Resource Development Group Limited (ASX:RDG) Not Flying Under The Radar

Resource Development Group Limited's (ASX:RDG) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 2.9x may look like a poor investment opportunity when you consider close to half the companies in the Construction industry in Australia have P/S ratios below 0.5x. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

How Has Resource Development Group Performed Recently?

Resource Development Group could be doing better as its revenue has been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive revenue growth. It might be that many expect the dour revenue performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/S from collapsing. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying too much for the stock.

Is There Enough Revenue Growth Forecasted For Resource Development Group?

Resource Development Group's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the industry.

In reviewing the last year of financials, we were disheartened to see the company's revenues fell to the tune of 36%. Still, the latest three year period has seen an excellent 124% overall rise in revenue, in spite of its unsatisfying short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has generally done a very good job of growing revenue over that time, even though it had some hiccups along the way.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 93% during the coming year according to the only analyst following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to only expand by 8.2%, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that Resource Development Group's P/S sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

What We Can Learn From Resource Development Group's P/S?

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

Our look into Resource Development Group shows that its P/S ratio remains high on the merit of its strong future revenues. It appears that shareholders are confident in the company's future revenues, which is propping up the P/S. Unless the analysts have really missed the mark, these strong revenue forecasts should keep the share price buoyant.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Resource Development Group (2 make us uncomfortable!) that you need to be mindful of.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So if growing profitability aligns with your idea of a great company, take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a low P/E).

