Development releases details for next round of grants for Ohio meat processors

Apr. 3—COLUMBUS — The Ohio Departments of Development and Agriculture today released official program guidelines for the next wave of grant funding available to help Ohio livestock and poultry producers improve and expand meat processing services.

This marks the fourth round of funding for the Ohio Meat Processing Grant Program, which was created by the DeWine-Husted Administration with support from the Ohio General Assembly. In the first three rounds of funding, 128 grants were awarded to meat processors in 59 of Ohio's 88 counties, totaling nearly $28 million.

"By continuing to invest in Ohio's meat processing industry, we're empowering our local businesses, supporting local jobs, and ensuring food security in our communities," Lydia Mihalik, director of Development, said. "From farm to table, we're empowering this industry and ensuring that Ohioans have access to locally sourced, high-quality meats."

A total of $14 million dollars is available through the Ohio Meat Processing Grant Program.

Ohio livestock and poultry producers can apply for grants of up to $500,000 through the program.

Eligible costs include new and upgraded machinery, other equipment and technology products, and plant construction or expansion for confinement, processing and refrigeration.

Eligible applicants include federal or state-registered meat harvesting or processing facilities in Ohio. The Department of Development administers the program in collaboration with the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

"A strong Ohio depends on a strong agricultural community," ODA director Brian Baldridge said. "This investment will help strengthen our food supply chain, while supporting Ohio's essential meat processing industry. The folks dedicated to this sector ensure that our stores, markets, and restaurants have high quality proteins available for Ohio families."

Additional funding for the program was made possible with support from the 135th Ohio General Assembly in House Bill 33. Applications will open in the coming weeks and be available on the program webpage at development.ohio.gov/MeatProcessing.

The Ohio Department of Development empowers communities to succeed by investing in Ohio's people, places, and businesses. Learn more about our work at development.ohio.gov