Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) shareholders have endured a 58% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. Unfortunately, shareholders of Devolver Digital, Inc. (LON:DEVO) have suffered share price declines over the last year. The share price has slid 58% in that time. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Devolver Digital because we don't have a long term history to look at. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 26% in the last 90 days.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Devolver Digital fell to a loss making position during the year. While this may prove temporary, we'd consider it a negative, so it doesn't surprise us that the stock price is down. However, there may be an opportunity for investors if the company can recover.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 4.4% in the last year, Devolver Digital shareholders might be miffed that they lost 58%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 26%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

