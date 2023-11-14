New development plan for old Brewster Wheeler Recreation Center in Detroit

The CEO of publishing conglomerate Crain Communications is throwing in the towel on a long-stalled redevelopment concept for the old Brewster Wheeler Recreation Center site in Detroit, although a new plan is on the horizon.

The empty rec center at 2900 St Antoine, in the city's Brush Park neighborhood and adjacent to I-75, is where boxing legend Joe Louis once trained and generations of young Detroiters learn to swim.

The empty Brewster Wheeler Recreation Center, as seen on Tuesday March 8, 2022.

The two-story brick building has been closed since the early 2000s and was purchased for $320,000 in 2017 by a limited liability corporation — Spar Bar — linked to KC Crain, whose firm owns Crain's Detroit Business and multiple other news and trade publications.

But a plan announced in 2015 by Crain and his business partners for redeveloping the center into events space and a restaurant with a rooftop beer garden never came to fruition.

Neither did a related plan, put forth at the same time by developers John Rhea and Schostak Brothers & Co., to build 150 units of housing to the south of the rec center.

Now Crain is reportedly looking to sell the rec center property to a nonprofit housing developer with new plans to build 200 units of housing — and to rehab the Brewster Wheeler rec center for recreational use once again.

The swimming pool inside the Brewster-Wheeler Recreation Center in Detroit as it looked in September 2016. Photo by JC Reindl, Detroit Free Press

Detroit City Council on Tuesday is to consider amending the earlier development agreement with the proposed changes and new ownership.

Nonprofit developer MHT Housing wants to buy the site and build four residential buildings, each with 50 apartments.

A "significant number" of the 200 total units would be low-income housing, according to the proposed development deal. One building would have supportive housing for individuals who have aged out of the foster care system and involve a partnership with Greater Grace Temple and Bishop Charles Ellis III.

What's more, MHT Housing is proposing to renovate the Brewster Wheeler Rec Center to operate once more as an indoor recreation center.

Fuller details of the rec center plans and proposed sale weren't available Monday and MHT Housing did not respond to inquiries for comment.

A representative for KC Crain declined comment.

Rhea, one of the other original developers, said he could not provide specifics on why the earlier development plans didn't happen, but wished the new developers well.

"It sounds like a fantastic opportunity for the city to get more affordable housing and bring the Brewster Rec Center back to life,” Rhea said Monday.

The rec center dates to 1929 and is adjacent to the now-demolished Brewster-Douglass public housing project. It contains a gymnasium, pool, auditorium and other spaces. The name “Wheeler” was added to the center’s name in 1969 to honor Leon Wheeler, the city’s first black recreation worker and the center’s longtime director.

Former Detroit Mayor Coleman Young described making his amateur boxing debut in the Brewster center ring in his 1994 book, “Hard Stuff: The Autobiography of Mayor Coleman Young.”

In 2018, Dan Gilbert's Bedrock real estate firm announced plans to build over 900 units of mixed-income housing on the former site of the Brewster-Douglass projects, although no visible work has started. A Bedrock representative didn't respond to an inquiry for comment.

