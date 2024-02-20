New development coming to North Side, but not all neighbors are in favor

EVANSVILLE − New developments are coming to the North Side of Evansville and people living near the project say it's causing both excitement and apprehension.

"The Shoppes At New Harmony" is a new development submission introduced to the Area Plan Commission in late December. It's set to be built along the northwest corner of Boonville-New Harmony Road and Indiana 57.

"This is the fastest growing part of Vanderburgh County," said Project Engineer Jim Morley Jr., who appeared before the board in early January asking for approval of the division and a sidewalk waiver.

The 29 acres, which is being sold by Hahn Kiefer Real Estate Services for $1.45 million, was rezoned from agriculture to commercial in October 1998. The buyer and developer of the plot is still unknown.

Trees are removed along Boonville-New Harmony Road ahead of the first phase of reconstruction project between Petersburg Road and SR 57 in Vanderburgh County, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024.

This isn't the first time that a development was planned for that area. And this isn't the first time that it's come with some controversy.

The 2017 Walmart controversy

In 2017, the Boonville-New Harmony Road/Indiana 57 intersection was to be the site of a Supercenter Walmart that alongside 59 other stores the retail giant was building that year. A lot of people in the community were upset with the proposed North Side development.

Many commented that they moved to the area for a quiet environment and did not want the nuisances that come with living so close to a major development like that.

Eventually, Walmart pulled the plug on the plan. In March 2017, Vanderburgh County Engineer John Stoll received an email from the project engineer asking to be released from the bond agreement.

No cause was given to the county but according to a previous Courier & Press article, the retailer wanted to slow its pace and focus more on e-commerce and digital consumer services.

First launching online grocery ordering in 2013, the company stated that they wanted to focus more on that. Before pulling the project, the Evansville-Vanderburgh Board of Zoning Appeals had started approving variances for parking, signage, and landscaping code requirements.

The new development

Boonville New-Harmony Road has been closed to most traffic between Bridlewood Drive and Indiana 57 since mid-January. Crews are doing water line work, among other upgrades. This closure is a part of the first phase of reconstruction of the road between Indiana 57 and Petersburg Road.

The road is being reconstructed to replace the existing two-lane road with a three-lane road that has curbs and storm sewers. The goal is to have an additional lane in each direction with a center turn lane.

The county plans to build a sidewalk on the south side of Boonville-NewHarmony Road. A big part of Morley's appearance at the Jan 4. meeting was to ask for a sidewalk waiver.

In the meeting, Morley said that between the area being a high-traffic intersection and the vast majority of residential growth in the county occurring on the North Side, the intersection was a "perfect" spot for this type of project.

"This is a highly desirable area, so it's understandable why someone would want to put commercial structures on that property," he said.

With the Shoppes at New Harmony everything is currently up in the air as far as what the public knows is being done. The developers wish to stay anonymous at the moment until the commercial subdivision construction is started.

The shopping center will have two entrances from East Boonville New-Harmony Road and Indiana 57, which will connect to another road before ending in a cul-de-sac. Much of this is because of the existing Dollar General on the road. Built in 2022, the store has been a primary commercial property and set its entrances near the first lot of land in the project.

"The construction (is at least a) year away from being completed and the likelihood of them having stores open here in less than a year is pretty highly unlikely. We have to do INDOT permits, road permits, drainage permits, water permits (and other permitting)," Morely said at the meeting. "Once all that's done, we have to build all those things for sewer and water then they have to sell the lot and then they have to build and design the parking lot and building. And the likelihood of that happening faster than they can build a road that's already designed in front of it is highly unlikely."

Backlash about new development: good or bad?

With the announcement of this development in late December, response on social media has been mixed.

One person wrote, "So much for moving to the county for a little quiet. It’s changed so much in the 14 (years) since we moved here. It’s sad to see so much of the city moving out this way.

Another wrote, "The people out there complained the last time when they tried to build up the North Side at the same location. I’m sure they will try to fight it again, but there needs to be some more services out there."

The Courier & Press reached out to some of the people who left the social media responses but did not get a reply.

But it's just not social media, where people are having their voices heard. Brenda Mobley and Darla Perido, long-time residents of the area, both attended the meeting, expressing opposition to the development.

Mobley, who lives across from Dollar General brought up the concern that residents have already been impacted by the traffic from the store and construction. So, she asked, what will this new development bring?

She also asked how during the building of the Dollar General, there were stipulations for low signage, no late-night bars, or anything that affected residents in the area.

Perido brought up a list of similar concerns as Mobley and others on social media who would like the county to reconsider this development.

"Many of the residents ... choose to live in that area where it's quiet and away from exactly what's being developed," Perido said. "There is already plenty of access to stores by driving just a few minutes out of Green River Road or cutting over to Darmstadt.

"I have concerns about why numerous buildings that are sitting empty in Evansville are not being utilized before considering not only this development but others throughout the area. And I have concerns about how long before these businesses (potentially) fail and these buildings are sitting empty," she said.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: The Shoppes at New Harmony will bring business, and traffic, to North Side