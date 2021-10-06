U.S. markets open in 3 hours 42 minutes

Device-as-a-Service Market Size Worth $475.98 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

·5 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global device-as-a-service market size is anticipated to reach USD 475.98 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 37.8% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of the subscription-based services model, which allows organizations to invest in strategic planning instead of purchasing hardware devices that require upgrades every few years. Furthermore, an increase in the number of start-ups and the rising awareness about the device-as-a-service (DaaS) model among small and medium-size enterprises are expected to drive market growth. The market is expected to witness growth opportunities across industry verticals such as life science and healthcare, banking and financial institution, and education.

GVR logo
GVR logo

Key Insights & Findings:

  • In terms of offering, the hardware segment dominated the market in 2020 with a share of nearly 40%

  • In terms of organization, the small and medium enterprise segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The device-as-a-service model works well for small and medium-sized enterprises with low capital

  • In terms of industry vertical, the IT and telecommunication segment dominated the market in 2020. The growth can be attributed to the growing awareness about DaaS and the shift in organizations' preference toward the OpEx business model

  • North America dominated the market in 2020 owing to the early and aggressive adoption of the latest and advanced technologies, such as the IoT, cloud computing, and device-as-a-service solution

Read 150 page market research report, "Device-as-a-Service Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Offering, By Device Type (Desktop, Laptop, Notebook & Tablets, Smartphone & Peripheral), By Organization, By Industry Vertical, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

The COVID-19 pandemic has encouraged digital transformation efforts and remote work practices. With an increasing number of companies offering employees work-from-home options, there has been a sudden spike in the need for laptops, notebooks, tablets, and other hardware devices. The consecutive rise in demand for DaaS to manage hardware devices, so they are readily available for the remote working environment, has favored market growth. The demand for the device-as-a-service among small and medium enterprises has increased to reduce expenses related to hardware and lay emphasis on marketing and sales strategies.

Moreover, the growing demand for cost-efficient services and the increasing need for highly secured equipment are likely to generate growth opportunities for the market. Technological advancements, the increased adoption of connected devices, and the high penetration of high-speed web networks across the globe are expected to boost market growth prospects. The need for enhancing productivity and the need for security compliance is expected to further drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global device-as-a-service market based on offering, device type, organization, industry vertical, and region:

  • Device-as-a-Service Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

  • Device-as-a-Service Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

  • Device-as-a-Service Organization Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

  • Device-as-a-Service Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

  • Device-as-a-Service Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

List of Key Players of Device-as-a-Service Market

  • Accenture

  • Acer Inc.

  • Apple Inc.

  • Cisco

  • Cognizant

  • Computacenter

  • Dell technologies

  • Intel Corporation

  • Hewlett Packard

  • Lenovo

Check out more studies related to cloud technology & its implementation, conducted by Grand View Research:

  • Cloud Computing Market – The global cloud computing market size was valued at USD 274.79 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.1% from 2021 to 2028. The introduction of emerging technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning, enables cloud growth by empowering companies to tap into AI capabilities.

  • Cloud Services Market – The global cloud services market is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period as the technology delivers on-demand and convenient access to shared pool of data, hardware, and application. Further, technology also plays key role in addressing issues pertaining to resource sharing and enables network sharing among remote servers, which is expected to fuel market demand.

  • System Integration Market – The global system integration market size was USD 278.0 billion in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.7% over the forecast period. System integration is an ecosystem wherein; multiple systems are connected on a common platform, resulting in easy availability of data on real-time basis.

Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Global IT Services & Applications Industry

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/device-as-a-service-market-size-worth-475-98-billion-by-2028-grand-view-research-inc-301393790.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

