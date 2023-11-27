New development with single-family rental homes will come to Southwest Jacksonville soon

ARK Homes For Rent recently announced the launch of leasing at Kaeleigh's Crossing, a community of 79 single-family homes in Southwest Jacksonville.

ARK Homes For Rent recently announced the launch of leasing at Kaeleigh's Crossing, a community in Southwest Jacksonville.

ARK Homes at Kaeleigh's Crossing will offer 79 homes, ranging from three to four bedrooms, across the street from ARK Homes's first community at Settlers Preserve.

Jordan Kavana, Founder and CEO of ARK Homes For Rent said in a news release that the success of the first community and steady population growth influenced the idea to bring rental units to the area.

ARK Homes For Rent says it brings "an educated lens to leasing budget-friendly, single-family housing."

Monthly rents start at $2,050.

Construction on these homes began in late 2022, with the first homes becoming available for rent in October 2023. ARK Homes said it anticipates all units will be complete by April.

With three different types of floor plans, each homes includes open kitchens with modern countertops, energy-efficient stainless steel appliances and designer wood cabinets.

ARK Homes at Kaeleigh's Crossing is in an area with several large retailers within a 2-mile radius, including Target, Publix, Walmart, Costco and Winn Dixie. The neighborhood also is located near Naval Air Station Jacksonville.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: ARK Homes for Rent plans new community in Southwest Jacksonville