stock popped 2.7% (as of 10:20 a.m. ET). Arguing that Plug Power is actually a chemicals company rather than a renewable energy company, Citi observes in its note today that chemicals stocks rallied in 2021 (as TheFly.com reports). On the one hand, this has Citi worried enough to cut its price target on Plug by 34%, to $37 per share.

  • J.P. Morgan Bullish on These 3 Dividend Stocks for up to 9% Yield

    When it comes to forecasting the year ahead, it’s only natural to turn to the experts. No one has a crystal ball, to show what’s coming up, but the market’s most successful players – major league investors, corporate CEOs, financial gurus – have built their reputations by correctly interpreting the current signs, and following them to returns and profits. JPMorgan's Jaime Dimon stands tall in this company. Dimon heads the largest of the US banking firms; JPM controls $3.79 trillion in total asse

  • Tesla Stock Is Back Above $1,100. Is the EV Leader a Buy?

    Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) shareholders have endured some stomach-turning volatility in recent months. Tesla's shares have clawed back most of those losses in recent weeks. Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney is bullish on Tesla's shares.