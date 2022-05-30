U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,158.24
    +100.40 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.96
    +575.76 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.13
    +390.43 (+3.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.90
    +49.66 (+2.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.69
    +0.62 (+0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,860.90
    +3.60 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    -0.09 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0781
    +0.0042 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0130 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2643
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.6160
    +0.5310 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,458.65
    +1,174.63 (+4.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    665.57
    +36.07 (+5.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,591.53
    +6.07 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,369.43
    +587.75 (+2.19%)
     

Development of Mitral Valve Products to Accelerate Global Transcatheter Valve Replacement Market Expansion, States Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·5 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Global Transcatheter Valve Replacement Market Expected To Register A High 13.4% CAGR Through 2032. Fact.MR Provides Important Industry Insights.

United States, Rockville, MD, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global transcatheter valve replacement market is estimated at US$ 3.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 13.4% between 2022 and 2032. As per in-depth analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the market registered an annual growth of 10% during the years 2017-2021.

Increasing incidence of aortic valve defects and rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries are prime factors that are expected to drive the growth of the transcatheter valve replacement market.

Owing to rising investments in research and development by key manufacturers, transcatheter mitral valve replacement (TMVR) is emerging as a new frontier in the market. Manufacturers are developing new TMVR products by entering into collaborations with other market players to fulfil the treatment needs of the patients. As these products are under the investigational stage, they are likely to provide lucrative opportunities in the market over the coming years.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Transcatheter Valve Replacement Demand"

80 Tables and

96 Figures

170 Pages

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7388

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The global transcatheter valve replacement market is estimated to surpass US$ 12.8 billion by the end of 2032, registering an impressive growth rate of 13.4%.

  • The global market witnessed a CAGR of 10% during 2017 to 2021.

  • Transcatheter aortic valve replacement, under replacement type, holds a dominant position in the market with 78.6% share.

  • Trans-femoral approach, under surgical approach, holds 78.9% share in the overall market.

  • Hospitals account for 65.4% share in the overall market, which is likely to exceed 66.8% by the end of 2032.

  • Based on region, demand for transcatheter valve replacement is expected to increase at CAGRs of 14.3% and 14.7% in East Asia and South Asia & Oceania, respectively, over the forecast period.

  • Together, North America and Europe are likely to represent 51.6% of overall market share in 2022.

“Rise in the trend amongst patients to undergo less invasive procedures to be done without or with minimal anaesthesia is likely to support transcatheter valve replacement market growth going forward,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

To learn more about Irreversible Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7388

Market Developments

The market for transcatheter valve replacement is witnessing growth and development with manufacturers looking out for investments in research and development and collaborating with other players. For instance, developments are underway to provide innovative products that are able to meet the needs of patients, while aiding market growth at the same time.

More Valuable Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global transcatheter valve replacement market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights by replacement type (transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), transcatheter mitral valve repair (TMVR)), surgical approach (trans-femoral approach, trans-apical approach, trans-aortic approach), end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centres, specialty clinics, others), and across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania and Middle East & Africa).

Get Customization on this Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Market for Specific Research Solutions at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7388

Fact.MR’s Domain Knowledge in Healthcare Division

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned healthcare team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs.

With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the healthcare division across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to explore how we can help.

To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Purchase a copy of this Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market report at https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7388
  
Check out more studies related to Healthcare Industry, conducted by Fact.MR:

Prominent Drivers Influencing Parenteral Nutrition Industry Expansion - Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) lead to 41 million fatalities each year, equivalent to 71% of deaths globally, according to the World Health Organization. Each year, more than 15 million people die from an NCD between the ages of 30 and 69 years, and 85% of these premature deaths occur across low and middle-income countries.

Chronic Ailments Across Different Age Groups Bolstering Demand for Medical Foods? - Chronic ailments have been dominantly present across the globe. In spite of research and development in the health care sector, certain ailments do not have an immediate or permanent cure. In addition, increasing geriatric population across the globe has become prone to diseases like diabetes, heart related problems and depression.

Demand Analysis of Huntington’s Disease Treatment, 2015-2021 vs. Market Outlook 2022-2032 - The global market for Huntington’s disease treatment expanded at a compound annual growth rate of 15.6% between 2015 and 2021, according to market research and competitive intelligence provider Fact.MR. North-America was the dominant regional market during this time and held a significant share of global demand.

Increasing Food Security Demand and Consequent Rise in Animal Husbandry boosting prospects - Increasing outbreaks of cattle disease and growing livestock population are the main reasons for the wide acceptance of animal vaccination globally. As animals serve as a vital source of meat, milk, protein, food, and other commercial products such as wool and leather, keeping a track of them has become essential.

What is driving the Market Demand for Veterinary Artificial Insemination? - The artificial insemination technique has been commercially available for over 60 years and has been utilized very effectively in the cattle and dairy industry. Various factors such as the risks involved with animal breeding and disease transmission are the major factors leading to market growth.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583


Recommended Stories

  • Yogi Berra and the Inflation Conundrum: It Ain't Logistics or the Supply Chain

    I learned about supply/demand tables, yields per acre, fundamental analysis, quantitative analysis and technical analysis. In the 1970s inflation was driven by a number of supply shocks and a program in Washington of guns and butter. Oil prices and other commodities such as copper soared in price but CEOs got burned when prices quickly changed direction as deflation became ingrained.

  • How a cheap component could help kill off combustion cars

    The humble wire harness, a cheap component that bundles cables together, has become an unlikely scourge of the auto industry. Supplies of the auto part were choked by the war in Ukraine, which is home to a significant chunk of the world's production, with wire harnesses made there fitted in hundreds of thousands of new vehicles every year. The supply crunch could accelerate the plans of some legacy auto firms to switch to a new generation of lighter, machine-made harnesses designed for electric vehicles, according to interviews with more than a dozen industry players and experts.

