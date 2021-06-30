Device42 introduces multi-cloud migration analysis and recommendation tool

In 2020 lots of workloads shifted to the cloud due to the pandemic, but that doesn't mean that figuring out how to migrate those workloads got any easier. Device42, a startup that helps companies understand their infrastructure, has a new product that is designed to analyze your infrastructure and make recommendations about the most cost-effective way to migrate to the cloud.

Raj Jalan, CEO and co-founder, says that the tool uses machine learning to help discover the best configuration, and supports four cloud vendors including AWS, Microsoft, Google and Oracle plus VMware running on AWS.

"The [new tool] that's coming out is a multi-cloud migration and recommendation [engine]. Basically, with machine learning what we have done is in addition to our discovery tool [...] is we can constantly update based on your existing utilization of your resources, what it is going to cost you to run these resources across each of these multiple clouds," Jalan explained.

This capability builds on the company's core competency, which is providing a map of resources wherever they exist along with the dependencies that exist across the infrastructure, something that's extremely hard for organizations to understand. "Our focus is on hybrid IT discovery and dependency mapping, [whether the] infrastructure is on prem, in colocation facilities or in the cloud," he said.

That helps Device42 customers see how all of the different pieces of infrastructure including applications work together. "You can't find a tool that does everything together, and also gives you a very deep discovery where you can go from the physical layer all the way to the logical layer, and see things like, 'this is where my storage sits on this web server…'," Jalan said.

It's important to note that this isn't about managing resources or making any changes to allocation. It's about understanding your entire infrastructure wherever it lives and how the different parts fit together, while the newest piece finds the most cost-effective way to migrate to the cloud it from its current location.

The company has been around since 2012, has around 100 employees. It has raised around $38 million including a $34 million Series A in 2019. It hasn't required a ton of outside investment as Jalan reports they are cash flow positive with "decent growth."