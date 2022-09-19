Device as a Service (DaaS) Market Size is projected to reach USD 455 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 39.40%: Straits Research
The Global Device as a Service (DaaS) Market is expected to reach USD 455 billion by 2030 from USD 43.06 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 39.40% during the forecast period 2022–2030. North America commanded the largest share of the device-as-a-service market.
New York, United States, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Businesses may decrease their IT load by using DaaS, ensuring that software and hardware are updated and maintained promptly, thereby increasing productivity. Device-as-a-service allows businesses to increase or decrease the number of devices and services they use. The market is anticipated to be driven by these factors during the forecast period. In addition, the rapid adoption of the subscription model, increased policy compliance, increased user productivity, decreased help desk expenses, and the rising demand for cost-effective and secure devices have accelerated the market growth. It is anticipated that the expansion of the startup ecosystem will increase demand for the DaaS model. However, lacking technical expertise and adopting CYOD policies may impede market expansion.
The device-as-a-service model is gaining popularity among large, small, and medium-sized businesses because it enables them to lease hardware such as laptops, desktops, smartphones, tablets, and preconfigured software or services. Increased IoT adoption is also anticipated to drive demand for the model. Other factors expected to drive the growth of the Device-as-a-Service market include technological advances, the increasing penetration of high-speed networks, and web services development.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
The rapid adoption of the subscription-based services model
The rapid adoption of subscription-based services drives the device-as-a-service market. Subscription-based device-as-a-service models help customers turn high technology costs into operating expenses (OpEx). Small, midsize, and large businesses can free up cash for strategic revenue-driving initiatives. Other benefits include policy compliance, access to the latest technologies, device configuration, installation, data migration, on-site support, and technology recycling. As a subscription service, device-as-a-service allows an organization to scale up or down based on the operating environment and business needs. Organizations can pay for what they need and especially when they need it. These added advantages of DaaS can give rise to the market.
Restraint
WFH and Hybrid work model can restraint the market
Post pandemic organizations and businesses worldwide adopt the hybrid or work-from-home model. Adopting these models reduces the companies' dependency on outsourcing the devices for successful operations. Employees prefer to use their own devices for official use as well. The Choose-Your-Own-Device (CYOD) model, on the other hand, allows companies to provide their employees with access to a pre-approved selection of mobile devices from which to choose. These devices are owned by the company or paid for by the employees. Adopting these working models can hinder the growth of the device as a service (DaaS) market.
Opportunity
The introduction of the wearable-as-a-service (WaaS) model.
Smartwatches, VR headsets, AR glasses, and medical patches are popular among end-users, including businesses. These businesses want to benefit from wearable devices' mobility, interoperability, and data. Smartwatches, VR headsets, AR glasses, and medical patches are wearables. Several companies have begun producing wearable technology to market wearables (WaaS). Omate provides a service for wearables in China. Arkéa, a French bank and insurer, recently introduced its WaaS model, letting end-users or institutions rent wearable devices. No initial purchase of wearable devices is required, removing a potential sales barrier. Some manufacturers are developing smartwatches for recreational athletes, children, and the elderly. Government offices, healthcare organizations, insurance companies, and families use wearable technology to manage elderly care. The emergence of WaaS can give the device as a service (DaaS) market an ample opportunity.
Report Scope
Report Metric
Details
Market Size
USD 455 Billion by 2030
CAGR
39.40% (2020-2030)
Historical Data
2019-2020
Base Year
2021
Forecast Period
2022-2030
Forecast Units
Value (USD Billion)
Report Coverage
Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
Segments Covered
Offering, Device Type, Organization, Industry Vertical, Regions
Geographies Covered
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World
Key Companies Profiled/Vendors
Microsoft, Apple Inc, Dell Inc, Capgemini, Amazon Web Services Inc, HP Development Company LP, CompuCom Systems Inc, Yorktel, Citrix Systems Inc, Acer Inc, Plantronics Inc.
Key Market Opportunities
The Emergence of the Wearable-as-a-Service (WaaS) Model
Key Market Drivers
Mounting Adoption of Cloud Services & Subscription-based Devices
Segmental insights
The device as a Service (DaaS) Market is segmented based on Offering, Device Type, Organization, Industry Vertical, and Regional. The market is segmented by offering into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment comprises desktops, laptops, tablets, notebooks, smartphones, and peripherals. The market has been segmented into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises based on business size. Based on Industry Vertical, the market is further segmented into Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), educational institutions, healthcare and life sciences, information technology and telecommunications, public sector and government offices, and others. Information technology and telecommunications dominated the market. The market has been segmented by device type into desktop; laptop; notebook, tablet; smartphone, and peripherals.
Regional Insights
Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa make up the demographically diverse global device as a service market. These regions are further categorized according to their nationality. Due to brand factories in developed nations such as the United States, North America commanded the largest share of the device-as-a-service market. In addition, the rapid adoption of DaaS by various end-use industries will help this region maintain its dominance during the 2022-2030 forecast period. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is likely to gain significant momentum in the coming years due to densely populated nations with a high proportion of working-class citizens and their reliance on software and electronic devices for daily operations.
Competitive Analysis
Microsoft
Apple Inc.
Dell Inc.
Capgemini
Amazon Web Services Inc.
HP Development Company LP.
CompuCom Systems Inc.
Yorktel
Citrix Systems Inc.
Acer Inc.
Plantronics Inc.
SHI International Corp.
Intel Corporation (US.)
Lenovo (China)
Scantron Corporation (US.)
Accenture
Cisco
Cognizant
Computacenter
Market Segmentation
Offering
Hardware
Software
Service
Device Type
Desktop
Laptop, Notebook, and Tablet
Smartphone and Peripheral
Organization
Small and Medium Enterprise
Large Enterprise
Industry Vertical
Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
Educational Institution
Healthcare and Life Science
IT & Telecommunication
Public Sector and Government Office
Others
Regional Outlook
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Recent Development
24 May 2022: Capgemini positioned as a leader in the IDC market scape worldwide cloud professional services vendor assessment. Among the 20 vendors assessed in this study, Capgemini was ranked as a Leader for cloud professional services delivery.
18 May 2022: AWS, Ingram Micro to Expand Public Sector Offerings for Partners. Amazon Web Services and Ingram Micro have expanded their multi-year strategic collaboration agreement to provide initiatives and joint investments for public sector organizations worldwide to thousands of channel partners.
News Media
Cloud Robotics: The Future is Here
