U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,456.24
    -55.37 (-1.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,358.50
    -448.96 (-1.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,922.60
    -186.21 (-1.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,052.21
    -36.14 (-1.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.35
    -0.58 (-0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,944.20
    +6.90 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    25.29
    +0.10 (+0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1017
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3210
    -0.0520 (-2.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3199
    -0.0064 (-0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.1200
    +0.3040 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,401.36
    -396.91 (-0.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    975.78
    +9.17 (+0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,460.63
    -16.09 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,040.16
    +816.06 (+3.00%)
     

Devon Energy Schedules First-Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Devon Energy Corporation
·1 min read
In this article:
  • DVN
Devon Energy Corporation
Devon Energy Corporation

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) today announced it will report first-quarter 2022 results on Monday, May 2, after the close of U.S. financial markets. The earnings release and presentation for the first-quarter 2022 results will be available on the company’s website at www.devonenergy.com.

On Tuesday, May 3, the company will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time), which will consist primarily of answers to questions from analysts and investors. A webcast link to the conference call will be provided on Devon’s website at www.devonenergy.com. A replay will be available on the website following the call.

ABOUT DEVON ENERGY

Devon Energy is a leading oil and gas producer in the U.S. with a premier multi-basin portfolio headlined by a world-class acreage position in the Delaware Basin. Devon’s disciplined cash-return business model is designed to achieve strong returns, generate free cash flow and return capital to shareholders, while focusing on safe and sustainable operations. For more information, please visit www.devonenergy.com.

Investor Contacts

Media Contact

Scott Coody, 405-552-4735

Lisa Adams, 405-228-1732

Chris Carr, 405-228-2496





