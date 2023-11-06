Development news: Two landmark Des Moines metro renovations set completion dates

Welcome to my column about the development projects that are changing central Iowa’s landscape. As the Des Moines Register’s growth and development reporter, I'm here to answer your questions. You can email me at ALathers@registermedia.com.

Work at the Val Air Ballroom, 301 Ashworth Rd., is slated to wrap up by the end of the year.

The end is in sight for the Val Air Ballroom.

The end, that is, of owner Sam Summers' $14.5 million top-to-bottom revamp of the iconic 84-year-old venue. West Des Moines gave Summers a 10-year, $1.1 million tax rebate and $72,000 grant in January and, in exchange, Summers agreed to finish renovations by Dec. 31.

He's well on his way.

The renewed ballroom's first act, string band Greensky Bluegrass, will perform Feb. 29. Summers told the Des Moines Register that the venue will be complete by the New Year, with more show announcements coming in the meantime.

Concertgoers will see a bar and grill, new bathrooms and modernized stage with motors and lights so artists can use screens and other stage elements. There also will be new electrical and plumbing systems, fire sprinklers and modifications to comply the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Outside, the Val Air is receiving a bit of a facelift to make the building look more like it did in its 1950s heyday, when rock 'n' roll performers began to become a part of lineup there. A historical footnote: According to Register archives, a Winter Dance Party show featuring Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper had been scheduled to be held there on Feb. 5, 1959, just two days after the three died in a plane crash following a performance at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.

Summers, owner of Wooly's in the East Village and the veteran promoter behind First Fleet Concerts, bought the venue in 2022. Before closing it for renovations, Summers previewed his ambitions for the Val Air with shows by marquee names including Jack White and Jason Isbell.

Long-delayed, restoration of old Howard Johnson's as icon of midcentury modern finally has an end date

An $18.3 million renovation of a former Howard Johnson's Motor Lodge at 2525 Grand Ave. aims to turn it into a boutique hotel celebrating midcentury modern style.

The much-delayed renovation of the old Howard Johnson's Motor Lodge on Grand Avenue will be complete by October 2024, says Jake Christensen, president of Christensen Development.

Previously retrofitted for apartments, the three-story building is being converted back to its original use as part of an $18.3 million overhaul of the building. The exterior will have a similar aesthetic as the former hotel, complete with the iconic orange, pitched roof that was synonymous with Howard Johnson's, a chain of leisure motels with restaurants and ice cream parlors that operated across the country in the 1960s and '70s.

A few hundreds locations, operated by Wyndham as an economy brand, remain, including in Burlington and Waterloo. But Christensen has said he is aiming for "The Molo" — short for "motor lodge" — to be a boutique property celebrating the original chain's midcentury modern style.

Announced in 2019, the project was originally anticipated to be completed by the end of 2021. Then came COVID-19, which dealt a near-knockout punch to the travel and hospitality sectors.

"The pandemic was extremely impactful to the hospitality industry, but now they've rebounded," Christensen said. "We have a workable plan now."

The new hotel will have 85 rooms, an outdoor courtyard with fire pits, games and beverage service, and a restaurant in an adjacent building.

ICYMI: Des Moines can't get enough pickleball, with new project coming to Southridge Mall

Seen in a rendering, pickleball courts will be among the added amenities at the Genesis Health Club site in the former Sears store at Southridge Mall.

There are at least 26 places to play pickleball indoors in the Des Moines metro.

Now, Southridge Mall aims to join the list with a new entertainment venue proposed spearheaded by Genesis Health Clubs — a 24,600 square foot sports bar and restaurant with 12 pickleball courts.

"Pickleball came out of nowhere," said Genesis President and owner Rodney Steven II, who's preparing to tack on the restaurant next to his soon-to-open club in the former Sears building. "It's really a blessing in disguise."

Also planned for Genesis' restaurant concept: two volleyball courts and four simulators offering challenges in 11 sports, including baseball, basketball and football. A kids’ zone will go in, complete with batting cages, a smaller basketball court, study rooms and a turf area.

A sports bar, seen in this rendering, is part of the expanded plan for the Genesis Health Club site at Southridge Mall.

Steven estimated that the restaurant and health club, once complete, could bring 2,000 visitors to the mall each day.

The announcement comes as a nearly 74,000-square-foot indoor pickleball park is in the works for Merle Hay Mall's former Kohl's store. Public parks are adding pickleball courts across the metro from Ankeny to Norwalk. And Smash Park, the West Des Moines-based pickleball-centric food and entertainment venue, is expanding rapidly, with locations in Pella and suburban Minneapolis-St. Paul and another coming near Omaha, Nebraska.

