DEVITO/VERDI BULKS UP EXPERIENTIAL OFFERINGS WITH HIRES OF ANTHONY CINTRON AND PETER CORTEZ

·3 min read

Duo's Content Development, Technology and Product Creation Expertise Will Expand Ad Agency's Capabilities

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With a greater demand for non-traditional advertising solutions, DeVito/Verdi is expanding its creative offerings into the experiential, product development and brand immersion arenas by hiring Anthony Cintron as its first chief experience officer and Peter Cortez as its executive creative director in its newly formed experiential department.

Cintron joins the New York Ad agency after 10 years of serving as chief growth officer for numerous start-up companies. For several of these Enterprise B2B SaaS companies, he focused on implementing A.I., Robotic Process Automation and Business Intelligence initiatives to spur growth and innovation. He has also held numerous leadership positions throughout his career in product management, product design, and marketing strategy. Passionate about human-centered problems and the relationship between people and technology, Cintron melds his creative processes with a data-driven approach to solving problems and finding solutions for clients.

"My mission will be to accelerate DeVito/Verdi's presence in the digital product space," said Cintron. "As behavioral designers: those creating and architecting new ways to improve human experiences and business outcomes, I hope to continue focusing on missions which have a positive societal impact to our communities."

Cortez, who has 20 years' of global experience melding his creative and technology acumen to craft experiences and stories that connect with audiences across myriad platforms, has helped create programs for such clients as The Obama Campaign ('08), Canon, Delta, HBO, P&G, Walmart and AT&T. Most recently, he was executive creative director at UNSNCTND, where he oversaw Foot Locker partnership marketing.

"We continue to embark on new ventures and adapting to new insights to best help clients connect with audiences," said Ellis Verdi, president of DeVito/Verdi. "The latest iteration of that is our emphasis on experiential marketing and all that it entails – from building and creating products to devising experiences that connect across all platforms. Anthony and Peter will be tremendous stewards of this increasingly important area for our agency. Creativity continues to form the bedrock of all we do, and it will be exciting to witness how it will drive our experiential efforts."

DeVito/Verdi's investment in its experiential department will immediately transform the agency into an even more robust "idea shop" for brands, companies and marketers. In addition to its reputation for award-winning creative work, the agency will now be a formidable source for experiential programs, innovative products and finding solutions to digital problems for clients.

About DeVito/Verdi

DeVito/Verdi, a privately held company, has been recognized as one of the most exceptional creative agencies in the industry. It has been voted "Best Agency" six times by the advertising industry group, the 4As, and has created some of the most memorable ad campaigns of the past 25 years. Its lengthy list of industry awards includes the top prizes at the Clios, Radio Mercury, Cannes, Andy, Addy and One Show award ceremonies.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/devitoverdi-bulks-up-experiential-offerings-with-hires-of-anthony-cintron-and-peter-cortez-301627512.html

SOURCE DEVITO VERDI

