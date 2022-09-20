U.S. markets close in 49 minutes

Devon Energy Schedules Third-Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Devon Energy Corporation
·1 min read
Devon Energy Corporation
Devon Energy Corporation

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) today announced it will report third-quarter 2022 results on Tuesday, Nov. 1, after the close of U.S. financial markets. The earnings release and presentation for the third-quarter 2022 results will be available on the company’s website at www.devonenergy.com.

On Wednesday, Nov. 2, the company will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time), which will consist primarily of answers to questions from analysts and investors. A webcast link to the conference call will be provided on Devon’s website at www.devonenergy.com. A replay will be available on the website following the call.

ABOUT DEVON ENERGY

Devon Energy is a leading oil and gas producer in the U.S. with a premier multi-basin portfolio headlined by a world-class acreage position in the Delaware Basin. Devon’s disciplined cash-return business model is designed to achieve strong returns, generate free cash flow and return capital to shareholders, while focusing on safe and sustainable operations. For more information, please visit www.devonenergy.com.

Investor Contacts
Scott Coody, 405-552-4735
Chris Carr, 405-228-2496

Media Contact
Lisa Adams, 405-228-1732


