New development dynamics and confirmed business strategy

New momentum for a strong comeback on the French market

Successful participation in the SFCR Congress

Confirmation of the development and financing strategy

A nice presence of Spineway at the SFCR Congress, the representative organization of the spinal surgical specialty in France, early June 2022 in Nice.

This congress was the opportunity to present several new products for the first time and, in particular the ranges resulting from the acquisition of the company Distimp (KAPHORN, VEOS, ACIFBOX). This expansion of its implants’ ranges for spine surgery of complex pathologies is part of the group's strategy to become a key player of the market.

After several months of marketing preparation, Spineway publicly presented its new products ranges and the consolidation of its team, with the aim of strengthening its sales in high profitable markets (EU, USA, Japan, Australia).

Indeed, this congress was also the opportunity to present the 4 new members of the management team surrounding the CEO of the company, Stéphane Le Roux, all of them coming from the spine implants sector:

- Fabrice Paccagnella, sales director France and French-speaking Africa, former founder of Distimp with more than 20 years of commercial experience,

- François Carlier, marketing and international sales director, former founder of Colorado with 30 years of experience in sales and marketing,

- Mourad Ben Mokhtar, R&D director, more than 20 years of experience in spine R&D,

- Pascale Davis, Scientific Director, former European Scientific and Marketing Director of a major player in the sector.

Also, in the presence of the surgeons who have developed the group's new ranges of implants and instruments, some discussions on operating techniques in spinal surgery were held with most of the heads of departments and renowned surgeons of the French medical scenery.

Spineway is thus confirmed in its development strategy which seeks, through targeted external growth, to position itself as a European benchmark player in the spine sector, in particular, by extending its “product” offer via Premium innovations.

This action plan necessarily requires securing funding to ensure that the Group is permanently involved in this dynamic.

With this in mind, the OCABSA contract signed with Negma on October 18th, 2019, was extended by 3 months by amendment on June 13th, 2022 and a new tranche of Convertible Bonds of €2.5 million was issued on June 15th, 2022 with an option for an additional tranche of an equivalent amount by the end of July 2022.

The group is also working on its new financing plan in line with a desire for capital restructuring. As such, a share buyback program was renewed by the Combined General Meeting of April 11th, 2022. The program launched allows to serve a free share allocation plan for management up to 6.94 % of shares currently outstanding.

Finally, Spineway has initiated a share consolidation project according to the resolutions that will be submitted to the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders convened for July 25th, 2022.

Upcoming: July 13th 2022, Turnover 1st semester 2022

Find out all about Spineway at www.spineway.com



This press release has been prepared in both English and French. In case of discrepancies, the French version shall prevail.

Spineway designs, manufactures and markets innovative implants and surgical instruments for treating severe disorders

of the spinal column.

Spineway has an international network of over 50 independent distributors and 90% of its revenue comes from exports.

Spineway, which is eligible for investment through FCPIs (French unit trusts specializing in innovation), has received the

OSEO Excellence award since 2011 and has won the Deloitte Fast 50 award (2011). Rhône Alpes INPI Patent Innovation

award (2013) – INPI Talent award (2015).

ISIN: FR0011398874 - ALSPW

Attachment



