Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Therefore, if you purchase Devon Energy's shares on or after the 14th of September, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 29th of September.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.49 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$3.47 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Devon Energy has a trailing yield of 6.6% on the current stock price of $52.66. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Devon Energy's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Devon Energy can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Devon Energy paid out 61% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It distributed 47% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's positive to see that Devon Energy's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's comforting to see Devon Energy's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 49% per annum for the past five years. The current payout ratio suggests a good balance between rewarding shareholders with dividends, and reinvesting in growth. With a reasonable payout ratio, profits being reinvested, and some earnings growth, Devon Energy could have strong prospects for future increases to the dividend.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Devon Energy has delivered an average of 16% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

Has Devon Energy got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? We like Devon Energy's growing earnings per share and the fact that - while its payout ratio is around average - it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

So while Devon Energy looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Devon Energy that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