  • Brent Crude Tops $120 as China Eases Curbs, EU Eyes Russia Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed to a two-month high as China eased anti-virus lockdowns and the EU worked on a plan to ban imports of Russian crude.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerBitcoin Rallies as China’s Covid Easing Adds to Risk-On MoodNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenChina in Danger of Exporting Fresh Inflation Turmoil: MLIV PulseBrent crude rose above $1

  • EU Leaders Aim to Break Impasse Over Oil Ban With Unity at Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders intend to give their political backing to a ban on Russian oil, paving the way for a possible agreement next month on a sixth package of sanctions targeting Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerStocks Gain as China Virus Easing Spurs Optimism: Markets WrapWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tes

  • 10 Reasons Warren Buffett Is Such a Successful Investor

    The simplicity and transparency of the Oracle of Omaha's investing strategy has led to an average annual return of 20.1% over 57 years.

  • I retired at 50, went back to work at 53, and then a medical issue left me jobless: ‘There’s no such thing as a safe amount of money’

    “Retiring early is a dream for many people,” said Landon Tan, a certified financial planner. “But those years of not working diminish your chance of a successful retirement more than almost any other metric we toggle when making financial plans.” When planning to retire early, those extra years need to be considered — at the forefront of retirement, but also in the back end if you live longer than anticipated.

  • Oil above $120 a barrel ahead of EU meeting on Russia sanctions

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices climbed above $120 a barrel on Monday, hitting their highest in more than two months, as traders waited to see whether the European Union would reach an agreement on banning Russian oil imports. The Brent crude futures contract for July, which will expire on Tuesday, was up 69 cents, or 0.6%, at $120.12 a barrel at 1310 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped 74 cents, or 0.6%, to $115.81 a barrel, extending solid gains made last week.

  • Brent crude hits two-month high as China lifts COVID restrictions. Analyst predicts $124/barrel is next.

    Monday's surge in the global benchmark comes as China eased up on COVID restrictions in two major cities. Analysts are mixed about the staying power of oil gains.

  • Costco Stock: Here's Why You Should Own Shares

    Inflation and supply chain issues have cast a dark shadow over retail stocks. Never mind that people still need to eat even when prices go up, Target stock has dropped 26.9% over the past month and Walmart shares are down 16% during that same time period. Walmart and Target have leverage when it comes to the supply chain.

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • Even inventor Bill Bengen is revisiting the 4% rule — is it still the key to making money last in retirement?

    Bengen recently said the rule, in use since the '90s, should hold up barring ‘a severe inflationary environment’.

  • I’m 60, a school bus driver and bartender with $165,000 saved for retirement and a spender mentality – ‘is there any hope for me?’

    While doing this exercise, you may find you’re paying for stuff you actually have no use for, like a magazine or streaming service subscription, or you may find that you’ve been spending so much money on things you don’t care about that you’re not able to put money toward the stuff you actually care about, including your retirement savings. You might want to claim as early as you can to get extra cash flow, which would be 62, or you might find you can afford to hold out a little longer while you’re working, in which case, you’d see how much you’d get later.

  • US Gasoline Surges to Fresh Record in Another Blow to Drivers

    (Bloomberg) -- US gasoline prices surged to another fresh record, the latest blow to motorists heading into the summer driving season.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerBitcoin Rallies as China’s Covid Easing Adds to Risk-On MoodNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenChina in Danger of Exporting Fresh Inflation Turmoil: MLIV PulseAverage retail prices in the US re

  • Natural Gas Price Futures (NG) Technical Analysis – Strengthens Over $8.866, Weakens Under $8.695

    We expect output to remain steady to higher, so the weather will become the key variable that generates the near-term volatilty.

  • Volkswagen says supply-chain problems are easing even as some Audi buyers face year-long wait times

    Chairman Herbert Diess said Volkswagen is seeing a “clear improvement through summer” on the supply of microchips it needs for its vehicles.

  • Shanghai Lockdowns Slam Japanese Automakers’ Production in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s top three automakers saw their output in China slashed by double digits in April, highlighting the toll Shanghai’s lockdown is taking on manufacturers operating in the world’s biggest car-producing nation.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerBitcoin Rallies as China’s Covid Easing Adds to Risk-On MoodNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenChin

  • This 6%-Yielding Dividend Stock Could Help Offset the Sting of High Gas Prices

    Many consumers are feeling pain in their pocketbooks every time they head to a gas station to pump gas. For example, several techniques can help save money at the pump as gas prices rise. One way to do that is by investing in Getty Realty (NYSE: GTY), a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns gas stations and other auto-related real estate.

  • Oil prices: Brent crude tops $120 a barrel as China eases COVID curbs

    The IEA warned last week that prices could rise further if demand in China picks up.

  • Volkswagen CEO defends operations in China's Xinjiang, Handelsblatt reports

    Volkswagen plans to continue operations at its plant in China's Xinjiang region despite reports of human rights violations there, the chief executive said in comments published by the Handelsblatt newspaper on Monday. The German carmaker, which has a joint venture with China's biggest automaker SAIC Motor, has since 2013 run a plant in Urumqi, the capital of the western region where Western nations and rights groups say ethnic Uyghurs face torture and detention. "I believe that the presence of SAIC Volkswagen leads to the situation improving for people," Chief Executive Herbert Diess was quoted as saying.

  • I Don't Have a 401(k) and I Don't Care. Here's Why

    A 401(k) can be a great retirement savings tool if you have access to one, especially if your employer matches some of your contributions. Since I'm self-employed, I don't have access to a 401(k). This is a special type of retirement account only available to self-employed workers, and while it doesn't come with an employer match, it has other valuable benefits.