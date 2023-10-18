New development will bring Big Whiskey's restaurant to St. Charles Road, Bull Run Drive

Big Whiskey's American Restaurant and Bar is bringing a flagship location to Columbia.

Working in partnership with Alpha Real Estate and DeLine Holdings, a new development known as Port 131 is planned at the corner of St. Charles Road and Bull Run Drive that will play host to the restaurant and other retailers.

The development by Alpha and DeLine includes lots directly east and south of the restaurant location, wrote Alpha Real Estate Agent Nikolas Wood in an email to the Tribune.

The yellow-highligted lot at St. Charles Road and Bull Run Drive is the future home of Big Whiskey's American Restaurant and Bar, working in partnership with Alpha Real Estate and DeLine Holdings. Lots east and south are part of a future development known as Port 131.

"We are delighted to introduce Big Whiskey’s to the wonderful community of Columbia," said Paul Sundy, original founder and Co-CEO at Big Whiskey's American Restaurant and Bar, in a news release. "With our partnership with Alpha Real Estate and DeLine Holdings, we aim to become an integral part of this thriving college sports town and provide a place where residents and visitors alike can come together to enjoy delicious food, watch their favorite sports teams, and create unforgettable memories."

The closest Big Whiskey's location currently is in Jefferson City. A significant portion of locations are in southwest Missouri, such as three in Springfield, one in Nixa, one in Ozark, one in Branson and one in Republic. Locations also are in Arkansas, Oklahoma and Alabama.

The Columbia Big Whiskey's will serve as the flagship of an eight location expansion by the restaurant as a prototype store, Big Whiskey's said in the news release.

"This ground-up build will showcase the latest in design and technology, ensuring that guests have a best-in-class experience when dining and celebrating in Columbia," the release noted.

"We are excited to be a part of the development in the Columbia market in partnership with Alpha Real Estate and DeLine Holdings. We are in an era of growth and we could not be more excited to be adding another pin on the map in such a thriving city," continued Austin Herschend, Co-CEO of Big Whiskey’s.

Story continues

Big Whiskey's menu consists of typical American bar and grill fare, such as various chips and dips, loaded fries, fried pickles and other starters; a variety of salads; steaks and seafood; chicken wings, tenders and other dishes; sandwiches, wraps and burgers; desserts, drinks and a special weekend brunch menu.

Charles Dunlap covers local government, community stories and other general subjects for the Tribune. You can reach him at cdunlap@columbiatribune.com or @CD_CDT on Twitter. Subscribe to support vital local journalism.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Big Whiskey's American Restaurant and Bar is coming to Columbia